Krause's Food & the Nutrition Care Process
13th Edition
Description
The most respected nutrition text for more than 50 years, Krause's Food and the Nutrition Care Process delivers comprehensive and up-to-date information from respected educators and practitioners in the field. The latest recommendations include the new MyPlate guide, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2010, new and expanded chapters, and a large variety of tables, boxes, and pathophysiology algorithms, all providing need-to-know information with ease. New co-editor Janice L. Raymond joins L. Kathleen Mahan and Sylvia Escott-Stump and nearly 50 leading educators, researchers, and practitioners in writing a nutrition text that's ideal for use in class or everyday practice.
Key Features
- Expert contributors include nearly 50 nationally recognized writers, researchers, and practitioners, each writing on their area of specialization.
- Clear, logical organization details each step of complete nutritional care from assessment to therapy.
- UNIQUE! Pathophysiology algorithms clarify the illness process and to ensure more effective care.
- New Directions boxes reflect the latest research in emerging areas in nutrition therapy.
- Focus On boxes provide additional detail on key chapter concepts.
- Clinical Insight boxes and Clinical Scenarios with detailed Sample Nutrition Diagnosis statements help ensure the most accurate and effective interventions in practice.
- Key terms listed at the beginning of each chapter and bolded within the text provide quick access to important nutrition terminology.
- More than 1,000 self-assessment questions on a companion Evolve website reinforce key textbook content.
Table of Contents
PART 1: NUTRITION ASSESSMENT
1. Intake: Digestion, Absorption, Transport and Excretion of Nutrients
2. Intake: Energy
3. Intake: Nutrients and Their Metabolism
4. Intake: Analysis of the Diet
5. Clinical: Nutritional Genomics
6. Clinical: Biochemical Assessment
7. Clinical: Water, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Balance
8. Clinical: Food-Drug Interactions
9. Clinical: Inflammation, Physical and Functional Assessment
10. Behavioral-Environmental: The Individual in the Community
PART 2: NUTRITION DIAGNOSIS AND INTERVENTION
11. Overview of Nutrition Diagnosis and Intervention
12. Food-Nutrient Delivery: Planning the Diet
13. Food-Nutrient Delivery: Bioactive Substances and Integrative Care
14. Food-Nutrient Delivery: Nutrition Support Methods
15. Education and Counseling: Behavioral Change
PART 3: NUTRITION IN THE LIFE CYCLE
16. Nutrition in Pregnancy and Lactation
17. Nutrition in Infancy
18. Nutrition in Childhood
19. Nutrition in Adolescence
20. Nutrition in the Adult Years
21. Nutrition in Aging
PART 4: NUTRITION FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS
22. Nutrition for Weight Management
23. Nutrition in Eating Disorders
24. Nutrition for Exercise and Sports Performance
25. Nutrition and Bone Health
26. Nutrition for Oral and Dental Health
PART 5: MEDICAL NUTRITION THERAPY
27. MNT for Food Allergies and Intolerance
28. MNT for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders
29. MNT for Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders
30. MNT for Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders
31. MNT for Diabetes Mellitus and Other Endocrine Disorders
32. MNT for Thyroid Disorders
33. MNT for Anemias
34. MNT for Cardiovascular Disorders and Heart Failure
35. MNT for Pulmonary Disease
36. MNT for Renal Disease
37. MNT for Cancer Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery
38. MNT for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Disease
39. MNT for Metabolic Stress: Sepsis, Trauma, Burns, and Surgery
40. MNT for Rheumatic Disorders
41. MNT for Neurologic Disorders
42. MNT for Psychiatric Disorders and Addiction
PART 6: PEDIATRIC SPECIALTIES
43. MNT for Neonatal Nutrition Support and Low-Birth-Weight Infant
44. MNT for Genetic Metabolic Disorders
45. MNT for Developmental Disorders
APPENDICES
General information
1. General Abbreviations
2. Unit Abbreviations
3. Milliequivalents and Milligrams of Electrolytes
4. Equivalents, Conversions, and Portion (Scoop) Sizes
Nutrition Care Process
5. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Assessment
6. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Diagnosis
7. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Intervention
8. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Monitoring and Evaluation
Physical Assessment
9. Birth to 36 Months: Boys Length-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles
10. Birth to 36 Months: Boys Head Circumference-for-Age and Weight-for-Length Percentiles
11. 2 to 20 Years: Boys Stature-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles
12. Body Mass Index-for-Age Percentiles: Boys, 2 to 20 Years
13. Birth to 36 Months: Girls Length-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles
14. Birth to 36 Months: Girls Head Circumference-for-Age and Weight-for-Length Percentiles
15. 2 to 20 Years: Girls Stature-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles
16. Body Mass Index-for-Age Percentiles: Girls, 2 to 20 Years
17. Tanner Stages of Adolescent Development for Females
18. Tanner Stages of Adolescent Development for Males
19. Direct Methods for Measuring Height and Weight
20. Indirect Methods for Measuring Height
21. Determination of Frame Size
22. Adjustment of Desirable Body Weight for Amputees
23. Body Mass Index (BMI) Table
24. Percentage of Body Fat Based on Four Skinfold Measurements
25. Arm Anthropometry for Children
26. Arm Anthropometry for Adults
27. Recommendations for Clinical Application of Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)
28. Physical Activity and Calories Expended per Hour
29. Nutrition-Focused Physical Assessment
Laboratory Tests and Medications
30. Laboratory Values for Nutritional Assessment and Monitoring
31. Nutritional Implications of Selected Drugs
Nutrition Intervention
Nutrient Delivery: Enteral Formulary
32. System ABCD Enteral Formulary Nutrition Information for Enteral Formulas and Oral Supplements
Nutrition Education and Counseling
33. DASH Diet
34. Exchange Lists for Meal Planning
35. National Dysphagia Diets
36. Renal Diet for Dialysis
37. Sodium-Restricted Diets
Nutritional Facts
38. Nutritional Facts on Alcoholic Beverages
39. Nutritional Facts on Caffeine-Containing Products
40. Nutritional Facts on Essential (Omega) Fatty Acids
41. Nutritional Facts on a High-Fiber Diet
42. Nutritional Facts on Fluid and Hydration
43. Glycemic Index (GI) and Glycemic Load (GL) of Selected Foods
44. Nutritional Facts on a High-Protein Diet
45. Nutritional Facts on Vegetarian Eating
Vitamins
46. Nutritional Facts on Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12
47. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin A and Caretenoids
48. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin C
49. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin E
50. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin K
Minerals
51. Nutritional Facts on Calcium and Vitamin D
52. Nutritional Facts on Chromium
53. Nutritional Facts on Iodine
54. Nutritional Facts on Iron
55. Nutritional Facts on Magnesium
56. Nutritional Facts on Potassium
57. Nutritional Facts on Selenium
58. Nutritional Facts on Zinc
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 24th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754519
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437722345
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266901
About the Author
L. Kathleen Mahan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Nutrition Consultant, Nutrition by Design, Seattle, WA
Janice Raymond
Janice Raymond, MS, RD
janiceoutwest@gmail.com
janice.raymond@multicare.org
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nutrition Manager, Sodexo, Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle, WA; Adjunct Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA
Janice Raymond
Janice Raymond, MS, RD
janiceoutwest@gmail.com
janice.raymond@multicare.org
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nutrition Manager, Sodexo, Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle, WA; Adjunct Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA
Sylvia Escott-Stump
Affiliations and Expertise
Dietetic Programs Director, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; and Consulting Nutritionist, Nutritional Balance, Greenville, NC