LaFleur Brooks' Health Unit Coordinating Pocket Guide
2nd Edition
Perfect for everyday reference, on-the-job training, or education, this handy pocket guide includes a wealth of information you need to succeed in health unit coordinating. This new edition includes even more lists and tables containing step-by-step procedures, practical tips, bulleted lists, and thumb tabs for quick reference!
- Includes practical tips for carrying out job responsibilities in the work environment.
- Find information on both paper charts and electronic medical records in the Maintaining the Patient’s Chart chapter.
- Step-By-Step Procedures provide a quick guide to your daily tasks.
- Transcribing Doctors’ Orders chapter provides instructions on transcription and recognizing the many types of orders.
- Staying organized is easy with a personal record-keeping section that includes telephone number and time management pages.
1. Understanding Health Unit Coordinating
2. Ensuring Effective Interpersonal Communication
3. Using Communication Devices
4. Management Techniques/ Maintaining the Patient’s Paper Chart and Electronic
Medical Record
5. Understanding Workplace Behavior, Ethics, and Legal Issues
6. Handling Infection Control, Emergencies, and Incident Reports
7. Managing/ Transcribing Doctors’ Orders
8. Recognizing Types of Doctors’ Orders
9. Admission, Preoperative, Postoperative, Discharge, and Transfer Procedures and
Orders
Appendices
A. Abbreviations
B. Word Parts
C. Medical/ Diagnostic/ Surgical Terms
D. Commonly Ordered Medications
E. A Comprehensive List of Laboratory Studies and Blood Components
F. The National Association of Health Unit Coordinators (NAHUC) Standards of
Practice and Code of Ethics
G. Notes
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 8th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416052111
Elaine Gillingham
Program Director (Retired), Health Unit Coordinator Program, GateWay Community College, Phoenix, AZ
Monica Wadsworth Seibel
Program Director, Health Unit Coordinator Program, GateWay Community College, Phoenix, AZ