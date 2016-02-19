Lamb's Questions and Answers on Marine Diesel Engines
8th Edition
Description
Lamb's Questions and Answers on the Marine Diesel Engine is a comprehensive reference book for Marine Engineers and all seekeing a working knowledge of the marine diesel engine. This fully revised eighth edition has been completely rewritten. New coverage includes super-longstroke and slow-speed engines, and a new generation of medium-speed engines burning lower quality fuels. New purifier systems for fuel treatment, and the testing of fuel and lubrication oils on board ship are also discussed.
Key Features
- Over 100 new illustrations, most were specifically drawn for this new edition
- Latest engine technology and design fully described
- New fuel systems fully explained
Table of Contents
Heat and Engineering Science
Internal Combustion Engines
Fuels, Lubricants - Treatment and Storage
Combustion and Fuel-Injection Systems
Scavenge, Exhaust, Pressure-Charging Systems
Construction Materials, Welding, Materials Testing
Bedplates, Frames, Guides, Scavenge Trunks, Cylinder Jackets
Cylinder Liners, Cylinder Heads, Valves
Pistons, Piston Rods, Piston Skirs, Piston Rings
Crankshafts, Camshafts, Connecting-Rods, Crossheads, Slippers
Starting and Reversing
Reduction Gearing, Clutches, Couplings
Line Shafting, Screw Shafts, Propellers, Thrust Bearings
Engine and Shafting Alignment
Heat Exchangers, Cooling Systems, Lubricating Systems
Air Compressors, Air Storage Tanks
Balancing and Vibration
Instrumentation and Controls
Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 19th April 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947785
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780852643075