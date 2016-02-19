Laboratory Hamsters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080926384

Laboratory Hamsters

1st Edition

Editors: G. Van Hoosier, Jr.
Series Volume Editors: Charles McPherson
eBook ISBN: 9780080926384
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 14th October 1987
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
370.00
277.50
259.00
277.50
296.00
277.50
277.50
296.00
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
33200.00
24900.00
23240.00
24900.00
26560.00
24900.00
24900.00
26560.00
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of Reviewers for Chapters in This Volume.

The Golden or Syrian Hamster: Historical Perspectives and Taxonomy, J.D. Clark. Morphophysiology, W.S. Bivon, G.A. Olsen, and K.A. Murray. Clinical Chemistry and Hematology, F.N. Tomson and K.J. Wardrop. Care and Management, M.W. Balk and G.M. Slater. Biomethodology, J. Silverman. Viral Diseases, J.C. Parker, J.R. Ganaway, and C.S. Gillett. Bacterial and Mycotic Diseases, C.S. Frisk. Parasitic Diseases, J.E. Wagner. Neoplastic Diseases, J.D. Strandberg. Noninfectious Diseases, G.B. Hubbard and R.E. Schmidt. Drugs Used in Hamsters with a Review of Antibiotic-Associated Colitis, J.D. Small. Experimental Biology: Use in Oncologic Research, J.J. Trentin. Experimental Biology: Use in Immunobiology, J.W. Streilein. Experimental Biology: Use in Infectious Disease Research, J.K. Frenkel. Experimental Biology: Genetic Models in Biomedical Research, F.Homburger and J. Peterson. Experimental Biology: Other Research Uses of Syrian Hamsters, C.E. Newcomer, D.A. Fitts, B.D. Goldman, M.R. Murphy, G.N. Rao, G. Shklar, and J.L. Schwartz. Appendix: Selected Normative Data for the Syrian Golden Hamster, C.W. McPherson.

The Striped or Chinese Hamster: Biology and Care, A.Chang, A. Diani, and M. Connell. Diseases, W.C. Ladiges. Use in Research, A. Diani and G. Gerritsen.

The European Hamster: Biology, Care, and Use in Research, U. Mohr and H. Ernst.

Other Hamsters: Biology, Care, and Use in Research, C.A. Cantrell and D. Padovan. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926384

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Van Hoosier, Jr. Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.

About the Series Volume Editors

Charles McPherson Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.