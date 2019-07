La psychothérapie centrée sur les émotions

Ueli Kramer, PhD, is Privat-Docent, psychotherapy researcher and clinical psychotherapist according to Federal Law, at the Department of Psychiatry (Institute of Psychotherapy and General Psychiatry Service), University of Lausanne, Switzerland. He holds an adjunct appointment at the Department of Psychology, University of Windsor, Canada. His research focuses on process and outcome in psychotherapy, in particular the mechanisms of change in treatments of personality disorders and case formulation in personality disorders. He is a broadly trained clinician, working from an integrative psychotherapy perspective. He serves on the editorial board of Psychotherapy Research, Journal of Personality Disorders, Journal of Psychotherapy Integration and Pragmatic Case Studies in Psychotherapy, among others. Dr. Kramer is the co-recipient of the 2015 Inger Salling Award, the recipient of the 2016 Outstanding Early Career Achievement Award of the Society for Psychotherapy Research, of the 2016 Hamburg Award for Personality Disorders and of the 2018 Marvin Goldfried New Researcher Award of the Society for the Exploration of Psychotherapy Integration.