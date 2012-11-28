Laboratory Methods in Cell Biology, Volume 112
1st Edition
Biochemistry and Cell Culture
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Extraction/Characterization of DNA
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment (in order of appearance)
4 Materials (in order of appearance)
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 2. Co-Immunoprecipitation
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 3. Real-Time PCR
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Prepare Workspace
6 Protocol
References
Chapter 4. Single-Cell Gel Electrophoresis Combined with Lesion-Specific Enzymes to Measure Oxidative Damage to DNA
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 5. High-Throughput Methods for the Identification of Protein Purification Conditions Using a Cleavable Tag System
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 6. Two-Dimensional Difference Gel Electrophoresis (2D DIGE)
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 7. Optimization of Cell Cycle Measurement by Time-Lapse Microscopy
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Determination of Cell Cycle Length
4 Equipments
5 Materials
6 Protocol
References
Chapter 8. Transfection Methods
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 9. Cell Enrichment from Human Blood through Red Cell Lysis
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 10. Magnetic, Batch Separation
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 11 Lateral Flow Sandwich Assay Utilizing Upconverting Phosphor (UCP) Reporters
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 12. In Vivo Modulation of MicroRNA Levels during Spinal Cord Regeneration
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 13. CometChip
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 14. Purification of Cardiac Cells
1 Theory
2 Equipments
3 Materials
4 Protocol
Reference
Chapter 15. Tube Formation In Vitro Angiogenesis Assay
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 16. Processing of Transmission Electron Microscopy Images for Single-Particle Analysis of Macromolecular Complexes
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 17. An Asymmetric 3D In Vitro Assay for the Study of Tumor Cell Invasion
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 18. Isolation of Myoblasts from Muscle Tissue by Preplating
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 19. High-Content Small Molecule Screening Strategies for Stem-Cell-Derived Motor Neurons
1 Theory
2 Equipment
3 Materials
4 Protocol
References
Chapter 20. A Simple Technique for Quantifying Apoptosis in 96-Well Plates
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 21. Cell Screening Using Resistive-Pulse Sensing
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 22. Quantitative Analysis of Basic Motile Behavior in Amoeboid Cells
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 23. Single Cell Deposition
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipments
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 24. Enzyme Sensors for Living Cells
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Chapter 25. Myoblast Purifying by Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS)
1 Purpose
2 Theory
3 Equipment
4 Materials
5 Protocol
References
Subject Index
Volumes in Series
Description
Cell biology spans among the widest diversity of methods in the biological sciences. From physical chemistry to microscopy, cells have given up with secrets only when the questions are asked in the right way! This new volume of Methods in Cell Biology covers laboratory methods in cell biology, and includes methods that are among the most important and elucidating in the discipline, such as transfection, cell enrichment and magnetic batch separation.
- Covers the most important laboratory methods in cell biology
- Chapters written by experts in their fields
Researchers and students in cell, molecular and developmental biology
- 544
- English
- © Academic Press 2012
- 28th November 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780124055490
- 9780124059146
