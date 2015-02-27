Kryger's Sleep Medicine Review
2nd Edition
A Problem-Oriented Approach
Description
Now completely updated and reorganized to reflect the most recent Sleep Medicine board examination, the ICSD-3, and the revision to the AASM Scoring Manual, Kryger’s Sleep Medicine Review, 2nd Edition, provides authoritative guidance and cutting-edge information to help you prepare for the test and for clinical practice. This unique review tool contains an assessment of the most current standards, techniques for applying the new scoring rules, and tips for passing the exam – all correlated with other products in the trusted Kryger line of sleep medicine references for a seamless test prep and clinical resource experience.
"The book would meet the requirements of both, healthcare professionals with relevant clinical experience as well as those without it.
The book caters for the needs of Respiratory physicians, Otorhinologists, Neurologists, Paediatricians, Specialists in Family Medicine , Anesthesiologists and Psychiatrists."
Reviewed by: Dr Neel Kamal, on behalf of BACCH Newsletter Date: July 2015
Key Features
- Test your knowledge with more than 450 in-book questions, and more than additional 500 bonus questions online.
- Monitor your progress with an online testing module that tells you which questions you answer correctly and incorrectly so that you can retest accordingly.
- Explore explanations further with answers keyed to the relevant sections of Dr. Kryger's Principles and Practices of Sleep Medicine as well as the Atlas of Clinical Sleep Medicine.
- Access the fully searchable text online on expertconsult, along with video clips, polysomnograms, images, and additional review questions.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Normal Sleep and Its Variants
1.1 Sleep-Wake Mechanisms and Neurophysiology
1.2 Circadian Mechanisms and Neurophysiology
1.3 Sleep at Different Ages and Stages of Human Life
1.4 Sleep Deprivation
1.5 Polysomnography: Methods, Rules, Event Scoring, Sleep Staging
SECTION 2 Sleep-Wake Timing
SECTION 3 Insomnia
SECTION 4 Hypersomnolence
4.1 Narcolepsy
4.2 Other Hypersomnias
4.3 Potpourri of Sleepiness
SECTION 5 Parasomnias
5.1 Non–Rapid Eye Movement Parasomnias
5.2 Rapid Eye Movement Parasomnias
5.3 Other Parasomnias
5.4 Name That Stage
SECTION 6 Movement Disorders
6.1 Limb Movement Disorders
6.2 Other Movement Disorders
SECTION 7 Breathing Disorders
7.1 Obstructive Sleep Apnea
7.2 Central Sleep Apnea
7.3 Sleep-Related Hypoventilation and Hypoxemic Syndromes
7.4 Other Sleep-Breathing Disorders
SECTION 8 Sleep in Other Disorders
8.1 Neurologic Disorders
8.2 Psychiatric Disorders
8.3 Other Disorders
SECTION 9 Gone, but Not Forgotten
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 27th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359344
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370196
About the Author
Meir Kryger
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut
Russell Rosenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO, The Atlanta School of Sleep Medicine & Technology, Atlanta, Georgia
Douglas Kirsch
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Carolinas Sleep Medicine, Carolinas HealthCare System, Charlotte, North Carolina
Lawrence Martin
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio