L12 Ordered Alloys
1st Edition
Authors: Frank Nabarro M.S. Duesbery
eBook ISBN: 9780080535319
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th November 1996
Page Count: 632
Description
Dislocations are lines of irregularity in the structure of a solid analogous to the bumps in a badly laid carpet. Like these bumps, they can be easily moved, and they provide the most important mechanism by which the solid can be deformed. They also have a strong influence on crystal growth and on the electronic properties of semiconductors.
About the Author
Frank Nabarro
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Witwatersrand, School of Physics, Johannesburg, South Africa
M.S. Duesbery
