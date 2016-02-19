Laboratory Animal Medicine is a compilation of papers that deals with the diseases and biology of major species of animals used in medical research. The book discusses animal medicine, experimental methods and techniques, design and management of animal facilities, and legislation on laboratory animals. Several papers discuss the biology and diseases of mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, and rabbits. Another paper addresses the dog and cat as laboratory animals, including sourcing of these animals, housing, feeding, and their nutritional needs, as well as breeding and colony management. The book also describes ungulates as laboratory animals, including topics on sourcing, husbandry, preventive medical treatments, and housing facilities. One paper addresses primates as test animals, covering the biology and diseases of old world primates, Cebidae, and ferrets. Some papers pertain to the treatment, diseases, and needed facilities for birds, amphibians, and fish. Other papers then deal with techniques of experimentation, anesthesia, euthanasia, and some factors (spontaneous diseases) that complicate animal research. The text can prove helpful for scientists, clinical assistants, and researchers whose work involves laboratory animals.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

List of Reviewers for Chapters in This Volume

Chapter 1 Laboratory Animal Medicine: Historical Perspectives

I. Introduction

II. Origins of Animal Experimentation

III. Early Veterinarians in Laboratory Animal Science and Medicine

IV. The Organizations of Laboratory Animal Science

V. Education and Training in Laboratory Animal Medicine

VI. Impact of Laws, Regulations, and Guidelines on Laboratory Animal Medicine

VII. Regulation of Animal Research in the United Kingdom and Canada

VIII. Commercial Rodent Breeding IX. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 Laws, Regulations, and Policies Affecting the Use of Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. Animal Welfare

III. Collection, Importation, Exportation, and Shipment of Animals

IV. Hazardous Substances

V. Good Laboratory Practices

References

Chapter 3 Biology and Diseases of Mice

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 4 Biology and Diseases of Rats

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 5 Biology and Diseases of Hamsters

Syrian Hamster

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

Chinese Hamster

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

European Hamster

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

Armenian Hamster

References

Chapter 6 Biology and Diseases of Guinea Pigs

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 7 Biology and Diseases of Other Rodents

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 8 Biology and Diseases of Rabbits

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 9 Dogs and Cats as Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. Types and Sources of Dogs and Cats

III. Housing

IV. Conditioning

V. Canine and Feline Breeding Colony Management

VI. Nutrition and Feeding

VII. Diseases

VIII. Selected Normative Data

References

Chapter 10 Ungulates as Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. Taxonomy

III. General Comments and Examples of Use in Research

IV. Availability, Sources, and Acquisition

V. Evaluation of Incoming Animals

VI. Routine Health Maintenance

VII. Synchronization of Ovulation

VIII. Facilities

IX. Appendix

References

Chapter 11 Primates

Introduction

References

Part A. Biology and Diseases of Old World Primates

I. Research Considerations

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Part B. Biology and Diseases of Cebidae

I. Research Considerations

II. Generic Profiles and Biological Characteristics

III. Diseases

References

Part C. Biology and Diseases of Callitrichidae

I. Research Considerations

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 12 Biology and Diseases of Ferrets

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Routine Veterinary Medical Care

IV. Infectious Diseases

V. Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases

VI. Neoplastic Diseases

References

Chapter 13 Biology and Diseases of Birds

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases Caused by Bacteria

IV. Diseases Caused by Viruses

V. Diseases Caused by Parasites

VI. Diseases Caused by Fungi/Yeasts

VII. Diseases Resulting in Neoplastic Changes

VIII. Diseases Caused by Nutritional Deficiencies

Selected References

Chapter 14 Biology and Diseases of Amphibians

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 15 Biology and Diseases of Reptiles

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 16 Biology and Diseases of Fish

I. Introduction

II. Biology

III. Diseases

References

Chapter 17 Design and Management of Animal Facilities

I. Introduction

II. Facilities Design and Equipment

III. Management

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 18 Preanesthesia, Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Euthanasia

I. Introduction

II. Preanesthesia, Anesthesia, and Analgesia

III. Euthanasia

References

Chapter 19 Techniques of Experimentation

I. Introduction

II. Identification Methods

III. Blood Collection and Intravenous Injection

IV. Vascular Cannulation

V. Intraperitoneal Injection

VI. Subcutaneous and Intramuscular Injection

VII. Oral Administration of Substances

VIII. Digestive System

IX. Urinary Techniques

X. Respiratory System Techniques

XI. Reproductive System

XII. Cardiovascular Techniques

XIII. Endocrine System Techniques

XIV. Orthopedic Procedures for Laboratory Animals

XV. Neurosurgical Techniques

XVI. Tumor Transplantation

References

Chapter 20 Control of Biohazards Associated with the Use of Experimental Animals

I. Introduction

II. The Infectious Process

III. Risk Assessment

IV. Biosafety Practices and Procedures

V. Summation

References

Chapter 21 Genetic Monitoring

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Genetic Impurity of Inbred Strains

III. Evidence of Genetic Contamination

IV. Methods of Genetic Monitoring

V. Summary

References

Chapter 22 Selected Zoonoses and Other Health Hazards

I. Introduction

II. Viral Diseases

III. Rickettsial and Chlamydial Diseases

IV. Bacterial Diseases

V. Mycoses

VI. Protozoan Diseases

VII. Helminth Infections

VIII. Arthropod Infestations

IX. Bites and Scratches

X. Allergic Sensitivities

XI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 23 Factors That Complicate Animal Research

I. Introduction

II. Physical Factors

III. Chemical Factors

IV. Microbial Factors

References

Chapter 24 Animal Models in Biomedical Research

I. Introduction

II. History

III. Symposia

IV. Publications

V. Selection of Animals

VI. Selected Animal Models

References

Additional Books, Proceedings, and Bulletins

Chapter 25 Developing Research in Laboratory Animal/Comparative Medicine

I. Introduction

II. The Research Process

III. Training for Research in Laboratory

IV. Animal/Comparative Medicine

V. Development of Research Resources

VI. Support for Research

References

Chapter 26 Rodent and Lagomorph Health Surveillance—Quality Assurance

I. Introduction

II. Design of Quality Assurance Programs

III. Quarantine

IV. Conclusions

References

Index

