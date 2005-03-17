Lake and Reservoir Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444516787, 9780080535340

Lake and Reservoir Management, Volume 54

1st Edition

Authors: S.E. Jorgensen Heinz Loffler Walter Rast Milan Straskraba
eBook ISBN: 9780080535340
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516787
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th March 2005
Page Count: 512
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18600.00
15810.00
225.44
191.62
180.00
153.00
145.00
123.25
235.00
199.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
195.00
165.75
135.00
114.75
215.00
182.75
18600.00
15810.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Presents readers with an overview of lake management problems and the tools that can be applied to solve probelms. Lake management tools are presented in detail, including environmental technological methods, ecotechnological methods and the application of models to assess the best management strategy.

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080535340
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444516787

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S.E. Jorgensen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

DFH, Miljokemi, Copenhagen, Denmark

Heinz Loffler Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University, Austria

Walter Rast Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas University, San Marcos, USA

Milan Straskraba Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Bohemia, Eeski Budijovovice, Czech Republic

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.