Now completely updated and reorganized to reflect the most recent Sleep Medicine board examination, the ICSD-3, and the revision to the AASM Scoring Manual, Kryger’s Sleep Medicine Review, 2nd Edition, provides authoritative guidance and cutting-edge information to help you prepare for the test and for clinical practice. This unique review tool contains an assessment of the most current standards, techniques for applying the new scoring rules, and tips for passing the exam – all correlated with other products in the trusted Kryger line of sleep medicine references for a seamless test prep and clinical resource experience.

"The book would meet the requirements of both, healthcare professionals with relevant clinical experience as well as those without it.

The book caters for the needs of Respiratory physicians, Otorhinologists, Neurologists, Paediatricians, Specialists in Family Medicine , Anesthesiologists and Psychiatrists."

Reviewed by: Dr Neel Kamal, on behalf of BACCH Newsletter Date: July 2015