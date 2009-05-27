Laboratory Animal Anaesthesia - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123693761, 9780080918990

Laboratory Animal Anaesthesia

3rd Edition

Authors: Paul Flecknell
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300662
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123693761
eBook ISBN: 9780080918990
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 2009
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
112.00
84.00
84.00
84.00
89.60
84.00
84.00
89.60
151.82
113.86
113.86
113.86
121.46
113.86
113.86
121.46
90.00
67.50
67.50
67.50
72.00
67.50
67.50
72.00
148.00
111.00
111.00
111.00
118.40
111.00
111.00
118.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
106.50
106.50
106.50
113.60
106.50
106.50
113.60
86.00
64.50
64.50
64.50
68.80
64.50
64.50
68.80
107.00
80.25
80.25
80.25
85.60
80.25
80.25
85.60
131.00
98.25
98.25
98.25
104.80
98.25
98.25
104.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Laboratory Animal Anesthesia looks at recent significant developments in anesthetic practices in laboratory experiments involving animals. It also provides information about basic standards for proper use of anesthesia. In addition, it examines the equipment and different anesthetic agents that are used in performing an experiment on animals. The book also discusses the profound effects of anesthesia on the physiological aspect of the animals’ body systems, such as hypothermia and respiratory depression. The book addresses the proper management and care that should be provided for the animals that undergo anesthesia. Furthermore, it covers different anesthetic procedures that should be used on various kinds of small animals intended for laboratory experiments.
The main goal of this book is to provide information about the different anesthetic agents used in experiments, and the proper standards to follow when using anesthetics on lab animals.

Key Features

• New edition provides new information on anesthesia and analgesia, and has an extensively revised and updated bibliography • Provides a balanced consideration of the needs of scientific research and the welfare of laboratory animals • Written by a veterinary anesthetist and scientist with over 30 years' experience in the field, and who is actively engaged in research in this area • Provides rapid, easily accessed information using tabulated summaries • Provides those with limited experience of anesthesia with the information they need to carry our procedures effectively, safely, and humanely • Provides sufficient depth for the more experienced anesthetist moving to this field

Readership

Researchers, post docs and graduate students who utilize animals in biomedical research.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Glossary

List of Tables

List of Figures

Acknowledgements

Introduction

1 Preparing for Anaesthesia

Anaesthetic equipment and anaesthetic drugs

Other equipment

Personnel

The animal

2 Anaesthesia

General anaesthesia

3 Anaesthetic Management

Pre-operative preparations

Monitoring anaesthesia

Anaesthetic problems and emergencies

4 Special Techniques

Use of neuromuscular blocking agents

Controlled ventilation

Long-term anaesthesia

Anaesthesia of pregnant animals

Anaesthesia of neonates

Anaesthesia for imaging

5 Analgesia and Post-operative Care

The recovery room environment

Problems during the recovery period

Management of post-operative pain

Pain assessment

Pain relief

Conclusions

6 Anaesthesia of Common Laboratory Species: Special Considerations

Small rodents

Rabbits

Cats

Dogs

Ferrets

Pigs

Sheep and goats

Primates

Other species

Bibliography

Appendix 1 Recommended Techniques and Physiological Data

Appendix 2 Estimation of Required Quantities of Volatile Anaesthetics and Anaesthetic Gases

Appendix 3 Examples of Dilutions of Anaesthetic Mixtures for Small Rodents

Appendix 4 Manufacturers of Equipment and Other Items Illustrated or Cited in the Text

Index






Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300662
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123693761
eBook ISBN:
9780080918990

About the Author

Paul Flecknell

Paul Flecknell is a veterinarian with over 35 years of experience working with laboratory animals. He is a Diplomate of the European Colleges of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia and Laboratory Animal Medicine and an honorary Diplomate of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine. He has PhD in physiology, and is currently Professor of Laboratory Animal Science in the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University. His main research interests are anaesthesia and analgesia of all species of animals and in particular the development of methods of pain assessment. He is the head of the Pain and Animal Welfare Science (PAWS) group at Newcastle. The group’s current research work is focussed on novel methods of “cage-side” assessment of pain, particularly using “pain faces” and developing methods of measurement of affective state in rodents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Comparative Biology Centre, The Medical School, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.