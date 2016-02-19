Laboratory Primate Handbook deals with the proper care and handling, treatment, and transportation of nonhuman primates to be used as research subjects in a laboratory environment. It considers the protection of human and animal health, identification, procurement, and husbandry, as well as compliance with federal regulations.

Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of living primates and their classification, followed by procurement and production for biomedical research purposes. It then discusses housing and care of primates; preventive medicine and public health programs aimed at minimizing the hazards that may arise from diseases transmissible between nonhuman primates and man; and restraint and special techniques, including anesthetics and pre-anesthetics. The book also covers nutrition for primates and prevention of nutritional diseases, as well as generalized infectious diseases; parasites that cause disease in primates; and collection of physiological data on primates. Finally, the book looks at federal regulations and policies governing the humane care and treatment of nonhuman primates used in research. This book will benefit biomedical researchers involved in laboratory studies of nonhuman primates.