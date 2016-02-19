Laboratory Animal Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Laboratory Animal Medicine is a compilation of papers that deals with the diseases and biology of major species of animals used in medical research. The book discusses animal medicine, experimental methods and techniques, design and management of animal facilities, and legislation on laboratory animals. Several papers discuss the biology and diseases of mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits. Another paper addresses the dog and cat as laboratory animals, including sourcing of these animals, housing, feeding, and their nutritional needs, as well as breeding and colony management. The book also describes ungulates as laboratory animals, including topics on sourcing, husbandry, preventive medical treatments, and housing facilities. One paper addresses primates as test animals, covering the biology and diseases of old world primates, Cebidae, and ferrets. Some papers pertain to the treatment, diseases, and needed facilities for birds, amphibians, and fish. Other papers then deal with techniques of experimentation, anesthesia, euthanasia, and some factors (spontaneous diseases) that complicate animal research. The text can prove helpful for scientists, clinical assistants, and researchers whose work involves laboratory animals.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
List of Reviewers for Chapters in This Volume
Chapter 1 Laboratory Animal Medicine: Historical Perspectives
I. Introduction
II. Origins of Animal Experimentation
III. Early Veterinarians in Laboratory Animal Science and Medicine
IV. The Organizations of Laboratory Animal Science
V. Education and Training in Laboratory Animal Medicine
VI. Impact of Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines on Laboratory Animal Medicine
VII. Regulation of Animal Research in the United Kingdom and Canada
VIII. Commercial Rodent Breeding IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Laws, Regulations, and Policies Affecting the Use of Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Animal Welfare
III. Collection, Importation, Exportation, and Shipment of Animals
IV. Hazardous Substances
V. Good Laboratory Practices
References
Chapter 3 Biology and Diseases of Mice
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 4 Biology and Diseases of Rats
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 5 Biology and Diseases of Hamsters
Syrian Hamster
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
Chinese Hamster
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
European Hamster
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
Armenian Hamster
References
Chapter 6 Biology and Diseases of Guinea Pigs
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 7 Biology and Diseases of Other Rodents
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 8 Biology and Diseases of Rabbits
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 9 Dogs and Cats as Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Types and Sources of Dogs and Cats
III. Housing
IV. Conditioning
V. Canine and Feline Breeding Colony Management
VI. Nutrition and Feeding
VII. Diseases
VIII. Selected Normative Data
References
Chapter 10 Ungulates as Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomy
III. General Comments and Examples of Use in Research
IV. Availability, Sources, and Acquisition
V. Evaluation of Incoming Animals
VI. Routine Health Maintenance
VII. Synchronization of Ovulation
VIII. Facilities
IX. Appendix
References
Chapter 11 Primates
Introduction
References
Part A. Biology and Diseases of Old World Primates
I. Research Considerations
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Part B. Biology and Diseases of Cebidae
I. Research Considerations
II. Generic Profiles and Biological Characteristics
III. Diseases
References
Part C. Biology and Diseases of Callitrichidae
I. Research Considerations
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 12 Biology and Diseases of Ferrets
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Routine Veterinary Medical Care
IV. Infectious Diseases
V. Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases
VI. Neoplastic Diseases
References
Chapter 13 Biology and Diseases of Birds
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases Caused by Bacteria
IV. Diseases Caused by Viruses
V. Diseases Caused by Parasites
VI. Diseases Caused by Fungi/Yeasts
VII. Diseases Resulting in Neoplastic Changes
VIII. Diseases Caused by Nutritional Deficiencies
Selected References
Chapter 14 Biology and Diseases of Amphibians
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 15 Biology and Diseases of Reptiles
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 16 Biology and Diseases of Fish
I. Introduction
II. Biology
III. Diseases
References
Chapter 17 Design and Management of Animal Facilities
I. Introduction
II. Facilities Design and Equipment
III. Management
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 18 Preanesthesia, Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Euthanasia
I. Introduction
II. Preanesthesia, Anesthesia, and Analgesia
III. Euthanasia
References
Chapter 19 Techniques of Experimentation
I. Introduction
II. Identification Methods
III. Blood Collection and Intravenous Injection
IV. Vascular Cannulation
V. Intraperitoneal Injection
VI. Subcutaneous and Intramuscular Injection
VII. Oral Administration of Substances
VIII. Digestive System
IX. Urinary Techniques
X. Respiratory System Techniques
XI. Reproductive System
XII. Cardiovascular Techniques
XIII. Endocrine System Techniques
XIV. Orthopedic Procedures for Laboratory Animals
XV. Neurosurgical Techniques
XVI. Tumor Transplantation
References
Chapter 20 Control of Biohazards Associated with the Use of Experimental Animals
I. Introduction
II. The Infectious Process
III. Risk Assessment
IV. Biosafety Practices and Procedures
V. Summation
References
Chapter 21 Genetic Monitoring
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Genetic Impurity of Inbred Strains
III. Evidence of Genetic Contamination
IV. Methods of Genetic Monitoring
V. Summary
References
Chapter 22 Selected Zoonoses and Other Health Hazards
I. Introduction
II. Viral Diseases
III. Rickettsial and Chlamydial Diseases
IV. Bacterial Diseases
V. Mycoses
VI. Protozoan Diseases
VII. Helminth Infections
VIII. Arthropod Infestations
IX. Bites and Scratches
X. Allergic Sensitivities
XI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 23 Factors That Complicate Animal Research
I. Introduction
II. Physical Factors
III. Chemical Factors
IV. Microbial Factors
References
Chapter 24 Animal Models in Biomedical Research
I. Introduction
II. History
III. Symposia
IV. Publications
V. Selection of Animals
VI. Selected Animal Models
References
Additional Books, Proceedings, and Bulletins
Chapter 25 Developing Research in Laboratory Animal/Comparative Medicine
I. Introduction
II. The Research Process
III. Training for Research in Laboratory
IV. Animal/Comparative Medicine
V. Development of Research Resources
VI. Support for Research
References
Chapter 26 Rodent and Lagomorph Health Surveillance—Quality Assurance
I. Introduction
II. Design of Quality Assurance Programs
III. Quarantine
IV. Conclusions
References
Index
