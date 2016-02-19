Laboratory Studies of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444430250, 9780080887340

Laboratory Studies of Heterogeneous Catalytic Processes, Volume 42

1st Edition

Authors: E.G. Christoffel Z. Paál
eBook ISBN: 9780080887340
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 259
Table of Contents

In Memorian Erhard G. Christoffel. 1. Introduction. References. 2. Basic Phenomena and Concepts in Catalysis. Historical. Catalytic systems. Laboratory studies of heterogeneous catalytic processes. References. 3. Investigation of Heterogeneous Catalytic Reaction Systems. Investigation of reaction mechanisms. Dynamic modeling. Mass transport in porous media. Catalyst deactivation. References. 4. Laboratory Reactors. Micropulse reactor. Single-pellet diffusion reactors. Fixed-bed reactors. Recycle reactors. Transient response method. References. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

Providing a concise treatment of methods of heterogeneous catalysis used in the laboratory, this book describes the basic phenomena of heterogeneous catalytic reaction systems and discusses in detail the experimental methods and procedures for investigating these systems. The introductory chapter illustrates the whole procedure with an actual example. The next chapter presents the basic phenomena of catalytic systems and the concepts used in studying them. The third chapter covers the description of methods for investigating reaction mechanisms and the dynamics of heterogeneous catalytic reaction systems. The last chapter discusses the design and operation modes of laboratory reactors, frequently used for the investigation of heterogeneous catalytic reactions.

The approach is interdisciplinary, providing a balance between chemical engineering and chemical viewpoints of treating laboratory-scale reactors. Chemists and chemical engineers involved in catalyst research will be very interested in this book and it can also be usefully used in specialized courses for graduate students in chemistry or in chemical reaction engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
259
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887340

Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary

