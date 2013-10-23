Laboratory Animals
1st Edition
Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research
Description
Laboratory Animals: Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research is the only publication to offer a compilation of standards across the world in the care, welfare and use of animals in research. Timely in the new legislation in numerous regions of the world, this book provides the information in easily accessible, readable language.
For professionals across laboratory animal science and biomedical research, Laboratory Animals: Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research provides a broad picture of the regulations required in other areas of the world and is essential to appropriately manage animal care and use programs.
Key Features
- Offers a worldwide view and global compilation of regulations, guidelines and recommendations for laboratory animal research
- Saves valuable time researching different regional legislation and regulations
- Provides insight into factors that play roles in the regulatory framework for countries and geographic regions
- Written in "layman’s" terms to easily understand legislation and regulations
Readership
All professionals in laboratory animal science: animal care takers, technicians, veterinarians; investigators using animals in research; research institution administrators; and members of institutional animal care and use committees or ethics committees.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter 1. Same Principles, Some Differences
Abstract
References
Chapter 2. Oversight of Research Animal Welfare in the United States
Abstract
Introduction
The Principles
Scope/Applicability
Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/inspections/Penalties by Competent Authorities
Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions
Genetically Altered Animals: Special Consideration
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities
Oversight and Ethical Review Process
Reuse
Setting Free/Rehoming
Occupational Health and Safety
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel
Transport
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Veterinary Care
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
Equipment and Facilities
Miscellaneous
References
Chapter 3. Canada’s Oversight of Animal Use in Science
Abstract
General Framework
The Principles
Scope/Applicability
Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/Inspection/Penalties by Competent Authorities
Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions
Genetically Altered Animals: Special Considerations
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities
Oversight and Ethical Review Process
Reuse
Setting Free/Rehoming
Occupational Health and Safety
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel
Transport
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Veterinary Care
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
Equipment and Facilities
References
Chapter 4. Laboratory Animal Science Legislation in Latin America
Abstract
General Framework
Countries with a Specific Law in the Care and Use of Experimental Animals
The Principles
Scope/Applicability
Authorization of User/Breeding Institutions
Inspections
Penalties
Nonhuman Primates
Genetically Altered Animals
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities
Ethical Review Process
Reuse
Setting Free/Rehoming
Occupational Health and Safety
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel
Transport
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Veterinary Care
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
National Laboratory Animal Science Associations
References
Chapter 5. The European Framework on Research Animal Welfare Regulations and Guidelines
Abstract
General Framework
The Principles
Scope and Applicability: Activities, Animals, and Institutions Covered
Requirements for Breeders, Suppliers, and Users
Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions
Genetically Altered Animals: Special Considerations
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities
Oversight and ERP
Reuse of Animals
Setting Free/Rehoming
Occupational Health and Safety
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel
Appendix
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Veterinary Care
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
Equipment and Facilities
References
Chapter 6. Israeli Legislation and Regulation on the Use of Animals in Biological and Medical Research
Abstract
General Framework
The Principles
Scope/Applicability
Nonhuman Primates
Genetically Altered Animals
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities
Oversight and Ethical Review Process
Veterinary Care
Reuse
Setting Free/Rehoming
Occupational Health and Safety
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel
Education and Teaching with Animals
Transport
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
Equipment and Facilities
Authorization and Inspection
References
Chapter 7. Animal Experimentation in Africa: Legislation and Guidelines: Prospects for Improvement
Abstract
Introduction
The Present Situation
Discussion
Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines Shaping Research Animal Care and Use in India
Abstract
General Framework and Principles
Legal and Regulatory Scope/Applicability
Regulatory Authorization and Enforcement Mechanisms Including Penalties
Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations
Genetically Altered Animals: Special Considerations
Institutional and Designated Personnel
Oversight and Ethical Review
Animal Reuse
Setting Free/Rehabilitation of Experimental Animals
Occupational Health and Safety
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
Equipment and Facilities
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel
Veterinary Care
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Transportation
References
Chapter 9. Oversight of Animal Research in China
Abstract
Introduction
Oversight of Research Animals
Animal Welfare Principles
Authorization for the Use of Laboratory Animals
Laboratory Animal Quality Control
Oversight and Ethical Review Process
Reuse
Setting Free/Rehoming
Occupational Health and Safety
Alternatives
Education and Training
Animal Transportation
Housing and Enrichment
Husbandry and Environment
Veterinary Care
Conduct of Experimental Procedures
Euthanasia
Equipment and Facilities
Oversight of Nonhuman Primates in Research
Other
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Laws, Regulations, Guidelines, and Principles Pertaining to Laboratory Animals in Far East Asia
Abstract
Japan
Special Considerations
South Korea
Taiwan
References
Chapter 11. Laws, Regulations, Guidelines, and Principles Pertaining to Laboratory Animals in Southeast Asia
Abstract
Introduction
Cambodia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
References
Chapter 12. Laboratory Animals Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research: Australia and New Zealand
Abstract
General Framework—Australia
General Framework—New Zealand
The Principles—Australia
The Principles—New Zealand
Scope/Applicability—Australia
Scope/Applicability—New Zealand
Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/Inspection/Penalties by Competent Authorities—Australia
Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/Inspection/Penalties by Competent Authorities—New Zealand
Non-Human Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions—Australia
Non-Human Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions—New Zealand
Genetically Altered Animals—Australia
Genetically Altered Animals—New Zealand
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities—Australia
Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities—New Zealand
Oversight and Ethical Review Process—Australia
Oversight and Ethical Review Process—New Zealand
Reuse: Requirements—Australia
Reuse: Requirements—New Zealand
Setting Free/Rehoming Requirements—Australia
Setting Free/Rehoming: Requirements for New Zealand
Occupational Health and Safety—Australia
Occupational Health and Safety—New Zealand
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel—Australia
Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel—New Zealand
Transport—Australia
Transport—New Zealand
Housing and Enrichment—Australia
Housing and Enrichment—New Zealand
Husbandry and Environment—Australia
Husbandry and Environment—New Zealand
Veterinary Care—Australia
Veterinary Care—New Zealand
Conduct of Experimental Procedures—Australia
Conduct of Experimental Procedures—New Zealand
Euthanasia—Australia
Euthanasia—New Zealand
Equipment and Facilities—Australia
Equipment and Facilities—New Zealand
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123978691
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123978561
About the Editor
Javier Guillen
Senior Director for Europe & Latin America, AAALAC International • Member, ICLAS Governing Board and Executive Committee • Member, Council of Management and Executive Committee, Laboratory Animals Ltd (journal) • Member, Board EARA • Former President of FELASA and SECAL• Former Member, several European Commission Expert Working Groups on related to the implementation of the Directive 2010/63/EU
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Director, Europe and Latin America, AAALAC International, Spain
Reviews
"…an excellent reference and a must for any lab animal that is interested in regulatory compliance or in setting up global collaborations. The wealth of information provided is outstanding."--Laboratory Animal Practitioner, Sep-14
"This is the only publication to offer a compilation of standards across the world in the care, welfare and use of animals in research, testing, and education. Offering needed clarity and insight into legislation from numerous regions of the world, this book provides the information in easily accessible, readable language."--Anticancer Research, 34, 2014