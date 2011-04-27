Kryger's Sleep Medicine Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726510, 9781455712717

Kryger's Sleep Medicine Review

1st Edition

A Problem-Oriented Approach

Authors: Meir Kryger Russell Rosenberg G. Vernon Pegram Lawrence Martin
eBook ISBN: 9781455712717
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 288
Kryger’s Sleep Medicine Review offers foolproof tips and guidance on the newly re-formatted Board exam so you can effectively prepare and get the best results. Dr. Meir Kryger—along with Drs. Russell Rosenberg, G. Vernon Pegram, and Lawrence Martin—present the distinct, practical teaching style of one of the founding fathers of sleep medicine to familiarize you with current standards, the new scoring rules, what to expect on the day of the exam, and more. Review questions, weighted to correspond with the content of the test, help you assess your readiness for the exam. With answers keyed to both Principles and Practices of Sleep Medicine and the Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine and video clips, polysmonograms, images, and additional review questions online at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have all the help you need to excel on the exam.

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with video clips, polysomnograms, images, and additional review questions.

  • Effectively prepare for the exam using a format organized to mirror its content with a mix of review questions weighted to correspond with the test.

  • Monitor your progress with an online testing module that tells you which questions you answer correctly and incorrectly so that you can retest accordingly.

  • Explore explanations further with answers keyed to the relevant sections of Dr. Kryger’s Principles and Practices of Sleep Medicine as well as the Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

  • Keep up with the changes in the newly re-formatted exam through an assessment of the most current standards, coverage of techniques for applying the new scoring rules, tips for passing the exam, and coverage of what to expect on the day of the exam.

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455712717

Meir Kryger

Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

Russell Rosenberg

CEO, The Atlanta School of Sleep Medicine & Technology, Atlanta, Georgia

G. Vernon Pegram

Lawrence Martin

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

