Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323532235, 9780323532921

Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care

4th Edition

A Guide for Health Care Professionals

Authors: Marti Garrels
Paperback ISBN: 9780323532235
eBook ISBN: 9780323532921
eBook ISBN: 9780323532891
eBook ISBN: 9780323532907
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th October 2018
Page Count: 320
Description

Learn to master the latest lab testing techniques! Ideal for Medical Assisting and Medical Laboratory Technician programs, Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals, 4th Edition, covers the procedures and techniques of commonly used and new CLIA-waived, point-of-care tests, along with some moderately complex tests. Clear, step-by-step instructions and nearly 600 full-color photographs make it easy for you to learn each test and procedure. This edition includes a focus on new technology and the resulting significant advancements in testing.. Expanded coverage of electrocardiography and spirometry reflect the expanding roles of Medical Assistants and Medical Laboratory Technicians. Review questions in the book are accompanied by practice quizzes and videos online to help you master content and hone skills.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of the most common CLIA-waived tests prepares you for laboratory testing in the ambulatory setting.
  • A triad organization gives chapters a consistent, easy-to-follow format, with 1) fundamental concepts, 2) step-by-step instructions for CLIA-waived procedures, and 3) advanced concepts help hone your critical-thinking and decision-making skills.
  • Procedure boxes provide step-by-step instructions and full-color photos and illustrations for today’s commonly requested CLIA-waived lab tests.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training
    2. Regulations, Microscope Setup, and Quality Assurance
    3. Urinalysis
    4. Blood Collection
    5. Hematology
    6. Chemistry
    7. Immunology
    8. Microbiology
    9. Toxicology
    10. Electrocardiography
    11. Spirometry 
    Appendices
    A: Reference Values
    B: Herb/Laboratory Test Interactions
    C: Common Laboratory Tests
    D: Frequent Medical Diagnosis and Laboratory Tests
    Glossary
    Index

About the Author

Marti Garrels

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington

