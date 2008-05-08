LaFleur Brooks' Health Unit Coordinating Pocket Guide - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416052111

LaFleur Brooks' Health Unit Coordinating Pocket Guide

2nd Edition

Authors: Elaine Gillingham Monica Wadsworth Seibel
Paperback ISBN: 9781416052111
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th May 2008
Page Count: 272
Description

Perfect for everyday reference, on-the-job training, or education, this handy pocket guide includes a wealth of information you need to succeed in health unit coordinating. This new edition includes even more lists and tables containing step-by-step procedures, practical tips, bulleted lists, and thumb tabs for quick reference!

Key Features

  • Includes practical tips for carrying out job responsibilities in the work environment.
  • Find information on both paper charts and electronic medical records in the Maintaining the Patient’s Chart chapter.
  • Step-By-Step Procedures provide a quick guide to your daily tasks.
  • Transcribing Doctors’ Orders chapter provides instructions on transcription and recognizing the many types of orders.
  • Staying organized is easy with a personal record-keeping section that includes telephone number and time management pages.

Table of Contents

1. Understanding Health Unit Coordinating

2. Ensuring Effective Interpersonal Communication

3. Using Communication Devices

4. Management Techniques/ Maintaining the Patient’s Paper Chart and Electronic

Medical Record

5. Understanding Workplace Behavior, Ethics, and Legal Issues

6. Handling Infection Control, Emergencies, and Incident Reports

7. Managing/ Transcribing Doctors’ Orders

8. Recognizing Types of Doctors’ Orders

9. Admission, Preoperative, Postoperative, Discharge, and Transfer Procedures and

Orders

Appendices

A. Abbreviations

B. Word Parts

C. Medical/ Diagnostic/ Surgical Terms

D. Commonly Ordered Medications

E. A Comprehensive List of Laboratory Studies and Blood Components

F. The National Association of Health Unit Coordinators (NAHUC) Standards of

Practice and Code of Ethics

G. Notes

About the Author

Elaine Gillingham

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director (Retired), Health Unit Coordinator Program, GateWay Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Monica Wadsworth Seibel

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Health Unit Coordinator Program, GateWay Community College, Phoenix, AZ

