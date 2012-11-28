Laboratory Methods in Cell Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124059146, 9780124055490

Laboratory Methods in Cell Biology, Volume 112

1st Edition

Biochemistry and Cell Culture

Serial Volume Editors: P. Michael Conn
eBook ISBN: 9780124055490
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124059146
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

Series Editors

Contributors

Series Page

Preface

Chapter 1. Extraction/Characterization of DNA

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment (in order of appearance)

4 Materials (in order of appearance)

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 2. Co-Immunoprecipitation

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 3. Real-Time PCR

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Prepare Workspace

6 Protocol

References

Chapter 4. Single-Cell Gel Electrophoresis Combined with Lesion-Specific Enzymes to Measure Oxidative Damage to DNA

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 5. High-Throughput Methods for the Identification of Protein Purification Conditions Using a Cleavable Tag System

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 6. Two-Dimensional Difference Gel Electrophoresis (2D DIGE)

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 7. Optimization of Cell Cycle Measurement by Time-Lapse Microscopy

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Determination of Cell Cycle Length

4 Equipments

5 Materials

6 Protocol

References

Chapter 8. Transfection Methods

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 9. Cell Enrichment from Human Blood through Red Cell Lysis

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 10. Magnetic, Batch Separation

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 11 Lateral Flow Sandwich Assay Utilizing Upconverting Phosphor (UCP) Reporters

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 12. In Vivo Modulation of MicroRNA Levels during Spinal Cord Regeneration

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 13. CometChip

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 14. Purification of Cardiac Cells

1 Theory

2 Equipments

3 Materials

4 Protocol

Reference

Chapter 15. Tube Formation In Vitro Angiogenesis Assay

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 16. Processing of Transmission Electron Microscopy Images for Single-Particle Analysis of Macromolecular Complexes

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 17. An Asymmetric 3D In Vitro Assay for the Study of Tumor Cell Invasion

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 18. Isolation of Myoblasts from Muscle Tissue by Preplating

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 19. High-Content Small Molecule Screening Strategies for Stem-Cell-Derived Motor Neurons

1 Theory

2 Equipment

3 Materials

4 Protocol

References

Chapter 20. A Simple Technique for Quantifying Apoptosis in 96-Well Plates

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 21. Cell Screening Using Resistive-Pulse Sensing

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 22. Quantitative Analysis of Basic Motile Behavior in Amoeboid Cells

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 23. Single Cell Deposition

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipments

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 24. Enzyme Sensors for Living Cells

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Chapter 25. Myoblast Purifying by Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)

1 Purpose

2 Theory

3 Equipment

4 Materials

5 Protocol

References

Subject Index

Volumes in Series

Description

Cell biology spans among the widest diversity of methods in the biological sciences.  From physical chemistry to microscopy, cells have given up with secrets only when the questions are asked in the right way! This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology covers laboratory methods in cell biology, and includes methods that are among the most important and elucidating in the discipline, such as transfection, cell enrichment and magnetic batch separation.

Key Features

  • Covers the most important laboratory methods in cell biology
  • Chapters written by experts in their fields

Readership

Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124055490
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124059146

About the Serial Volume Editors

P. Michael Conn Serial Volume Editor

P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA

