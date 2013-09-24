Laboratory Methods in Enzymology: Cell, Lipid and Carbohydrate, Volume 533
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Miscellaneous
Preface
Methods in Enzymology
Section I: Cell Protocols: Basic Microbiological Techniques
Chapter One. Pouring Agar Plates and Streaking or Spreading to Isolate Individual Colonies
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Preparation of LB-Agar Solution
6 Step 2 Pouring Agar Plates
7 Step 3 Streaking for Individual Colonies
8 Step 4 Spreading Cells on Agar Plates
References
Chapter Two. Storage of Bacteria and Yeast
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Protocol A Cryopreservation of Bacterial Cultures
6 Step 1A Grow Bacterial Cultures
7 Step 2A Freeze the Bacterial Cells
8 Protocol B Cryopreservation of Yeast
9 Step 1B Grow Yeast Cultures
10 Step 2B Freeze the Yeast Cells
References
Section II: Cell Protocols: Cellular Fractionation
Chapter Three. Cellular Fractionation – Mammalian Cells
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Subcellular Mammalian Cell Fractionation
Source References
Chapter Four. Cellular Fractionation – Yeast Cells
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Yeast Protoplast Formation
6 Step 2 Subcellular Fractionation of Yeast Protoplasts
Source References
Section III: Cell Protocols: Knock-outs and Gene
Chapter Five. Yeast-Gene Replacement Using PCR Products
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Generation of a Linear Integrating Construct by PCR
6 Step 2 Visualization of Product on an Agarose Gel
7 Step 3 Transforming Yeast with a Linear PCR Product for Integration
8 Step 4 Verifying Appropriate Integration in Colonies Growing on Selective Media
Source References
Chapter Six. Measuring RNAi Knockdown using qPCR
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Transfection
6 Step 2 RNA Isolation Using MagMAX™ Magnetic Bead Purification
7 Step 3 cDNA Synthesis
8 Step 4 qPCR
9 Step 5 qPCR Analysis
References
Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator
Chapter Seven. Recombineering: Using Drug Cassettes to Knock out Genes in vivo
Abstact
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Design Construct and Order Primers
6 Step 2 Set Up and Generate Linear Substrate by PCR
7 Step 3 Preparing Cells Competent for Recombineering
8 Step 4 Electrotransformation of Linear Substrates into the Recombineering-Ready Cells
9 Step 5 Selecting for Knockout Mutations
10 Step 6 Confirming Knockout Mutations
References
Related Literature
Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator
Chapter Eight. Gene Knockouts, in vivo Site-Directed Mutagenesis and Other Modifications Using the Delitto Perfetto System in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 PCR Amplification of the CORE Cassette
6 Step 2 Agarose Gel Electrophoresis to Visualize the Product of PCR
7 Step 3 Concentration of the PCR Product
8 Step 4 Insertion of the CORE Cassette into the Chosen Genetic Locus
9 Step 5 Colony PCR of the Transformants
10 Step 6 Transformation Using DNA Oligonucleotides to Generate the Desired mutation(s)
References
Source References
Chapter Nine. Gene Targeting and Site-Specific Recombination in Mouse ES Cells
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Delivery of Targeting Vector into ES Cells by DNA Transfection
6 Step 2 Picking and Expansion of Colonies
7 Step 3 Isolation of DNA from 96-Well Plates
8 Step 4 Recombinase Delivery into ES Cells by DNA Transfection
9 Step 5 Screen the Colonies for Complete Recombination and Removal of the Selection Cassette
References
Source References
Chapter Ten. Recombineering: Highly Efficient in vivo Genetic Engineering using Single-strand Oligos
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Designing the Oligo for Recombineering
6 Step 2 Preparing Cells Competent for Recombineering
7 Step 3 Electrotransformation of the Oligo into the Recombineering-ready Cells
8 Step 4 Plating Cells to Screen for Mutations
9 Step 5 Screening for the Final Construct
References
Related Literature
Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator
Section IV: Cell Protocols: Microbiological Media
Chapter Eleven. Growth Media for E. coli
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Recipe 1 LB
5 Recipe 2 TB
6 Recipe 3 2× YT
7 Recipe 4 SOC
References
Chapter Twelve. Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Growth Media
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Recipe 1 Preparation of YPD
6 Recipe 2 Preparation of Synthetic Complete (Drop-out) Media
7 Recipe 3 Preparation of Minimal Media
8 Recipe 4 Preparation of Sporulation Media
References
Section V: Cell Protocols: Preparation of Slides for Microscopy
Chapter Thirteen. Immunohistochemistry on Freely Floating Fixed Tissue Sections
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Pretreatment of Tissue Section
6 Step 2 Blocking Nonspecific Binding
7 Step 3 Primary Antibody Labeling
8 Step 4 Secondary Antibody Labeling
9 Step 5 Mount Labeled Tissue Section on Microscope Slide
Chapter Fourteen. Preparation of Slides for Microscopy from Frozen Tissue Sections
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1A Submerging Cut-Tissue Sections in Cryoprotectant Media
6 Step 1B Embedding Tissue Samples
7 Step 2 Cryostat Sectioning
8 Step 3 Preparation of Slides for Immunochemistry
References
Chapter Fifteen. Preparation of Formalin-fixed Paraffin-embedded Tissue for Immunohistochemistry
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Fixation of Tissue
6 Step 2 Tissue Processing and Embedding
7 Step 3 Tissue Sectioning
References
Chapter Sixteen. Preparation of Cells for Microscopy using Cytospin
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Collecting Cells
6 Step 2 Cytospin
7 Step 3 Fixation and Drying
References
Chapter Seventeen. Preparation of Cells for Microscopy using Chamber Slides and Coverslips
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Collecting & Seeding Cells
6 Step 2 Treatment of Cells
7 Step 3 Fixation of Cells
References
Chapter Eighteen. Preparation of Cells for Microscopy using ‘Cell Blocks’
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Collection and Fixation of Cells
6 Step 2 Making Cell Plugs
7 Step 3 Paraffin Embedding and Sectioning
References
Section VI: Lipid and Carbohydrate Protocols
Chapter Nineteen. Enzymatic Deglycosylation of Glycoproteins
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Enzymatic Deglycosylation of Glycoprotein
References
Source References
Section VII: Lipid and Carbohydrate Protocol: Making Vesicles and Micelles
Chapter Twenty. Preparation of Fatty Acid or Phospholipid Vesicles by Thin-film Rehydration
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Formation of a Thin Lipid Film
6 Step 2 Rehydration of the Thin Lipid Film
References
Source References
Chapter Twenty-one. Vesicle Extrusion Through Polycarbonate Track-etched Membranes using a Hand-held Mini-extruder
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Assemble the Extrusion Apparatus
6 Step 2 Load the Gas-Tight Syringes
7 Step 3 Extrusion to Yield Monodisperse Vesicles
References
Related Literature
Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator
Chapter Twenty-two. Preparation of Fatty Acid Micelles
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Dissolve Fatty Acid in NaOH Solution
6 Step 2 Addition of Fatty Acid Micelles to Vesicles
References
Source References
Section VIII: Other Protocols
Chapter Twenty-three. Reverse-phase HPLC Analysis and Purification of Small Molecules
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Break Down the Matrix of the Samples that Contain the Molecule of Interest
6 Step 2 Extraction of Carotenoids from the Samples
7 Step 3 Carotenoid Analysis on a Reverse-Phase HPLC-PDA System
References
Source References
Chapter Twenty-Four. Thin Layer Chromatography
Abstact
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Preparing the TLC Plates
6 Step 2 Sample Application
7 Step 3 Development of the Plate
8 Step 4 Detection and Visualization of the Sample
References
Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator
Chapter Twenty-five. ATP and GTP Hydrolysis Assays (TLC)
Abstract
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
5 Step 1 Steady-state ATP Hydrolysis
6 Step 2 Preparation of the TLC Plate and Chamber
7 Step 3 TLC Separation of the Reaction
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Methods in Enzymology volumes provide an indispensable tool for the researcher. Each volume is carefully written and edited by experts to contain state-of-the-art reviews and step-by-step protocols.
In this volume, we have brought together a number of core protocols concentrating on Cell, Lipid and Carbohydrate, complementing the traditional content that is found in past, present and future Methods in Enzymology volumes.
Key Features
- Indispensable tool for the researcher
- Carefully written and edited by experts to contain step-by-step protocols
- In this volume we have brought together a number of core protocols concentrating on Cell, Lipid and Carbohydrate
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 24th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200944
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200678
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Jon Lorsch Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA