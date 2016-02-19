Laboratory Methods in Vesicular and Vectorial Transport
1st Edition
Description
Laboratory Methods in Vesicular and Vectorial Transport describes the procedures used to study the mechanisms of vesicular transport along the secretory and endocytic paths, including electron microscopy, autoradiography, and methods associated with cyto- and immunocytochemistry, genetics, and biochemistry. It investigates vectorial transport to the cisternal space of the rough endoplasmic reticulum (ER), as well as protein translocation across the ER, strategies for gaining access to the cytoplasm, cell-free analysis of vesicle fusion, the structure of glycoproteins, and the use of cell systems for analysis of vesicular traffic. Organized into seven parts encompassing 20 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of protein topology in the ER and the use of cross-linking methods to probe the molecular environment of translocating polypeptide chains. It then discusses the reconstitution of secretory protein translocation from detergent-solubilized rough microsomes; the use of anti-idiotype antibodies to characterize protein-protein interactions; the use of perforated cells to elucidate intracellular membrane transport; delivery of macromolecules into cells expressing a viral membrane fusion protein; and digitonin permeabilization procedures for studying endosome acidification and function. The reader is also introduced to reconstitution of intracellular vesicle fusion in a cell-free system after receptor-mediated endocytosis; immunoisolation using magnetic solid supports; endosome and lysosome purification by free-flow electrophoresis; remodeling of glycoprotein oligosaccharides after endocytosis; and replica plating of animal cells. This book will interest students, researchers, geneticists, biochemists, and cell biologists.
Table of Contents
Contents of Methods in Cell Biology Volumes 31, 32, and 34
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Vectorial Transport to the Cisternal Space of the Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum
Analysis of Protein Topology in the Endoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. Insertion of Wild-Type and Mutant Proteins into the ER
III. Probing the Transmembrane Topology
IV. Discussion
References
Transcription of Full-Length and Truncated mRNA Transcripts to Study Protein Translocation across the Endoplasmic Reticulum
I. Introduction
II. In Vitro Transcription of mRNA
III. Translation of mRNA Transcripts
IV. Ribonucleotide-Dependent Translocation Systems
References
Probing the Molecular Environment of Translocating Polypeptide Chains by Cross-Linking
I. Introduction
II. The Cross-Linking Methods—General Considerations
III. Cross-Linking Protocols
IV. Glossary
References
Reconstitution of Secretory Protein Translocation from Detergent-Solubilized Rough Microsomes
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Membranes
III. Reconstitution of Translocation-Competent Vesicles
IV. Structural Characterization of Reconstituted Membranes
V. Analysis of Activity: Reconstituted Membranes
VI. Detergent Requirements for Reconstitution
VII. Discussion/Conclusions
References
Part II. Gaining Access to the Cytoplasm
Perforated Cells for Studying Intracellular Membrane Transport
I. Introduction
II. Generation and Characterization of Perforated Cells
III. Reconstitution of Intracellular Membrane Transport
IV. Discussion
References
Delivery of Macromolecules into Cells Expressing a Viral Membrane Fusion Protein
I. Introduction
II. Development of Cell Lines that Express the Influenza HA
III. Red Blood Cell-Mediated Delivery
IV. Liposome-Mediated Delivery
V. Advantages and Disadvantages of the Method
VI. Protocols
References
Digitonin Permeabilization Procedures for the Study of Endosome Acidification and Function
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Mannose-BSA for Endosome Acidification Studies
III. Permeabilization of Cells
IV. Endosome Acidification
V. Summary and Outlook
References
Part III. Cell-Free Analysis of Vesicle Fusion
Reconstitution of Intracellular Vesicle Fusion in a Cell-Free System after Receptor-Mediated Endocytosis
I. Introduction
II. Generation of Probes
III. Vesicle Preparation
IV. General Requirements for Endosome-Endosome Fusion
V. Cytosol and Membrane-Associated Factors
VI. Conclusions
References
Immunoisolation Using Magnetic Solid Supports: Subcellular Fractionation for Cell-Free Functional Studies
I. Introduction
II. Immunoisolation
III. Immunoisolation of the ComPartments of the Endocytic Pathway
IV. Immunoisolated Endosomal Fractions in Cell-Free Assays of Vesicle Fusion
V. Perspectives
References
Endosome and Lysosome Purification by Free-Flow Electrophoresis
I. Introduction
II. Free-Flow Electrophoresis
III. Sample Preparation
IV. Subfractionation of Endosomes by FFE
V. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Part IV. Electron Microscopic Immunocytochemistry
Immunoperoxidase Methods for the Localization of Antigens in Cultured Cells and Tissue Sections by Electron Microscopy
I. Introduction
II. Localization of Antigens within Cultured Cells
III. Special Considerations for the Localization of Antigens within Cells of Tissue Sections
IV. Summary
References
Postembedding Labeling on Lowicryl K4M Tissue Sections: Detection and Modification of Cellular Components
I. Introduction
II. Some Physicochemical Characteristics of Lowicryl K4M
III. Low-Temperature Embedding in Lowicryl K4M
IV. Sectioning and Section Storage
V. Protocols for Labeling on Sections
VI. Enzymatic and Chemical Modifications on Lowicryl K4M Sections
VII. Prevention of Artifacts
References
Postembedding Detection of Acidic ComPartments
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
References
Part V. Analysis of Glycoprotein Structure
Remodeling of Glycoprotein Oligosaccharides after Endocytosis: A Measure of Transport into ComPartments of the Secretory Apparatus
I. Introduction
II. Transport of Glycoproteins to Sialyltransferase-Containing ComPartments
III. Transport of Glycoproteins to Golgi ?-Mannosidase I-Containing ComPartments
IV. Conclusion
References
Enzymatic Approaches for Studying the Structure, Synthesis, and Processing of Glycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Oligosaccharide-Cleaving Enzymes
III. Related Matters
References
Separation and Analysis of Glycoprotein Oligosaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Diversity of Sugar Chains in Animal Cell Glycoproteins
III. Evidence Indicating that a Protein Is Glycosylated
IV. Radiolabeling of Sugar Chains
V. Enzymatic and Chemical Methods for Releasing Sugar Chains from Proteins
VI. Separation of Sugar Chains by Serial Lectin Affinity Chromatography
VII. Analysis of Metabolically Radiolabeled Sugar Chains
VIII. Conclusions
References
Part VI. Cell Systems for Analysis of Vesicular Traffic
Using Temperature-Sensitive Mutants of VSV to Study Membrane Protein Biogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Synchronizing the Transport of the ts045 G Protein
III. Prospects for Future Uses of Temperature-Sensitive Mutants
IV. Technical Procedures
References
Analysis of the Synthesis, Intracellular Sorting, and Function of Glycoproteins Using a Mammalian Cell Mutant with Reversible Glycosylation Defects
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis and Function of Protein-Linked Oligosaccharides
III. CHO Mutants with Defects in Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis
IV. Reversibility of the Glycosylation Defects in IdlD Cells
V. Glycoprotein Synthesis, Sorting, and Function Studied Using IdlD Cells
VI. Care and Feeding of IdlD Cells
References
Replica Plating of Animal Cells
I. Introduction
II. Replica Plating of Animal Cells
III. Preparation of Disks, Beads, and Master Plates
IV. Isolation of Mutants by Indirect Screenings
V. Conclusions
References
Part VII. Production and Use of Antiidiotypic Antibodies
The Use of Antiidiotype Antibodies for the Characterization of Protein-Protein Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Identification of the KDEL Receptor
III. Budding of Alphaviruses
IV. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146791