Kumar & Clark's Medical Management and Therapeutics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702027659, 9780702049125

Kumar & Clark's Medical Management and Therapeutics

1st Edition

Editors: Parveen Kumar
Authors: Parveen Kumar Michael Clark
eBook ISBN: 9780702049125
eBook ISBN: 9780702056338
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 26th July 2011
Page Count: 798
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Readers of Kumar & Clark's Clinical Medicine have consistently requested a handbook with the essentials for medical management and therapeutics, and this new handbook concentrates on the therapeutic side of what procedures to perform, how and - critically - why.

Written by young doctors at the forefront of healthcare delivery, Kumar & Clark's Medical Management and Therapeutics is portable, easy to access when you need it most, and full of cutting edge information and insights.

"Snappy and concise, just what the junior doctor ordered!" - Dr Lyn D Ferguson, FY1

"Prescriptive and to the point" - Catherine Drouot, 3rd year medical student, Barts

"An excellent text for both medical students and junior doctors alike." - Dr Lucy Blair, FY1

Table of Contents

1 Inpatient medical care. Vimal Gokani, Parveen Kumar.

2 Infectious diseases. Timothy Planche, Peter A Riley

3 Human immune deficiency virus and AIDS. James E Thaventhiran

4 Nutrition. Michael Clark

5 Gastrointestinal disease. Joel Mawdsley

6 Liver disease. Michael Clark

7 Haematological disease. Jason Coppell

8 Malignant disease. Sarah Ngan, Mohini Varughese

9 Rheumatological disease. Dev Pyne

10 Kidney and urinary tract disease. Alistair Chesser

11 Water, electrolytes and acid-base balance. Neil Ashman

12 Cardiovascular disease. Mehul B Dhinoja, James Wilkinson, Chris Skene, Mike Ward

13 Respiratory disease. Susannah Leaver

14 Critical care. Tony M Rahman, Jonathan Ball

15 Endocrine disease. Philippa Hanson

16 Diabetes mellitus and hyperlipidaemia. Philippa Hanson

17 Neurological disease. Paul Jarman, Arjune Sen

18 Poisoning. Allister Vale, Sally Bradbury

19 Environmental medicine. Michael Clark

20 Emergencies in medicine. Michael Clark

Details

No. of pages:
798
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Ltd. 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780702049125
eBook ISBN:
9780702056338

About the Editor

Parveen Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

About the Author

Parveen Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Michael Clark

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary,University of London and Consultant Physician, Princess Grace Hospital, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.