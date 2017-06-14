Lameness in Cattle, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531580, 9780323531597

Lameness in Cattle, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: J. K. Shearer
eBook ISBN: 9780323531597
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531580
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Description

This issue, edited by Dr. Jan Shearer, focuses on Lameness in Cattle. Article topics include: Economic Impact of Lameness in Cattle; Pathogenesis of Sole Ulcers and White Line Disease; Current Concepts on the Pathogenesis and Treatment of Digital Dermatitis; Pathogenesis and Treatment of Foot rot; A Brief Review of Effective Footbath Compounds, Design and Management; Pathogenesis and Treatment of Toe Lesions in Cattle (including Non-Healing Toe Lesions); A Comparison of Foot Trimming Methods for Use in Cattle; Pathogenesis and Management of Corkscrew Claw in Cattle; Diagnosis and Prognosis of Common Disorders Involving the Proximal Limb; Scoring Locomotion and Mobility in Cattle (to include Fatigue Cattle Syndrome); The Relationship of Cow Comfort and Flooring to Lameness Disorders in Dairy Cattle; Treatment Options for Lameness Disorders in Organic Dairies; Welfare Implications of Lameness in Dairy Cattle; Pain Management for Lameness Disorders in Cattle, and Training On-Farm Employees in Foot Care.

English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
9780323531597
9780323531580

About the Authors

J. K. Shearer Author

Iowa State University

