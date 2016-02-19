Laboratory Handbook of Medical Mycology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124828506, 9780323138864

Laboratory Handbook of Medical Mycology

1st Edition

Authors: Michael McGinnis
eBook ISBN: 9780323138864
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1980
Page Count: 661
Description

Laboratory Handbook of Medical Mycology summarizes the concepts dealing with the laboratory aspects of medical mycology.

The publication first offers information on basic terminology and classification, laboratory safety, and clinical specimens. Discussions focus on tissue, abscess, blood, bone marrow, and urine specimens, biological hazards, disinfection and sterilization, grounding of electrical equipment, waste disposal, asexual and sexual reproduction, and vegetative growth. The text then takes a look at mold and yeast identification, including fermentation, temperature studies, asci and ascospores, zygomycetes, cycloheximide resistance, and sporulation and sterile isolates. The manuscript ponders on susceptibility testing and bioassay procedures, culture collection, and quality control. Topics include proficiency evaluations, media and equipment control, depositing unusual isolates in major culture collections, reconstituting lyophilized cultures, bioassay to determine drug levels in body fluids, and in vitro susceptibility testing.

The publication is a dependable source of data for laboratory technologists, microbiologists, and mycologists engaged in safely isolating and accurately identifying fungi of medical importance.

Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgements. Basic Terminology and Classification. Laboratory Safety. Clinical Specimens. Mould Identification. Yeast Identification. Susceptibility Testing and Bioassay Procedures. Culture Collection. Quality Control. Synopsis of the Mycoses. Media and Reagents Glossary. Appendix A: Some Simple Symmetrical Shapes. Appendix B: Commonly Encountered Synonyms and Other Obsolete Names. Appendix C: Reported Fungal Pathogens of Man. Taxonomic Index. Subject Index.

No. of pages:
661
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138864

About the Author

Michael McGinnis

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina Memorial Hospital and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, U.S.A.

