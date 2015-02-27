Kryger's Sleep Medicine Review - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323355919, 9780323359344

Kryger's Sleep Medicine Review

2nd Edition

A Problem-Oriented Approach

Authors: Meir Kryger Russell Rosenberg Douglas Kirsch Lawrence Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780323359344
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2015
Page Count: 272
Description

Now completely updated and reorganized to reflect the most recent Sleep Medicine board examination, the ICSD-3, and the revision to the AASM Scoring Manual, Kryger’s Sleep Medicine Review, 2nd Edition, provides authoritative guidance and cutting-edge information to help you prepare for the test and for clinical practice. This unique review tool contains an assessment of the most current standards, techniques for applying the new scoring rules, and tips for passing the exam – all correlated with other products in the trusted Kryger line of sleep medicine references for a seamless test prep and clinical resource experience.


"The book would meet the requirements of both, healthcare professionals with relevant clinical experience as well as those without it.

The book caters for the needs of Respiratory physicians, Otorhinologists, Neurologists, Paediatricians, Specialists in Family Medicine , Anesthesiologists and Psychiatrists."
Reviewed by: Dr Neel Kamal, on behalf of BACCH Newsletter   Date: July 2015

Key Features

  • Test your knowledge with more than 450 in-book questions, and more than additional 500 bonus questions online.

  • Monitor your progress with an online testing module that tells you which questions you answer correctly and incorrectly so that you can retest accordingly.

  • Explore explanations further with answers keyed to the relevant sections of Dr. Kryger's Principles and Practices of Sleep Medicine as well as the Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

  • Access the fully searchable text online on expertconsult, along with video clips, polysomnograms, images, and additional review questions.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 Normal Sleep and Its Variants

1.1 Sleep-Wake Mechanisms and Neurophysiology

1.2 Circadian Mechanisms and Neurophysiology

1.3 Sleep at Different Ages and Stages of Human Life

1.4 Sleep Deprivation

1.5 Polysomnography: Methods, Rules, Event Scoring, Sleep Staging

SECTION 2 Sleep-Wake Timing

SECTION 3 Insomnia

SECTION 4 Hypersomnolence

4.1 Narcolepsy

4.2 Other Hypersomnias

4.3 Potpourri of Sleepiness

SECTION 5 Parasomnias

5.1 Non–Rapid Eye Movement Parasomnias

5.2 Rapid Eye Movement Parasomnias

5.3 Other Parasomnias

5.4 Name That Stage

SECTION 6 Movement Disorders

6.1 Limb Movement Disorders

6.2 Other Movement Disorders

SECTION 7 Breathing Disorders

7.1 Obstructive Sleep Apnea

7.2 Central Sleep Apnea

7.3 Sleep-Related Hypoventilation and Hypoxemic Syndromes

7.4 Other Sleep-Breathing Disorders

SECTION 8 Sleep in Other Disorders

8.1 Neurologic Disorders

8.2 Psychiatric Disorders

8.3 Other Disorders

SECTION 9 Gone, but Not Forgotten

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323359344
About the Author

Meir Kryger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut

Russell Rosenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO, The Atlanta School of Sleep Medicine & Technology, Atlanta, Georgia

Douglas Kirsch

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Carolinas Sleep Medicine, Carolinas HealthCare System, Charlotte, North Carolina

Lawrence Martin

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

