Laboratory Methods in Microfluidics
1st Edition
Description
Laboratory Methods in Microfluidics features a range of lab methods and techniques necessary to fully understand microfluidic technology applications. Microfluidics deals with the manipulation of small volumes of fluids at sub-millimeter scale domain channels. This exciting new field is becoming an increasingly popular subject both for research and education in various disciplines of science, including chemistry, chemical engineering and environmental science.
The unique properties of microfluidic technologies, such as rapid sample processing and precise control of fluids in assay have made them attractive candidates to replace traditional experimental approaches.
Practical for students, instructors, and researchers, this book provides a much-needed, comprehensive new laboratory reference in this rapidly growing and exciting new field of research.
Key Features
- Provides a number of detailed methods and instructions for experiments in microfluidics
- Features an appendix that highlights several standard laboratory techniques, including reagent preparation plus a list of materials vendors for quick reference
- Authored by a microfluidics expert with nearly a decade of research on the subject
Readership
Analytical Chemists, Physical Chemists, Chemical Engineers, and Biochemists comprise the primary audience. Secondary audience includes students at the upper undergraduate and graduate levels taking related laboratory coursework
Table of Contents
Introduction of microfluidics
Experiment 1. Fabrication of a glass microfluidic device
Experiment 2. Fabrication of paper microfluidic device for blood plasma separation
Experiment 3. Fabrication and testing of PDMS microchip
Experiment 4. Electrophoretic separation in a microchannel
Experiment 5. Determination of electroosmotic flow in a straight glass microchannel
Experiment 6. A simple experiment for the study of droplet microfluidics
Experiment 7. Laminar flow and diffusion in microchannel
Experiment 8. Beer’s law using a smartphone
Experiment 9. Acid-base titrations in paper analytical device
Experiment 10. Simultaneous determination of glucose and protein in urine sample using paper microfluidics
Experiment 11. Quantitative determination of total amino acids using paper microfluidics and a smartphone
Experiment 12. Determination of nitrite ions using paper analytical device
Experiment 13. Colorimetric determination of multiple metal ions on uPAD
Experiment 14. Analysis of a mixture of paracetamol and 4-aminophenol in a paper-based microfluidic device
Experiment 15. Synthesis of gold nanoparticles on microchip
Experiment 16. Flow synthesis of organic dye on microchip
Experiment 17. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay on a glass microfluidic device
Experiment 18. Probing single cell mechanics on a microfluidic platform
Experiment 19. Microfluidic device for observing algae phototaxis
Experiment 20. A lab-on-a-chip experiment for protein immobilization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 18th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132364
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132357
About the Author
Basant Giri
Earned his doctorate in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Wyoming in 2013, where he developed microfluidic ELISA methods as part of his dissertation. Dr. Giri has been conducting research and instructing in the field of microfluidics for the past six years. He is currently a research scientist at Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences in Kathmandu, Nepal. His research interests involve developing microfluidics methods for various applications especially suitable for low resource settings
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Nepal