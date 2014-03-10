Laboratory Manual for Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323169264, 9780323352215

Laboratory Manual for Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians

6th Edition

Authors: Margi Sirois
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th March 2014
Page Count: 152
Description

Reinforce the essential information you need with the Laboratory Manual for Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians, 6th Edition. Each unit corresponds to a unit in the textbook, with various exercises and test questions that help you focus on key concepts and skills for the veterinary clinic setting. Fill-in-the-blank exercises, lab exercises, crossword puzzles, word searches, photo quizzes, lab forms, specimen pictures, and review questions all help to clarify more challenging concepts.

Table of Contents


1. The Veterinary Practice Laboratory

2. Hematology

3. Hemostasis

4. Immunology and Blood Grouping

5. Urinalysis

6. Clinical Chemistry

7. Microbiology

8. Parasitology

9. Cytology

 

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

Margi Sirois

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia

