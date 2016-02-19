Laboratory Studies of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes, Volume 42

Providing a concise treatment of methods of heterogeneous catalysis used in the laboratory, this book describes the basic phenomena of heterogeneous catalytic reaction systems and discusses in detail the experimental methods and procedures for investigating these systems. The introductory chapter illustrates the whole procedure with an actual example. The next chapter presents the basic phenomena of catalytic systems and the concepts used in studying them. The third chapter covers the description of methods for investigating reaction mechanisms and the dynamics of heterogeneous catalytic reaction systems. The last chapter discusses the design and operation modes of laboratory reactors, frequently used for the investigation of heterogeneous catalytic reactions.

The approach is interdisciplinary, providing a balance between chemical engineering and chemical viewpoints of treating laboratory-scale reactors. Chemists and chemical engineers involved in catalyst research will be very interested in this book and it can also be usefully used in specialized courses for graduate students in chemistry or in chemical reaction engineering.