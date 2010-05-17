Lake Ecosystem Ecology
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
Description
A derivative of the Encyclopedia of Inland Waters, Lake Ecosystem Ecology examines the workings of the lake and reservoir ecosystems of our planet. Information and perspectives crucial to the understanding and management of current environmental problems are covered, such as eutrophication, acid rain and climate change. Because the articles are drawn from an encyclopedia, the articles are easily accessible to interested members of the public, such as conservationists and environmental decision makers.
Key Features
- Includes an up-to-date summary of global aquatic ecosystems and issues
- Covers current environmental problems and management solutions
- Features full-color figures and tables to support the text and aid in understanding
Readership
Professionals and teachers in the fields of limnology, aquatic ecology, environmental engineering, hydrology and environmental science
Table of Contents
Introduction to Lake Ecosystem Ecology: A Global Perspective, G.E. Likens
Lake Ecosystems: Structure, Function and Change
Lakes as Ecosystems, W.M. Lewis
Ecological Zonation in Lakes, M. Lewis
Littoral Zone, J.A. Peters, D.M. Lodge
Benthic Invertebrate Fauna, Lake and Reservoirs, D. L Strayer
Trophic Dynamics in Aquatic Ecosystems, U. Gaedke
Eutrophication of Lakes and Reservoirs, V. Istvánovics
Paleolimnology, J.P. Smol
Effects of Climate Change on Lakes, W.F. Vincent
Modeling of Lake Ecosystems, L. Håkanson
Hydrodynamics and Mixing in Lakes
Biological-Physical Interactions, C.S. Reynolds
Mixing Dynamics in Lakes Across Climatic Zones, S. MacIntyre, J.M. Melack
Density Stratification and Stability, B. Boehrer, M. Schultze
Small-Scale Turbulence and Mixing: Energy Fluxes in Stratified Lakes, A. Wüest, A. Lorke
The Benthic Boundary Layer (in Rivers, Lakes, and Reservoirs), A. Lorke, S. MacIntyre
Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 1: Density-Driven Flows, F. Peeters, R. Kipfer
Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 2: Internal Waves, L. Boegman
Currents in Stratified Water Bodies 3: Effects of Rotation, J.P. Antenucci
Currents in the Upper Mixed Layer and in Unstratified Water Bodies, F.J. Rueda, J. Vidal
Meromictic Lakes, K.M. Stewart, K.F. Walker, G.E. Likens
Lakes and Reservoirs of the World
Origins of Types of Lake Basins, D.K. Branstrator
Geomorphology of Lake Basins, B. Timms
Reservoirs, C. Nilsson
Abundance and Size Distribution of Lakes, Ponds and Impoundments, J.A. Downing, C.M. Duarte
Saline Inland Waters, M.J. Waiser, R.D. Robarts
Antarctica, J.C. Priscu, C.M. Foreman
Arctic, G.W. Kling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 17th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123820037
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123820020