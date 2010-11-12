Laboratory Testing for Ambulatory Settings
2nd Edition
A Guide for Health Care Professionals
Learn the lab testing skills you need to know! Laboratory Testing for Ambulatory Settings: A Guide for Health Care Professionals, 2nd Edition provides in-depth coverage of the most common procedures and techniques of all the new CLIA waived, point-of-care tests along with some moderately complex tests. Clear, step-by-step instructions and full-color photographs make it easy to master each test and procedure. Written by noted educators Marti Garrels and Carol S. Oatis, this edition adds a new chapter on toxicology and information on five new procedures. A companion Evolve website lets you practice clinical laboratory skills.
- Complete coverage includes the most common CLIA waived tests for any healthcare professional in the ambulatory setting.
- A "triad" organization gives chapters a consistent, easy-to-follow format:
- Fundamental Concepts: basic information related to tests and procedures.
- CLIA Waived Procedures: step-by-step instructions for CLIA waived tests.
- Advanced Concepts: further application of basic knowledge and skills towards a higher level of critical thinking and decision making, such as handling non-CLIA waived tests.
- Procedure boxes provide clear step-by-step instructions along with numerous full-color photos and illustrations.
- Key terms are defined and reinforced within each chapter.
- Common abbreviations associated with CLIA waived testing are cited at the beginning of chapters.
- 7-10 review questions conclude each chapter, to reinforce learning.
- A companion Evolve website includes various activities and exercises to enhance learning with problem-solving scenarios.
- A workbook matches the chapters in the textbook, offering activities and exercises to reinforce laboratory concepts, terminology, and procedures. Skills sheets help you work through the competency-based procedures, and meet government standards for good laboratory practice. Sold separately.
1. Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training
Fundamental Concepts
Overview of the Laboratory
Safety Training in the Laboratory
2. Regulations, Microscope Set-up, and Quality Control
CLIA: Government Regulations
CLIA Levels of Complexity and Their Certification Requirements
Microscope Procedure
Preparation: Identifying the Parts and Functions of a Microscope
Good Laboratory Practices
Quality Control
HIPAA Privacy Rule
Risk Management
Electronic Medical Records and Bar Coding
3. Urinalysis
Fundamental Concepts and Collection Procedures
Anatomy of the Urinary System
Urine Specimen Collection
CLIA Waived Tests
Urinalysis
Advanced Concepts
Microscopic Urinalysis
Calculating a Microscopic Urinalysis
4. Blood Collection
Fundamental Concepts
Function and Structures of Blood Vessels
Federal Law Concerning Safety Equipment
Procedure Preparation
Blood Collection Procedures
Capillary Puncture
Venipuncture
Preparing Blood Specimens for Laboratory Pick Up
Advanced Concepts
Complications
Risk Management
5. Hematology
Fundamental Concepts
Overview of Hematology and Blood
Preparing a Blood Smear for Observation by Physician or Lab Tech
Theory of Hemostasis
Summary of Fundamental Concepts
CLIA Waived Hematology Tests
Hemoglobin
Hematocrit
Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate
Prothrombin Time
Becoming Proficient at CLIA Waived Hematology Tests
Advanced Concepts
Complete Blood Count
Abnormal CBC Findings
CLIA Nonwaived (Moderately Complex) Automated Hematology Systems
6. Chemistry
Fundamental Concepts
Blood Plasma
Blood Chemistry Specimens
Glucose Metabolism and Testing
Lipid Metabolism and Testing
CLIA Waived Chemistry Tests
Principle of Photometers and Spectrophotometers
CLIA Waived Glucose Tests
Fecal Occult Blood Testing with the Guaiac Method
Summary of CLIA Waived Tests
Becoming Proficient at CLIA Waived Chemistry Testing
Advanced Concepts
I-STAT
Picollo
Metabolic Panels: Basic and Comprehensive
Individual Analytes and Their Disease Associations
Summary
7. Immunology
Fundamental Concepts
Overview of Immunology
Two Types of Allergy Testing
CLIA Waived Immunology Tests
CLIA Waived Enzyme-Linked Immunoassays
Pregnancy Testing
Mononucleosis Testing
Helicobacter pylori Testing
Human Immmunodeficiency Virus
Fecal Occult Blood Testing using iFOB Kits
Advanced Concepts
Agglutination Reactions (Non-CLIA Waived Tests)
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay: Quantitative Analysis
Summary of Immunologic Tests
8. Microbiology
Fundamental Concepts
Overview of Microbiology
Collecting, Transporting, and Processing Microbiology Specimens
Microbiology Smears, Stains, and Wet Mounts
Pin Worm Specimen Collection and Microscopic Results
CLIA Waived Microbiology Tests
Streptococcus Group A Testing
Influenza
Advanced Concepts
Growth Requirements of Bacteria
Media Used for Growing Bacteria
Microbiology Equipment
Culturing Methods
Biochemical Testing
Sensitivity Testing
Pathogenic Organisms Seen Frequently in Physician Office Laboratories
Emerging Infectious Diseases
Bioterrorism
9. Toxicology NEW!
Fundamental Concepts
Overview of Toxicology
Drugs of Abuse
CLIA Waived Drug Screening Tests
Testing for drugs of abuse
Advanced Concepts
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Pharmcokinetics
Drug Half-Life and Specimen Collection
Other Toxicology Tests
Summary
Appendices
A. Reference Values
B. Herb/Laboratory Test Interactions
C. Common Laboratory Tests
D. Frequent Medical Diagnoses and Laboratory Tests
Glossary
Index
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 12th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292375
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721997
Martha (Marti) Garrels
Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington
