Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research

Editors: Javier Guillen
Description

Laboratory Animals: Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research is the only publication to offer a compilation of standards across the world in the care, welfare and use of animals in research. Timely in the new legislation in numerous regions of the world, this book provides the information in easily accessible, readable language.

For professionals across laboratory animal science and biomedical research, Laboratory Animals: Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research provides a broad picture of the regulations required in other areas of the world and is essential to appropriately manage animal care and use programs.

Key Features

  • Offers a worldwide view and global compilation of regulations, guidelines and recommendations for laboratory animal research
  • Saves valuable time researching different regional legislation and regulations
  • Provides insight into factors that play roles in the regulatory framework for countries and geographic regions
  • Written in "layman’s" terms to easily understand legislation and regulations

Readership

All professionals in laboratory animal science: animal care takers, technicians, veterinarians; investigators using animals in research; research institution administrators; and members of institutional animal care and use committees or ethics committees.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Chapter 1. Same Principles, Some Differences

Abstract

References

Chapter 2. Oversight of Research Animal Welfare in the United States

Abstract

Introduction

The Principles

Scope/Applicability

Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/inspections/Penalties by Competent Authorities

Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions

Genetically Altered Animals: Special Consideration

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities

Oversight and Ethical Review Process

Reuse

Setting Free/Rehoming

Occupational Health and Safety

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel

Transport

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Veterinary Care

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

Equipment and Facilities

Miscellaneous

References

Chapter 3. Canada’s Oversight of Animal Use in Science

Abstract

General Framework

The Principles

Scope/Applicability

Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/Inspection/Penalties by Competent Authorities

Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions

Genetically Altered Animals: Special Considerations

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities

Oversight and Ethical Review Process

Reuse

Setting Free/Rehoming

Occupational Health and Safety

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel

Transport

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Veterinary Care

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

Equipment and Facilities

References

Chapter 4. Laboratory Animal Science Legislation in Latin America

Abstract

General Framework

Countries with a Specific Law in the Care and Use of Experimental Animals

The Principles

Scope/Applicability

Authorization of User/Breeding Institutions

Inspections

Penalties

Nonhuman Primates

Genetically Altered Animals

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities

Ethical Review Process

Reuse

Setting Free/Rehoming

Occupational Health and Safety

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel

Transport

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Veterinary Care

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

National Laboratory Animal Science Associations

References

Chapter 5. The European Framework on Research Animal Welfare Regulations and Guidelines

Abstract

General Framework

The Principles

Scope and Applicability: Activities, Animals, and Institutions Covered

Requirements for Breeders, Suppliers, and Users

Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions

Genetically Altered Animals: Special Considerations

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities

Oversight and ERP

Reuse of Animals

Setting Free/Rehoming

Occupational Health and Safety

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel

Appendix

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Veterinary Care

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

Equipment and Facilities

References

Chapter 6. Israeli Legislation and Regulation on the Use of Animals in Biological and Medical Research

Abstract

General Framework

The Principles

Scope/Applicability

Nonhuman Primates

Genetically Altered Animals

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities

Oversight and Ethical Review Process

Veterinary Care

Reuse

Setting Free/Rehoming

Occupational Health and Safety

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel

Education and Teaching with Animals

Transport

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

Equipment and Facilities

Authorization and Inspection

References

Chapter 7. Animal Experimentation in Africa: Legislation and Guidelines: Prospects for Improvement

Abstract

Introduction

The Present Situation

Discussion

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines Shaping Research Animal Care and Use in India

Abstract

General Framework and Principles

Legal and Regulatory Scope/Applicability

Regulatory Authorization and Enforcement Mechanisms Including Penalties

Nonhuman Primates: Special Considerations

Genetically Altered Animals: Special Considerations

Institutional and Designated Personnel

Oversight and Ethical Review

Animal Reuse

Setting Free/Rehabilitation of Experimental Animals

Occupational Health and Safety

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

Equipment and Facilities

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel

Veterinary Care

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Transportation

References

Chapter 9. Oversight of Animal Research in China

Abstract

Introduction

Oversight of Research Animals

Animal Welfare Principles

Authorization for the Use of Laboratory Animals

Laboratory Animal Quality Control

Oversight and Ethical Review Process

Reuse

Setting Free/Rehoming

Occupational Health and Safety

Alternatives

Education and Training

Animal Transportation

Housing and Enrichment

Husbandry and Environment

Veterinary Care

Conduct of Experimental Procedures

Euthanasia

Equipment and Facilities

Oversight of Nonhuman Primates in Research

Other

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10. Laws, Regulations, Guidelines, and Principles Pertaining to Laboratory Animals in Far East Asia

Abstract

Japan

Special Considerations

South Korea

Taiwan

References

Chapter 11. Laws, Regulations, Guidelines, and Principles Pertaining to Laboratory Animals in Southeast Asia

Abstract

Introduction

Cambodia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

References

Chapter 12. Laboratory Animals Regulations and Recommendations for Global Collaborative Research: Australia and New Zealand

Abstract

General Framework—Australia

General Framework—New Zealand

The Principles—Australia

The Principles—New Zealand

Scope/Applicability—Australia

Scope/Applicability—New Zealand

Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/Inspection/Penalties by Competent Authorities—Australia

Authorization of User-Breeding Institutions/Inspection/Penalties by Competent Authorities—New Zealand

Non-Human Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions—Australia

Non-Human Primates: Special Considerations and Restrictions—New Zealand

Genetically Altered Animals—Australia

Genetically Altered Animals—New Zealand

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities—Australia

Institutional and Designated Personnel Responsibilities—New Zealand

Oversight and Ethical Review Process—Australia

Oversight and Ethical Review Process—New Zealand

Reuse: Requirements—Australia

Reuse: Requirements—New Zealand

Setting Free/Rehoming Requirements—Australia

Setting Free/Rehoming: Requirements for New Zealand

Occupational Health and Safety—Australia

Occupational Health and Safety—New Zealand

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel—Australia

Education, Training, and Competence of Personnel—New Zealand

Transport—Australia

Transport—New Zealand

Housing and Enrichment—Australia

Housing and Enrichment—New Zealand

Husbandry and Environment—Australia

Husbandry and Environment—New Zealand

Veterinary Care—Australia

Veterinary Care—New Zealand

Conduct of Experimental Procedures—Australia

Conduct of Experimental Procedures—New Zealand

Euthanasia—Australia

Euthanasia—New Zealand

Equipment and Facilities—Australia

Equipment and Facilities—New Zealand

References

Index

About the Editor

Javier Guillen

Senior Director for Europe & Latin America, AAALAC International • Member, ICLAS Governing Board and Executive Committee • Member, Council of Management and Executive Committee, Laboratory Animals Ltd (journal) • Member, Board EARA • Former President of FELASA and SECAL• Former Member, several European Commission Expert Working Groups on related to the implementation of the Directive 2010/63/EU

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Director, Europe and Latin America, AAALAC International, Spain

Reviews

"…an excellent reference and a must for any lab animal that is interested in regulatory compliance or in setting up global collaborations. The wealth of information provided is outstanding."--Laboratory Animal Practitioner, Sep-14

"This is the only publication to offer a compilation of standards across the world in the care, welfare and use of animals in research, testing, and education. Offering needed clarity and insight into legislation from numerous regions of the world, this book provides the information in easily accessible, readable language."--Anticancer Research, 34, 2014

