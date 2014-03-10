Laboratory Manual for Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians
6th Edition
Description
Reinforce the essential information you need with the Laboratory Manual for Laboratory Procedures for Veterinary Technicians, 6th Edition. Each unit corresponds to a unit in the textbook, with various exercises and test questions that help you focus on key concepts and skills for the veterinary clinic setting. Fill-in-the-blank exercises, lab exercises, crossword puzzles, word searches, photo quizzes, lab forms, specimen pictures, and review questions all help to clarify more challenging concepts.
Table of Contents
1. The Veterinary Practice Laboratory
2. Hematology
3. Hemostasis
4. Immunology and Blood Grouping
5. Urinalysis
6. Clinical Chemistry
7. Microbiology
8. Parasitology
9. Cytology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 10th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352215
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291606
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia