Kumar & Clark's Cases in Clinical Medicine
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Infectious diseases
Sexually transmitted diseases
Nutrition
Gastroenterology
Liver and biliary tract disorders
Haematology and oncology
Geriatrics Rheumatology
Renal disease
Cardiology Respiratory disorders
ITU
Poisoning
Endocrinology and diabetes
Neurology
Psychiatry
Dermatology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 21st March 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702077326
About the Author
Parveen Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
Michael Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary,University of London and Consultant Physician, Princess Grace Hospital, London, UK