Laboratory Methods in Enzymology: Cell, Lipid and Carbohydrate, Volume 533

Series Page

Contributors

Miscellaneous

Preface

Methods in Enzymology

Section I: Cell Protocols: Basic Microbiological Techniques

Chapter One. Pouring Agar Plates and Streaking or Spreading to Isolate Individual Colonies

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Preparation of LB-Agar Solution

6 Step 2 Pouring Agar Plates

7 Step 3 Streaking for Individual Colonies

8 Step 4 Spreading Cells on Agar Plates

References

Chapter Two. Storage of Bacteria and Yeast

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Protocol A Cryopreservation of Bacterial Cultures

6 Step 1A Grow Bacterial Cultures

7 Step 2A Freeze the Bacterial Cells

8 Protocol B Cryopreservation of Yeast

9 Step 1B Grow Yeast Cultures

10 Step 2B Freeze the Yeast Cells

References

Section II: Cell Protocols: Cellular Fractionation

Chapter Three. Cellular Fractionation – Mammalian Cells

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Subcellular Mammalian Cell Fractionation

Source References

Chapter Four. Cellular Fractionation – Yeast Cells

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Yeast Protoplast Formation

6 Step 2 Subcellular Fractionation of Yeast Protoplasts

Source References

Section III: Cell Protocols: Knock-outs and Gene

Chapter Five. Yeast-Gene Replacement Using PCR Products

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Generation of a Linear Integrating Construct by PCR

6 Step 2 Visualization of Product on an Agarose Gel

7 Step 3 Transforming Yeast with a Linear PCR Product for Integration

8 Step 4 Verifying Appropriate Integration in Colonies Growing on Selective Media

Source References

Chapter Six. Measuring RNAi Knockdown using qPCR

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Transfection

6 Step 2 RNA Isolation Using MagMAX™ Magnetic Bead Purification

7 Step 3 cDNA Synthesis

8 Step 4 qPCR

9 Step 5 qPCR Analysis

References

Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator

Chapter Seven. Recombineering: Using Drug Cassettes to Knock out Genes in vivo

Abstact

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Design Construct and Order Primers

6 Step 2 Set Up and Generate Linear Substrate by PCR

7 Step 3 Preparing Cells Competent for Recombineering

8 Step 4 Electrotransformation of Linear Substrates into the Recombineering-Ready Cells

9 Step 5 Selecting for Knockout Mutations

10 Step 6 Confirming Knockout Mutations

References

Related Literature

Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator

Chapter Eight. Gene Knockouts, in vivo Site-Directed Mutagenesis and Other Modifications Using the Delitto Perfetto System in Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 PCR Amplification of the CORE Cassette

6 Step 2 Agarose Gel Electrophoresis to Visualize the Product of PCR

7 Step 3 Concentration of the PCR Product

8 Step 4 Insertion of the CORE Cassette into the Chosen Genetic Locus

9 Step 5 Colony PCR of the Transformants

10 Step 6 Transformation Using DNA Oligonucleotides to Generate the Desired mutation(s)

References

Source References

Chapter Nine. Gene Targeting and Site-Specific Recombination in Mouse ES Cells

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Delivery of Targeting Vector into ES Cells by DNA Transfection

6 Step 2 Picking and Expansion of Colonies

7 Step 3 Isolation of DNA from 96-Well Plates

8 Step 4 Recombinase Delivery into ES Cells by DNA Transfection

9 Step 5 Screen the Colonies for Complete Recombination and Removal of the Selection Cassette

References

Source References

Chapter Ten. Recombineering: Highly Efficient in vivo Genetic Engineering using Single-strand Oligos

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Designing the Oligo for Recombineering

6 Step 2 Preparing Cells Competent for Recombineering

7 Step 3 Electrotransformation of the Oligo into the Recombineering-ready Cells

8 Step 4 Plating Cells to Screen for Mutations

9 Step 5 Screening for the Final Construct

References

Related Literature

Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator

Section IV: Cell Protocols: Microbiological Media

Chapter Eleven. Growth Media for E. coli

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Recipe 1 LB

5 Recipe 2 TB

6 Recipe 3 2× YT

7 Recipe 4 SOC

References

Chapter Twelve. Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Growth Media

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Recipe 1 Preparation of YPD

6 Recipe 2 Preparation of Synthetic Complete (Drop-out) Media

7 Recipe 3 Preparation of Minimal Media

8 Recipe 4 Preparation of Sporulation Media

References

Section V: Cell Protocols: Preparation of Slides for Microscopy

Chapter Thirteen. Immunohistochemistry on Freely Floating Fixed Tissue Sections

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Pretreatment of Tissue Section

6 Step 2 Blocking Nonspecific Binding

7 Step 3 Primary Antibody Labeling

8 Step 4 Secondary Antibody Labeling

9 Step 5 Mount Labeled Tissue Section on Microscope Slide

Chapter Fourteen. Preparation of Slides for Microscopy from Frozen Tissue Sections

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1A Submerging Cut-Tissue Sections in Cryoprotectant Media

6 Step 1B Embedding Tissue Samples

7 Step 2 Cryostat Sectioning

8 Step 3 Preparation of Slides for Immunochemistry

References

Chapter Fifteen. Preparation of Formalin-fixed Paraffin-embedded Tissue for Immunohistochemistry

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Fixation of Tissue

6 Step 2 Tissue Processing and Embedding

7 Step 3 Tissue Sectioning

References

Chapter Sixteen. Preparation of Cells for Microscopy using Cytospin

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Collecting Cells

6 Step 2 Cytospin

7 Step 3 Fixation and Drying

References

Chapter Seventeen. Preparation of Cells for Microscopy using Chamber Slides and Coverslips

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Collecting & Seeding Cells

6 Step 2 Treatment of Cells

7 Step 3 Fixation of Cells

References

Chapter Eighteen. Preparation of Cells for Microscopy using ‘Cell Blocks’

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Collection and Fixation of Cells

6 Step 2 Making Cell Plugs

7 Step 3 Paraffin Embedding and Sectioning

References

Section VI: Lipid and Carbohydrate Protocols

Chapter Nineteen. Enzymatic Deglycosylation of Glycoproteins

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Enzymatic Deglycosylation of Glycoprotein

References

Source References

Section VII: Lipid and Carbohydrate Protocol: Making Vesicles and Micelles

Chapter Twenty. Preparation of Fatty Acid or Phospholipid Vesicles by Thin-film Rehydration

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Formation of a Thin Lipid Film

6 Step 2 Rehydration of the Thin Lipid Film

References

Source References

Chapter Twenty-one. Vesicle Extrusion Through Polycarbonate Track-etched Membranes using a Hand-held Mini-extruder

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Assemble the Extrusion Apparatus

6 Step 2 Load the Gas-Tight Syringes

7 Step 3 Extrusion to Yield Monodisperse Vesicles

References

Related Literature

Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator

Chapter Twenty-two. Preparation of Fatty Acid Micelles

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Dissolve Fatty Acid in NaOH Solution

6 Step 2 Addition of Fatty Acid Micelles to Vesicles

References

Source References

Section VIII: Other Protocols

Chapter Twenty-three. Reverse-phase HPLC Analysis and Purification of Small Molecules

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Break Down the Matrix of the Samples that Contain the Molecule of Interest

6 Step 2 Extraction of Carotenoids from the Samples

7 Step 3 Carotenoid Analysis on a Reverse-Phase HPLC-PDA System

References

Source References

Chapter Twenty-Four. Thin Layer Chromatography

Abstact

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Preparing the TLC Plates

6 Step 2 Sample Application

7 Step 3 Development of the Plate

8 Step 4 Detection and Visualization of the Sample

References

Referenced Protocols in Methods Navigator

Chapter Twenty-five. ATP and GTP Hydrolysis Assays (TLC)

Abstract

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

5 Step 1 Steady-state ATP Hydrolysis

6 Step 2 Preparation of the TLC Plate and Chamber

7 Step 3 TLC Separation of the Reaction

References

Author Index

Subject Index