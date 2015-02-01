Laboratory Methods in Enzymology: Protein Part D, Volume 559
1st Edition
Laboratory Methods in Enzymology
Table of Contents
1. Purification of His-tagged Proteins
Anne Spriestersbach, Jan Kubicek, Frank Schäfer, Helena Block and Barbara Maertens
2. Affinity Purification of a Recombinant Protein Expressed as a Fusion with the Maltose-Binding Protein (MBP) Tag
Krisna C. Duong-Ly and Sandra B. Gabelli
3. Immunoaffinity Purification of Proteins
Jennifer M. Kavran and Daniel J. Leahy
4. Affinity Purification of Protein Complexes Using TAP Tags
Erica Gerace and Danesh Moazed
5. Strep-tagged Protein Purification
Barbara Maertens, Anne Spriestersbach, Jan Kubicek and Frank Schäfer
6. Proteolytic Affinity Tag Cleavage
Helena Block, Barbara Maertens, Anne Spriestersbach, Jan Kubicek and Frank Schäfer
7. Affinity Pull-down of Proteins using anti-FLAG M2 Agarose Beads
Erica Gerace and Danesh Moazed
8. Protein Affinity Purification using Intein/Chitin Binding Protein Tags
Sarah F. Mitchell and Jon R. Lorsch
9. Purification of GST-tagged Proteins
Frank Schäfer, Nicole Seip, Barbara Maertens, Helena Block and Jan Kubicek
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for almost 50 years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Each volume is eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 520 volumes and 40,000 chapters in the collection, much of the material is still relevant today and is truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences, including microbiology, biochemistry, cancer research, and genetics, just to name a few.
In this volume, number 545, we have brought together a number of core protocols concentrating on protein, carefully written and edited by experts.
Key Features
- Indispensable tool for the researcher
- Carefully written and edited by experts to contain step-by-step protocols
- Brings together a number of core protocols concentrating on protein
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jon Lorsch Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA