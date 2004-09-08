Krylov Solvers for Linear Algebraic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514745, 9780080478876

Krylov Solvers for Linear Algebraic Systems, Volume 11

1st Edition

Krylov Solvers

Authors: Charles Broyden Maria Vespucci
eBook ISBN: 9780080478876
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514745
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th September 2004
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
180.00
153.00
225.00
191.25
240.00
204.00
145.00
123.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents

  1. Introduction.
  2. The long recurrences.
  3. The short recurrences.
  4. The Krylov aspects.
  5. Transpose-free methods.
  6. More on QMR.
  7. Look-ahead methods.
  8. General block methods.
  9. And in practice??
  10. Preconditioning.
  11. Duality.

Appendices. A. Reduction of upper Hessenberg matrix to upper triangular form by plane rotations. B. Schur complements. C. The Jordan form. D. Chebychev polynomials. E. The companion matrix. F. Algorithmic details.

Description

The first four chapters of this book give a comprehensive and unified theory of the Krylov methods. Many of these are shown to be particular examples of the block conjugate-gradient algorithm and it is this observation that permits the unification of the theory. The two major sub-classes of those methods, the Lanczos and the Hestenes-Stiefel, are developed in parallel as natural generalisations of the Orthodir (GCR) and Orthomin algorithms. These are themselves based on Arnoldi's algorithm and a generalised Gram-Schmidt algorithm and their properties, in particular their stability properties, are determined by the two matrices that define the block conjugate-gradient algorithm. These are the matrix of coefficients and the preconditioning matrix.

In Chapter 5 the"transpose-free" algorithms based on the conjugate-gradient squared algorithm are presented while Chapter 6 examines the various ways in which the QMR technique has been exploited. Look-ahead methods and general block methods are dealt with in Chapters 7 and 8 while Chapter 9 is devoted to error analysis of two basic algorithms.

In Chapter 10 the results of numerical testing of the more important algorithms in their basic forms (i.e. without look-ahead or preconditioning) are presented and these are related to the structure of the algorithms and the general theory. Graphs illustrating the performances of various algorithm/problem combinations are given via a CD-ROM.

Chapter 11, by far the longest, gives a survey of preconditioning techniques. These range from the old idea of polynomial preconditioning via SOR and ILU preconditioning to methods like SpAI, AInv and the multigrid methods that were developed specifically for use with parallel computers. Chapter 12 is devoted to dual algorithms like Orthores and the reverse algorithms of Hegedus. Finally certain ancillary matters like reduction to Hessenberg form, Chebychev polynomials and the companion matrix are described in a series of appendices.

Key Features

· comprehensive and unified approach · up-to-date chapter on preconditioners · complete theory of stability · includes dual and reverse methods · comparison of algorithms on CD-ROM · objective assessment of algorithms

Readership

Numerical analysts and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080478876
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444514745

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Charles Broyden Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy.

Maria Vespucci Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bergamo, Bergamo, Italy.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.