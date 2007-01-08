L-System Fractals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528322, 9780080469386

L-System Fractals, Volume 209

1st Edition

Authors: Jibitesh Mishra Sarojananda Mishra
eBook ISBN: 9780080469386
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528322
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th January 2007
Page Count: 274
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Fractals
    2. Fractals and L-System
    3. Interactive Generation of Fractals Images
    4. Generation of a Class of Hybrid Fractals
    5. L-System Strings from Ramification Matrix
    6. 3D Modeling of Realistic Plants
    7. Fractals Dimension
    8. Research Directions of L-Systems

Description

L-System Fractals covers all the fundamental aspects of generating fractals through L-system. Also it provides insight to various researches in this area for generating fractals through L-system approach & estimating dimensions. Also it discusses various applications of L-system fractals.

Key Features

  • Fractals generated from L-System including hybrid fractals
  • Dimension calculation for L-system fractals
  • Images and codes for L-system fractals
  • Research directions in the area of L-system fractals
  • Usage of various freely downloadable tools in this area

Readership

Researchers in the field of fractals based modelling using L-systems

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080469386
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528322

About the Authors

Jibitesh Mishra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Engineering and Technology, Department of Information Technology, Bhubaneswar, India.

Sarojananda Mishra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Department of Computer Science and Application, Sarang, Talcher, Orissa, India.

