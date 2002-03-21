Kumar & Clark's Cases in Clinical Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702077326

Kumar & Clark's Cases in Clinical Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Parveen Kumar Michael Clark
Paperback ISBN: 9780702077326
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st March 2002
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

Infectious diseases

Sexually transmitted diseases

Nutrition

Gastroenterology

Liver and biliary tract disorders

Haematology and oncology

Geriatrics Rheumatology

Renal disease

Cardiology Respiratory disorders

 ITU

 Poisoning

Endocrinology and diabetes

Neurology

Psychiatry

Dermatology

Index

About the Author

Parveen Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine & Education, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary, University of London, and Honorary Consultant Physician and Gastroenterologist, Barts Health NHS Trust and Homerton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK

Michael Clark

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary,University of London and Consultant Physician, Princess Grace Hospital, London, UK

