Learn to master the latest lab testing techniques! Ideal for Medical Assisting and Medical Laboratory Technician programs, Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals, 4th Edition, covers the procedures and techniques of commonly used and new CLIA-waived, point-of-care tests, along with some moderately complex tests. Clear, step-by-step instructions and nearly 600 full-color photographs make it easy for you to learn each test and procedure. This edition includes a focus on new technology and the resulting significant advancements in testing.. Expanded coverage of electrocardiography and spirometry reflect the expanding roles of Medical Assistants and Medical Laboratory Technicians. Review questions in the book are accompanied by practice quizzes and videos online to help you master content and hone skills.