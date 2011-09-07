Kumar & Clark's Practical Management of Clinical Conditions
2nd Edition
Pathophysiology and Treatment of Disease
Editors: Parveen Kumar Michael Clark
Paperback ISBN: 9780702077357
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th September 2011
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 7th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702077357
About the Editor
Parveen Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Michael Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary,University of London and Consultant Physician, Princess Grace Hospital, London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.