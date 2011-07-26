Kumar & Clark's Medical Management and Therapeutics
1st Edition
Description
Readers of Kumar & Clark's Clinical Medicine have consistently requested a handbook with the essentials for medical management and therapeutics, and this new handbook concentrates on the therapeutic side of what procedures to perform, how and - critically - why.
Written by young doctors at the forefront of healthcare delivery, Kumar & Clark's Medical Management and Therapeutics is portable, easy to access when you need it most, and full of cutting edge information and insights.
"Snappy and concise, just what the junior doctor ordered!" - Dr Lyn D Ferguson, FY1
"Prescriptive and to the point" - Catherine Drouot, 3rd year medical student, Barts
"An excellent text for both medical students and junior doctors alike." - Dr Lucy Blair, FY1
Table of Contents
1 Inpatient medical care. Vimal Gokani, Parveen Kumar.
2 Infectious diseases. Timothy Planche, Peter A Riley
3 Human immune deficiency virus and AIDS. James E Thaventhiran
4 Nutrition. Michael Clark
5 Gastrointestinal disease. Joel Mawdsley
6 Liver disease. Michael Clark
7 Haematological disease. Jason Coppell
8 Malignant disease. Sarah Ngan, Mohini Varughese
9 Rheumatological disease. Dev Pyne
10 Kidney and urinary tract disease. Alistair Chesser
11 Water, electrolytes and acid-base balance. Neil Ashman
12 Cardiovascular disease. Mehul B Dhinoja, James Wilkinson, Chris Skene, Mike Ward
13 Respiratory disease. Susannah Leaver
14 Critical care. Tony M Rahman, Jonathan Ball
15 Endocrine disease. Philippa Hanson
16 Diabetes mellitus and hyperlipidaemia. Philippa Hanson
17 Neurological disease. Paul Jarman, Arjune Sen
18 Poisoning. Allister Vale, Sally Bradbury
19 Environmental medicine. Michael Clark
20 Emergencies in medicine. Michael Clark
Details
No. of pages: 798

- Language:

- Copyright:

- Published:

- Imprint:

- eBook ISBN:

- eBook ISBN:

About the Editor
Parveen Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
About the Author
Parveen Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Michael Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary,University of London and Consultant Physician, Princess Grace Hospital, London, UK