Krause's Food & the Nutrition Care Process - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9781437722338, 9781455754519

Krause's Food & the Nutrition Care Process

13th Edition

Authors: L. Kathleen Mahan Janice Raymond Janice Raymond Sylvia Escott-Stump
eBook ISBN: 9781455754519
eBook ISBN: 9781437722345
eBook ISBN: 9780323266901
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th August 2011
Page Count: 1248
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The most respected nutrition text for more than 50 years, Krause's Food and the Nutrition Care Process delivers comprehensive and up-to-date information from respected educators and practitioners in the field. The latest recommendations include the new MyPlate guide, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2010, new and expanded chapters, and a large variety of tables, boxes, and pathophysiology algorithms, all providing need-to-know information with ease. New co-editor Janice L. Raymond joins L. Kathleen Mahan and Sylvia Escott-Stump and nearly 50 leading educators, researchers, and practitioners in writing a nutrition text that's ideal for use in class or everyday practice.

Key Features

    • Expert contributors include nearly 50 nationally recognized writers, researchers, and practitioners, each writing on their area of specialization.
    • Clear, logical organization details each step of complete nutritional care from assessment to therapy.
    • UNIQUE! Pathophysiology algorithms clarify the illness process and to ensure more effective care.
    • New Directions boxes reflect the latest research in emerging areas in nutrition therapy.
    • Focus On boxes provide additional detail on key chapter concepts.
    • Clinical Insight boxes and Clinical Scenarios with detailed Sample Nutrition Diagnosis statements help ensure the most accurate and effective interventions in practice.
    • Key terms listed at the beginning of each chapter and bolded within the text provide quick access to important nutrition terminology.
    • More than 1,000 self-assessment questions on a companion Evolve website reinforce key textbook content.

    Table of Contents

    PART 1: NUTRITION ASSESSMENT

    1. Intake: Digestion, Absorption, Transport and Excretion of Nutrients

    2. Intake: Energy

    3. Intake: Nutrients and Their Metabolism

    4. Intake: Analysis of the Diet

    5. Clinical: Nutritional Genomics

    6. Clinical: Biochemical Assessment

    7. Clinical: Water, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Balance

    8. Clinical: Food-Drug Interactions

    9. Clinical: Inflammation, Physical and Functional Assessment

    10. Behavioral-Environmental: The Individual in the Community

    PART 2: NUTRITION DIAGNOSIS AND INTERVENTION

    11. Overview of Nutrition Diagnosis and Intervention

    12. Food-Nutrient Delivery: Planning the Diet

    13. Food-Nutrient Delivery: Bioactive Substances and Integrative Care

    14. Food-Nutrient Delivery: Nutrition Support Methods

    15. Education and Counseling: Behavioral Change

    PART 3: NUTRITION IN THE LIFE CYCLE

    16. Nutrition in Pregnancy and Lactation

    17. Nutrition in Infancy

    18. Nutrition in Childhood

    19. Nutrition in Adolescence

    20. Nutrition in the Adult Years

    21. Nutrition in Aging

    PART 4: NUTRITION FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

    22. Nutrition for Weight Management  

    23. Nutrition in Eating Disorders  

    24. Nutrition for Exercise and Sports Performance

    25. Nutrition and Bone Health  

    26. Nutrition for Oral and Dental Health

    PART 5: MEDICAL NUTRITION THERAPY

    27. MNT for Food Allergies and Intolerance

    28. MNT for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders

    29. MNT for Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders

    30. MNT for Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders

    31. MNT for Diabetes Mellitus and Other Endocrine Disorders

    32. MNT for Thyroid Disorders

    33. MNT for Anemias

    34. MNT for Cardiovascular Disorders and Heart Failure

    35. MNT for Pulmonary Disease

    36. MNT for Renal Disease

    37. MNT for Cancer Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery

    38. MNT for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Disease

    39. MNT for Metabolic Stress: Sepsis, Trauma, Burns, and Surgery

    40. MNT for Rheumatic Disorders

    41. MNT for Neurologic Disorders  

    42. MNT for Psychiatric Disorders and Addiction

    PART 6: PEDIATRIC SPECIALTIES

    43. MNT for Neonatal Nutrition Support and Low-Birth-Weight Infant

    44. MNT for Genetic Metabolic Disorders  

    45. MNT for Developmental Disorders

    APPENDICES

    General information

    1. General Abbreviations

    2. Unit Abbreviations

    3. Milliequivalents and Milligrams of Electrolytes

    4. Equivalents, Conversions, and Portion (Scoop) Sizes

    Nutrition Care Process

    5. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Assessment

    6. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Diagnosis

    7. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Intervention

    8. Focus on Nutrition Care Process: Nutrition Monitoring and Evaluation

    Physical Assessment

    9. Birth to 36 Months: Boys Length-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles

    10. Birth to 36 Months: Boys Head Circumference-for-Age and Weight-for-Length Percentiles

    11. 2 to 20 Years: Boys Stature-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles

    12. Body Mass Index-for-Age Percentiles: Boys, 2 to 20 Years

    13. Birth to 36 Months: Girls Length-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles

    14. Birth to 36 Months: Girls Head Circumference-for-Age and Weight-for-Length Percentiles

    15. 2 to 20 Years: Girls Stature-for-Age and Weight-for-Age Percentiles

    16. Body Mass Index-for-Age Percentiles: Girls, 2 to 20 Years

    17. Tanner Stages of Adolescent Development for Females

    18. Tanner Stages of Adolescent Development for Males

    19. Direct Methods for Measuring Height and Weight

    20. Indirect Methods for Measuring Height

    21. Determination of Frame Size

    22. Adjustment of Desirable Body Weight for Amputees

    23. Body Mass Index (BMI) Table

    24. Percentage of Body Fat Based on Four Skinfold Measurements

    25. Arm Anthropometry for Children

    26. Arm Anthropometry for Adults

    27. Recommendations for Clinical Application of Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)

    28. Physical Activity and Calories Expended per Hour

    29. Nutrition-Focused Physical Assessment

    Laboratory Tests and Medications

    30. Laboratory Values for Nutritional Assessment and Monitoring

    31. Nutritional Implications of Selected Drugs

    Nutrition Intervention

    Nutrient Delivery: Enteral Formulary

    32. System ABCD Enteral Formulary Nutrition Information for Enteral Formulas and Oral Supplements

    Nutrition Education and Counseling

    33. DASH Diet

    34. Exchange Lists for Meal Planning

    35. National Dysphagia Diets

    36. Renal Diet for Dialysis

    37. Sodium-Restricted Diets

    Nutritional Facts

    38. Nutritional Facts on Alcoholic Beverages

    39. Nutritional Facts on Caffeine-Containing Products

    40. Nutritional Facts on Essential (Omega) Fatty Acids

    41. Nutritional Facts on a High-Fiber Diet

    42. Nutritional Facts on Fluid and Hydration

    43. Glycemic Index (GI) and Glycemic Load (GL) of Selected Foods

    44. Nutritional Facts on a High-Protein Diet

    45. Nutritional Facts on Vegetarian Eating

    Vitamins

    46. Nutritional Facts on Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, and Vitamin B12

    47. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin A and Caretenoids

    48. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin C

    49. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin E

    50. Nutritional Facts on Vitamin K

    Minerals

    51. Nutritional Facts on Calcium and Vitamin D

    52. Nutritional Facts on Chromium

    53. Nutritional Facts on Iodine

    54. Nutritional Facts on Iron

    55. Nutritional Facts on Magnesium

    56. Nutritional Facts on Potassium

    57. Nutritional Facts on Selenium

    58. Nutritional Facts on Zinc

    Details

    No. of pages:
    1248
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2012
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9781455754519
    eBook ISBN:
    9781437722345
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323266901

    About the Author

    L. Kathleen Mahan

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Clinical Associate, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Nutrition Consultant, Nutrition by Design, Seattle, WA

    Janice Raymond

    Janice Raymond, MS, RD

    janiceoutwest@gmail.com

    janice.raymond@multicare.org

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Clinical Nutrition Manager, Sodexo, Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle, WA; Adjunct Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA

    Janice Raymond

    Janice Raymond, MS, RD

    janiceoutwest@gmail.com

    janice.raymond@multicare.org

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Clinical Nutrition Manager, Sodexo, Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle, WA; Adjunct Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA

    Sylvia Escott-Stump

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Dietetic Programs Director, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; and Consulting Nutritionist, Nutritional Balance, Greenville, NC

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.