Laboratory primate handbook
1st Edition
Description
Laboratory Primate Handbook deals with the proper care and handling, treatment, and transportation of nonhuman primates to be used as research subjects in a laboratory environment. It considers the protection of human and animal health, identification, procurement, and husbandry, as well as compliance with federal regulations.
Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of living primates and their classification, followed by procurement and production for biomedical research purposes. It then discusses housing and care of primates; preventive medicine and public health programs aimed at minimizing the hazards that may arise from diseases transmissible between nonhuman primates and man; and restraint and special techniques, including anesthetics and pre-anesthetics. The book also covers nutrition for primates and prevention of nutritional diseases, as well as generalized infectious diseases; parasites that cause disease in primates; and collection of physiological data on primates. Finally, the book looks at federal regulations and policies governing the humane care and treatment of nonhuman primates used in research. This book will benefit biomedical researchers involved in laboratory studies of nonhuman primates.
Table of Contents
Preface
Primates Commonly Used in Biomedical Research
1. Primate Taxonomy
Introduction
Classification of Living Primates
2. Primate Procurement and Production
Introduction
Conditioned (Stabilized) Primates
Unconditioned Primates
Domestically Bred Primates
Sources of Nonhuman Primates
Primate Conservation
3. Housing and Care
Outdoor Primate Quarters
Indoor Primate Quarters
Daily Maintenance
4. Preventive Medicine and Public Health
Introduction
Personnel Protection
Laboratory Primate Quarantine and Conditioning
Procedures
5. Restraint and Special Techniques
Preanesthesia and Anesthesia
Restraint
Specimen Collection and Drug Administration
6. Nutrition and Nutritional Diseases
General Nutrition
Vitamins
Other Nutrient Requirements
7. Generalized Infectious Diseases
Tuberculosis
Viral Diseases
Other Generalized Infections
8. Localized Infectious Diseases and Parasites
General
Mouth and Teeth
Gastrointestinal Tract
Other Abdominal Viscera
Respiratory Tract
Blood Parasites
Skin Parasites and Fungal Infections
9. Physiological Data
Hematology, Blood Chemistry, and Other Normal Physiological Values
10. Federal Policies, Regulations, and Standards
General
The Animal Welfare Act
Excerpts from NIH Policy Issuance #4206, 29 June 71
Federal Importation and Quarantine Regulations
Appendix. Primate Research Centers
Oregon Regional Primate Research Center
Delta Regional Primate Research Center
Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center
Washington Regional Primate Research Center
Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center
New England Regional Primate Research Center
University of California Primate Research Center
Suggested Readings
Bibliography
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160636