Laboratory Manual for Physical Examination & Health Assessment
7th Edition
Authors: Carolyn Jarvis
eBook ISBN: 9780323265423
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th February 2015
Page Count: 336
Description
Get hands-on practice with physical examination and assessment skills! Corresponding to the chapters in Carolyn Jarvis' Physical Examination & Health Assessment, 7th Edition, this lab manual offers a variety of activities, exercises, and checklists to prepare you for the skills laboratory and clinical setting. And with the new NCLEX® exam-style review questions, you’ll be ready to apply your knowledge and to succeed on the NCLEX exam.
Key Features
- A variety of learning activities test your understanding with multiple-choice, short answer, fill-in-the-blank, matching, and review questions.
- Clinical objectives for each chapter help you study more efficiently and effectively.
- Regional write-up sheets familiarize you with physical examination forms and offer practice in recording narrative accounts of patient history and examination findings.
- Anatomy labeling exercises offer additional practice with identifying key anatomy and physiology.
- Narrative summary forms reflect the charting format used for narrative accounts of health history and for physical examination findings.
- A comprehensive glossary provides fast, easy access to key terminology and definitions.
- Reading assignments help you review corresponding chapters in the textbook and include page references.
- Audio-visual assignments tie videos of specific examination procedures to practical applications in the lab.
Table of Contents
- Evidence-Based Assessment
2. Cultural Competence
3. The Interview
4. The Complete Health History
5. Mental Status Assessment
6. Substance Use Assessment
7. Domestic and Family Violence Assessment
8. Assessment Techniques and Safety in the Clinical Setting
9. General Survey, Measurements, Vital Signs
10. Pain Assessment: The Fifth Vital Sign
11. Nutritional Assessment
12. Skin, Hair, and Nails
13. Head, Face, and Neck, including Regional Lymphatics
14. Eyes
15. Ears
16. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
17. Breasts and Regional Lymphatics
18. Thorax and Lungs
19. Heart and Neck Vessels
20. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatic System
21. Abdomen
22. Musculoskeletal System
23. Neurologic System
24. Male Genitourinary System
25. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
26. Female Genitourinary System
27. The Complete Health Assessment: Adult
28. The Complete Health Assessment: Infant, Young Child, and Adolescent
29. Bedside Assessment and Electronic Health Recording
30. The Pregnant Woman
31. Functional Assessment of the Older Adult
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 13th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323265423
About the Author
Carolyn Jarvis
Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois
