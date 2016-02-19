Laboratory Exercises in Zoology serves as a teaching aid for students studying for Advanced level Zoology or Biology. This book provides exercises concerned mainly with physiology and some dissection techniques. Organized into 12 parts, this book begins with an overview of diffusion of molecules or ions from a region of high concentration to a region of relatively low concentration. This text then discusses the breakdown of complex molecules, which is achieved by a series of hydrolyses catalyzed by the digestive enzymes produced by the glandular cells of the digestive system. Other chapters consider the various stages involved in making permanent stained preparations. This book discusses as well the requirements for animals in the laboratory. The final chapter deals with the rate of growth of an organism. This book is a valuable resource for students studying zoology and biology. Teachers and biology laboratory technicians will also find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents



Part A: Physical and Chemical Investigations

1. Diffusion

2. Osmosis

3. Chemical Investigations of some Organic Compounds

3.1—3.4 Chemical Tests for Proteins

3.5—3.15 Chemical Tests for Carbohydrates

3.16—3.22 Chemical Tests for Lipids and their Constituents

3.23—3.24 Chemical Tests for Two Vitamins

4. The Behavior of Colloids in Solution

Part B: Enzymes

1. Activity of Digestive Enzymes

2. Activity of Oxidizing and Reducing Enzymes

3. Factors Affecting the Rate of Enzyme Action

Part C: Microscopical Preparations

1. Notes on the Process of Making Permanent Stained Preparations

2. A Simple Staining Technique for the Differentiation of the Nucleus and Cytoplasm

3. A Permanent Preparation of Teased Striated Muscle Fibers

4. Examination of Locust Testes to Show the Nuclei During Meiosis

Part D: Methods of Management and Culture of Some Animals in the Laboratory

1. General Requirements for a School Animal Room

2. Management of the Stock

3. Cultural Methods

Part E: Genetics

1. Terms Used in this Section

2. The Value of Chi-Squared

3. Breeding Experiments with Drosophila

3.1 —3.4 Monohybrid Inheritance

3.5 —3.8 Independent Assortment

3.9 —3.10 Independent Assortment and Linkage

3.11—3.14 Sex Linkage

4. Breeding Experiments with Mice

4.1 —4.10 Monohybrid Inheritance

4.11—4.14 Dihybrid Inheritance

4.15—4.17 Sex Linkage

5. Breeding Experiments with Tribolimi

5.1 —5.4 Monohybrid Inheritance

5.5 —5.6 Dihybrid Inheritance

Part F: Nutrition

Section I—Feeding Mechanisms

1. The Ingestion of Particles and Formation of Food Vacuoles in Paramecium

2. Observation of Feeding and the Passage of Food Particles in Daphnia

3. Feeding in Hydra. Investigation of the Structure and Function of the Tentacles

4. The Feeding Mechanism of Locusts

5. Suggestions for the Observation of Feeding in Xenopus

6. Fluid Feeders

Section II—Analysis

1. Chromatography as a Technique for Analysis

Part G: Respiration

1. The Production of Carbon Dioxide During Respiration

2. Measurement of Respiratory Quotient

3. Measurement of the Vital Capacity of the Lungs of Man

Part H: Circulation. The Structure and The Properties of Blood

Section I—Circulation

1. Observation of Capillary Circulation

2. Investigation of Exercise on Pulse Rate

3. An Indirect Method of Measuring Human Arterial Blood Pressure Using a Sphygmomanometer and a Stethoscope

4. Effect of a Rise in External Temperature on the Rate of Contraction of the Dorsal Blood Vessel of Nereis Diversicolor

5. Effect of Chemicals on the Rate of Heart Beat of Daphnia

Section II—The Structure and Properties of Blood

6. A Red Cell Count Using a Haemocytometer

7. Determination of the Hemoglobin Content of the Blood Using the Haldane Hemoglobinometer

8. Blood Grouping

9. The Clotting of Blood

Part I: Locomotion

1. Movement in the Protozoa

2. Movement of the Earthworm

3. Movement in Nereis

4. Movement in Insects

5. The Gastrocnemius Muscle-Nerve Preparation

Part J: Excretion

1. Instructions for the Removal and Examination of a Nephridium from the Earthworm

2. Examination of the Malpighian Tubules of Locusta

3. Test for Urea

4. Estimation of Urea in Urine

5. Tests for Some Inorganic Constituents of Urine

6. Murexide Test for Uric Acid

Part K: Response to Environmental Stimuli

1. The Effect of Light on a Flagellate Culture

2. Responses of a Turbellarian to Different Light Intensities

3. Reaction of Lumbricus to Different Light Intensities

4. Phototactic Responses of Porcellio Scaber

5. Examination of the Changes in the Chromatophores of Xenopus with a Change in the Background

6. The Avoiding Reaction of Paramecium in Response to the Presence of Chemicals

7. Chemotactic Responses of a Turbellarian

8. Demonstration of Kineses in Porcellio Scaber

Part L: Growth. Development. Regeneration

1. Investigation of the Rate of Growth of Carausius Morosus

2. Suggestions for Investigating the Growth and Development of Locusta

3. A Simple Method for the Examination of the Early Larval Forms of Cyclops

4. Growth and Development of the Trout

5. Larval Development in Rana or Xenopus

6. Development of the Chick Embryo

7. Measurements of the Growth Rate of Individual Mice from one Litter

8. Regeneration in Planarians

Appendix 1 References, Further Reading and Visual Aids

Appendix 2 Table of Chi-Squared

Appendix 2 Atomic Weights Of Some Common Elements

Appendix 3 Tables of Logarithms and Anti-Logarithms

Index