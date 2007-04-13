Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians
5th Edition
Authors: Margi Sirois Charles Hendrix
eBook ISBN: 9780323075633
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th April 2007
Page Count: 416
Description
Now in full color with hundreds of new illustrations, this essential resource covers the broad spectrum of laboratory procedures that technicians need to perform effectively in the practice setting. It presents step-by-step coverage of the basics of all laboratory work-ups — microbiology, hematology, immunology, parasitology, urinalysis, and cytology — providing the latest information on the most widely used tests such as complete blood count and immunologic assays.
Key Features
- Clearly presents the fundamentals of microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, immunology, parasitology, and cytology along with the laboratory procedures used to perform tests in these fields.
- Features the latest information on the most widely used tests, including complete blood count, urinalysis, and immunology assays.
- Features step-by-step procedure boxes, for quick mastery of essential skills.
- Extensive full-color illustrations enhance descriptions of normal and abnormal findings.
Table of Contents
- The Veterinary Practice Laboratory
2. Hematology and Hemostasis
3. Clinical Chemistry
4. Diagnostic Microbiology
5. Urinalysis
6. Internal Parasites
7. External Parasites
8. Immunology, Serology, and Molecular Diagnostics
9. Cytology
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia
Charles Hendrix
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Parasitology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, Auburn, AL
