Laboratory Experiments in the Social Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694898, 9780080546148

Laboratory Experiments in the Social Sciences

1st Edition

Editors: Murray Webster Jane Sell Murray Webster Jane Sell
eBook ISBN: 9780080546148
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd July 2007
Page Count: 576
Description

Laboratory Experiments in the Social Sciences is the only book providing core information for researchers about the ways and means to conduct experiments. Its comprehensive regard for laboratory experiments encompasses “how-to” explanations, investigations of philosophies and ethics, explorations of experiments in specific social science disciplines, and summaries of both the history and future of social science laboratories. No other book offers such a direct avenue to enlarging our knowledge in the social sciences.

This collection of original chapters combines instructions and advice about the design of laboratory experiments in the social sciences with the array of other issues. While there are books on experimental design and chapters in more general methods books on design, theory, and ethical issues, no other book attempts to discuss the fundamental ideas of the philosophy of science or lays out the methods comprehensively or in such detail. Experimentation has recently prospered because of increasing interest in cross-disciplinary syntheses, and this book of advice, guidelines, and observations underline its potential and increasing importance.

Key Features

· Provides a comprehensive summary of issues in social science experimentation, from ethics to design, management, and financing · Offers "how-to" explanations of the problems and challenges faced by everyone involved in social science experiments · Pays attention to both practical problems and to theoretical and philosophical arguments · Defines commonalities and distinctions within and among experimental situations across the social sciences

Readership

The book will be used in methods classes and for work in social science laboratories in sociology, marketing, political science, anthropology, economics, and psychology.

Table of Contents

PART I. Orientation - General Issues of Experimentation PART I Introduction

  1. Why Do Experiments?
  2. Developing Experimentation in Social Sciences
  3. Technological Issues Related to Experiments
  4. Ethical Experiments
  5. Proper Uses of Experiments in Social Science

PART II. How to Create Experiments for Social Sciences PART II Introduction

  1. Getting Funded, Writing Proposals
  2. Eleven Rules of Effective Experimental Design and Operations
  3. Training Interviewers and Experimenters
  4. Operations and Manipulations
  5. Recruiting Participants
  6. Some Common Experimental Problems and Some Solutions
  7. Applied Experiments

PART III. Case Studies of Specific Experimental Programs PART III Introduction

  1. Status and Expectation States Experiments in Sociology
  2. Bargaining and Exchange Networks in Sociology and Economics
  3. Voting and Agenda Setting in Political Science and Economics
  4. Social Dilemma Experiments in Political Science, Economics, and Sociology
  5. Experiments Across the Social Sciences

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080546148

Murray Webster

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Sociology, University of North Carolina, USA

Jane Sell

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Sociology, Texas A&M University, College Station, USA

Reviews

"...the strongest part of this book were the chapters on methodology and on experimental implementation. The methodological discussions and concepts were excellent...and the advice for implementation covered quite a lot of ground." --Rachol Croson, University of Texas at Dallas in Journal of Economic Psychology, 2008 "...this is a long-awaited volume, which will serve many social scientists well into the future as a guide to experimentation in a very pragmatic sense." —Contemporary Sociology, 37,6

