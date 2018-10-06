Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care
4th Edition
A Guide for Health Care Professionals
Description
Learn to master the latest lab testing techniques! Ideal for Medical Assisting and Medical Laboratory Technician programs, Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals, 4th Edition, covers the procedures and techniques of commonly used and new CLIA-waived, point-of-care tests, along with some moderately complex tests. Clear, step-by-step instructions and nearly 600 full-color photographs make it easy for you to learn each test and procedure. This edition includes a focus on new technology and the resulting significant advancements in testing.. Expanded coverage of electrocardiography and spirometry reflect the expanding roles of Medical Assistants and Medical Laboratory Technicians. Review questions in the book are accompanied by practice quizzes and videos online to help you master content and hone skills.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of the most common CLIA-waived tests prepares you for laboratory testing in the ambulatory setting.
- A triad organization gives chapters a consistent, easy-to-follow format, with 1) fundamental concepts, 2) step-by-step instructions for CLIA-waived procedures, and 3) advanced concepts help hone your critical-thinking and decision-making skills.
- Procedure boxes provide step-by-step instructions and full-color photos and illustrations for today’s commonly requested CLIA-waived lab tests.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training
2. Regulations, Microscope Setup, and Quality Assurance
3. Urinalysis
4. Blood Collection
5. Hematology
6. Chemistry
7. Immunology
8. Microbiology
9. Toxicology
10. Electrocardiography
11. Spirometry
Appendices
A: Reference Values
B: Herb/Laboratory Test Interactions
C: Common Laboratory Tests
D: Frequent Medical Diagnosis and Laboratory Tests
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 6th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323532235
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532921
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532891
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532907
About the Author
Marti Garrels
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington