Laboratory Testing for Ambulatory Settings

1. Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training

Fundamental Concepts

Overview of the Laboratory

Safety Training in the Laboratory

2. Regulations, Microscope Set-up, and Quality Control

CLIA: Government Regulations

CLIA Levels of Complexity and Their Certification Requirements

Microscope Procedure

Preparation: Identifying the Parts and Functions of a Microscope

Good Laboratory Practices

Quality Control

HIPAA Privacy Rule

Risk Management

Electronic Medical Records and Bar Coding

3. Urinalysis

Fundamental Concepts and Collection Procedures

Anatomy of the Urinary System

Urine Specimen Collection

CLIA Waived Tests

Urinalysis

Advanced Concepts

Microscopic Urinalysis

Calculating a Microscopic Urinalysis

4. Blood Collection

Fundamental Concepts

Function and Structures of Blood Vessels

Federal Law Concerning Safety Equipment

Procedure Preparation

Blood Collection Procedures

Capillary Puncture

Venipuncture

Preparing Blood Specimens for Laboratory Pick Up

Advanced Concepts

Complications

Risk Management

5. Hematology

Fundamental Concepts

Overview of Hematology and Blood

Preparing a Blood Smear for Observation by Physician or Lab Tech

Theory of Hemostasis

Summary of Fundamental Concepts

CLIA Waived Hematology Tests

Hemoglobin

Hematocrit

Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate

Prothrombin Time

Becoming Proficient at CLIA Waived Hematology Tests

Advanced Concepts

Complete Blood Count

Abnormal CBC Findings

CLIA Nonwaived (Moderately Complex) Automated Hematology Systems

6. Chemistry

Fundamental Concepts

Blood Plasma

Blood Chemistry Specimens

Glucose Metabolism and Testing

Lipid Metabolism and Testing

CLIA Waived Chemistry Tests

Principle of Photometers and Spectrophotometers

CLIA Waived Glucose Tests

Fecal Occult Blood Testing with the Guaiac Method

Summary of CLIA Waived Tests

Becoming Proficient at CLIA Waived Chemistry Testing

Advanced Concepts

I-STAT

Picollo

Metabolic Panels: Basic and Comprehensive

Individual Analytes and Their Disease Associations

Summary

7. Immunology

Fundamental Concepts

Overview of Immunology

Two Types of Allergy Testing

CLIA Waived Immunology Tests

CLIA Waived Enzyme-Linked Immunoassays

Pregnancy Testing

Mononucleosis Testing

Helicobacter pylori Testing

Human Immmunodeficiency Virus

Fecal Occult Blood Testing using iFOB Kits

Advanced Concepts

Agglutination Reactions (Non-CLIA Waived Tests)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay: Quantitative Analysis

Summary of Immunologic Tests

8. Microbiology

Fundamental Concepts

Overview of Microbiology

Collecting, Transporting, and Processing Microbiology Specimens

Microbiology Smears, Stains, and Wet Mounts

Pin Worm Specimen Collection and Microscopic Results

CLIA Waived Microbiology Tests

Streptococcus Group A Testing

Influenza

Advanced Concepts

Growth Requirements of Bacteria

Media Used for Growing Bacteria

Microbiology Equipment

Culturing Methods

Biochemical Testing

Sensitivity Testing

Pathogenic Organisms Seen Frequently in Physician Office Laboratories

Emerging Infectious Diseases

Bioterrorism

9. Toxicology NEW!

Fundamental Concepts

Overview of Toxicology

Drugs of Abuse

CLIA Waived Drug Screening Tests

Testing for drugs of abuse

Advanced Concepts

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Pharmcokinetics

Drug Half-Life and Specimen Collection

Other Toxicology Tests

Summary

Appendices

A. Reference Values

B. Herb/Laboratory Test Interactions

C. Common Laboratory Tests

D. Frequent Medical Diagnoses and Laboratory Tests

Glossary

Index