Lake and Reservoir Management, Volume 54
Authors: S.E. Jorgensen Heinz Loffler Walter Rast Milan Straskraba
eBook ISBN: 9780080535340
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444516787
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th March 2005
Page Count: 512
Description
Presents readers with an overview of lake management problems and the tools that can be applied to solve probelms. Lake management tools are presented in detail, including environmental technological methods, ecotechnological methods and the application of models to assess the best management strategy.
About the Authors
S.E. Jorgensen Author
DFH, Miljokemi, Copenhagen, Denmark
Heinz Loffler Author
Vienna University, Austria
Walter Rast Author
Texas University, San Marcos, USA
Milan Straskraba Author
University of South Bohemia, Eeski Budijovovice, Czech Republic
