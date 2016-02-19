KWIC Index of Rock Mechanics Literature - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220659, 9781483188256

KWIC Index of Rock Mechanics Literature

1st Edition

Editors: J P Jenkins E. T. Brown
eBook ISBN: 9781483188256
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 742
Description

KWIC Index of Rock Mechanics Literature, Part 2: 1969-1976 is an index of subjects in rock mechanics. The KWIC (keyword-in-context) index is produced by cyclic permutation of significant words in the title of the publication. The text covers materials in rock mechanics and geomechanics published around the 70s. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of geological sciences.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Description of the Index and Instructions on Its Use

KWIC Listing

Bibliographic Listing

Author Listing


About the Editor

J P Jenkins

E. T. Brown

