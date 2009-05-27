Laboratory Animal Anaesthesia
3rd Edition
Description
Laboratory Animal Anesthesia looks at recent significant developments in anesthetic practices in laboratory experiments involving animals. It also provides information about basic standards for proper use of anesthesia. In addition, it examines the equipment and different anesthetic agents that are used in performing an experiment on animals. The book also discusses the profound effects of anesthesia on the physiological aspect of the animals’ body systems, such as hypothermia and respiratory depression. The book addresses the proper management and care that should be provided for the animals that undergo anesthesia. Furthermore, it covers different anesthetic procedures that should be used on various kinds of small animals intended for laboratory experiments.
The main goal of this book is to provide information about the different anesthetic agents used in experiments, and the proper standards to follow when using anesthetics on lab animals.
Key Features
• New edition provides new information on anesthesia and analgesia, and has an extensively revised and updated bibliography • Provides a balanced consideration of the needs of scientific research and the welfare of laboratory animals • Written by a veterinary anesthetist and scientist with over 30 years' experience in the field, and who is actively engaged in research in this area • Provides rapid, easily accessed information using tabulated summaries • Provides those with limited experience of anesthesia with the information they need to carry our procedures effectively, safely, and humanely • Provides sufficient depth for the more experienced anesthetist moving to this field
Readership
Researchers, post docs and graduate students who utilize animals in biomedical research.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Glossary
List of Tables
List of Figures
Acknowledgements
Introduction
1 Preparing for Anaesthesia
Anaesthetic equipment and anaesthetic drugs
Other equipment
Personnel
The animal
2 Anaesthesia
General anaesthesia
3 Anaesthetic Management
Pre-operative preparations
Monitoring anaesthesia
Anaesthetic problems and emergencies
4 Special Techniques
Use of neuromuscular blocking agents
Controlled ventilation
Long-term anaesthesia
Anaesthesia of pregnant animals
Anaesthesia of neonates
Anaesthesia for imaging
5 Analgesia and Post-operative Care
The recovery room environment
Problems during the recovery period
Management of post-operative pain
Pain assessment
Pain relief
Conclusions
6 Anaesthesia of Common Laboratory Species: Special Considerations
Small rodents
Rabbits
Cats
Dogs
Ferrets
Pigs
Sheep and goats
Primates
Other species
Bibliography
Appendix 1 Recommended Techniques and Physiological Data
Appendix 2 Estimation of Required Quantities of Volatile Anaesthetics and Anaesthetic Gases
Appendix 3 Examples of Dilutions of Anaesthetic Mixtures for Small Rodents
Appendix 4 Manufacturers of Equipment and Other Items Illustrated or Cited in the Text
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 27th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300662
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693761
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918990
About the Author
Paul Flecknell
Paul Flecknell is a veterinarian with over 35 years of experience working with laboratory animals. He is a Diplomate of the European Colleges of Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia and Laboratory Animal Medicine and an honorary Diplomate of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine. He has PhD in physiology, and is currently Professor of Laboratory Animal Science in the Institute of Neuroscience at Newcastle University. His main research interests are anaesthesia and analgesia of all species of animals and in particular the development of methods of pain assessment. He is the head of the Pain and Animal Welfare Science (PAWS) group at Newcastle. The group’s current research work is focussed on novel methods of “cage-side” assessment of pain, particularly using “pain faces” and developing methods of measurement of affective state in rodents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Comparative Biology Centre, The Medical School, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK