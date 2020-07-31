Laboratory Testing for Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323762687

Laboratory Testing for Neurologic Disorders, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 40-3

1st Edition

Editor: A. Zara Herskovits
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323762687
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st July 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, guest edited by Dr. A. Zara Herskovits, will cover Laboratory Testing for Neurologic Disorders. This issue is one of four selected each year by our Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Milenko Jovan Tanasijevic. Topics discussed in this issue will include: molecular approach to diagnostic testing for children with developmental delay and congenital anomalies, proteopathic and seeding assays (such as RT-QUIC), genetic testing for ALS and FTD, Diagnostic and prognostic testing for Alzheimer’s disease, confounds in the interpretation of paraneoplastic antibody panels, Review of neurologic disease sendout testing at an academic medical center, development of new diagnostic tests for neurologic disorders, assuring quality in laboratory testing for sendout reference tests, diagnostic testing for patients with spinal muscular atrophy, among others.

Details

About the Editor

A. Zara Herskovits

