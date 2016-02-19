Laboratory primate handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127474502, 9780323160636

Laboratory primate handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Robert A. Jr. Whitey
eBook ISBN: 9780323160636
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 182
Description

Laboratory Primate Handbook deals with the proper care and handling, treatment, and transportation of nonhuman primates to be used as research subjects in a laboratory environment. It considers the protection of human and animal health, identification, procurement, and husbandry, as well as compliance with federal regulations.
Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of living primates and their classification, followed by procurement and production for biomedical research purposes. It then discusses housing and care of primates; preventive medicine and public health programs aimed at minimizing the hazards that may arise from diseases transmissible between nonhuman primates and man; and restraint and special techniques, including anesthetics and pre-anesthetics. The book also covers nutrition for primates and prevention of nutritional diseases, as well as generalized infectious diseases; parasites that cause disease in primates; and collection of physiological data on primates. Finally, the book looks at federal regulations and policies governing the humane care and treatment of nonhuman primates used in research. This book will benefit biomedical researchers involved in laboratory studies of nonhuman primates.

Table of Contents


Preface

Primates Commonly Used in Biomedical Research

1. Primate Taxonomy

Introduction

Classification of Living Primates

2. Primate Procurement and Production

Introduction

Conditioned (Stabilized) Primates

Unconditioned Primates

Domestically Bred Primates

Sources of Nonhuman Primates

Primate Conservation

3. Housing and Care

Outdoor Primate Quarters

Indoor Primate Quarters

Daily Maintenance

4. Preventive Medicine and Public Health

Introduction

Personnel Protection

Laboratory Primate Quarantine and Conditioning

Procedures

5. Restraint and Special Techniques

Preanesthesia and Anesthesia

Restraint

Specimen Collection and Drug Administration

6. Nutrition and Nutritional Diseases

General Nutrition

Vitamins

Other Nutrient Requirements

7. Generalized Infectious Diseases

Tuberculosis

Viral Diseases

Other Generalized Infections

8. Localized Infectious Diseases and Parasites

General

Mouth and Teeth

Gastrointestinal Tract

Other Abdominal Viscera

Respiratory Tract

Blood Parasites

Skin Parasites and Fungal Infections

9. Physiological Data

Hematology, Blood Chemistry, and Other Normal Physiological Values

10. Federal Policies, Regulations, and Standards

General

The Animal Welfare Act

Excerpts from NIH Policy Issuance #4206, 29 June 71

Federal Importation and Quarantine Regulations

Appendix. Primate Research Centers

Oregon Regional Primate Research Center

Delta Regional Primate Research Center

Yerkes Regional Primate Research Center

Washington Regional Primate Research Center

Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center

New England Regional Primate Research Center

University of California Primate Research Center

Suggested Readings

Bibliography

Subject Index






About the Author

Robert A. Jr. Whitey

