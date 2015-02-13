Laboratory Manual for Physical Examination & Health Assessment - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323265416, 9780323265423

Laboratory Manual for Physical Examination & Health Assessment

7th Edition

Authors: Carolyn Jarvis
eBook ISBN: 9780323265423
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th February 2015
Page Count: 336
Description

Get hands-on practice with physical examination and assessment skills! Corresponding to the chapters in Carolyn Jarvis' Physical Examination & Health Assessment, 7th Edition, this lab manual offers a variety of activities, exercises, and checklists to prepare you for the skills laboratory and clinical setting. And with the new NCLEX® exam-style review questions, you’ll be ready to apply your knowledge and to succeed on the NCLEX exam.

Key Features

  • A variety of learning activities test your understanding with multiple-choice, short answer, fill-in-the-blank, matching, and review questions.
  • Clinical objectives for each chapter help you study more efficiently and effectively.
  • Regional write-up sheets familiarize you with physical examination forms and offer practice in recording narrative accounts of patient history and examination findings.
  • Anatomy labeling exercises offer additional practice with identifying key anatomy and physiology.
  • Narrative summary forms reflect the charting format used for narrative accounts of health history and for physical examination findings.
  • A comprehensive glossary provides fast, easy access to key terminology and definitions.
  • Reading assignments help you review corresponding chapters in the textbook and include page references.
  • Audio-visual assignments tie videos of specific examination procedures to practical applications in the lab.

Table of Contents

  1. Evidence-Based Assessment
    2. Cultural Competence
    3. The Interview
    4. The Complete Health History
    5. Mental Status Assessment
    6. Substance Use Assessment
    7. Domestic and Family Violence Assessment
    8. Assessment Techniques and Safety in the Clinical Setting
    9. General Survey, Measurements, Vital Signs
    10. Pain Assessment: The Fifth Vital Sign
    11. Nutritional Assessment
    12. Skin, Hair, and Nails
    13. Head, Face, and Neck, including Regional Lymphatics
    14. Eyes
    15. Ears
    16. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
    17. Breasts and Regional Lymphatics
    18. Thorax and Lungs
    19. Heart and Neck Vessels
    20. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatic System
    21. Abdomen
    22. Musculoskeletal System
    23. Neurologic System
    24. Male Genitourinary System
    25. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
    26. Female Genitourinary System
    27. The Complete Health Assessment: Adult
    28. The Complete Health Assessment: Infant, Young Child, and Adolescent
    29. Bedside Assessment and Electronic Health Recording
    30. The Pregnant Woman
    31. Functional Assessment of the Older Adult

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323265423

About the Author

Carolyn Jarvis

Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois

