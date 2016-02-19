KWIC Index of Rock Mechanics Literature
1st Edition
Editors: J P Jenkins E. T. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483188256
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 742
Description
KWIC Index of Rock Mechanics Literature, Part 2: 1969-1976 is an index of subjects in rock mechanics. The KWIC (keyword-in-context) index is produced by cyclic permutation of significant words in the title of the publication. The text covers materials in rock mechanics and geomechanics published around the 70s. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of geological sciences.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Description of the Index and Instructions on Its Use
KWIC Listing
Bibliographic Listing
Author Listing
