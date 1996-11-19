L12 Ordered Alloys - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444823700, 9780080535319

L12 Ordered Alloys

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Nabarro M.S. Duesbery
eBook ISBN: 9780080535319
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th November 1996
Page Count: 632
Description

Dislocations are lines of irregularity in the structure of a solid analogous to the bumps in a badly laid carpet. Like these bumps, they can be easily moved, and they provide the most important mechanism by which the solid can be deformed. They also have a strong influence on crystal growth and on the electronic properties of semiconductors.

About the Author

Frank Nabarro

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Witwatersrand, School of Physics, Johannesburg, South Africa

M.S. Duesbery

