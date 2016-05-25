Krause's Food & the Nutrition Care Process
14th Edition
Description
A trusted classic for over 50 years, Krause’s Food and the Nutrition Care Process, 14th Edition presents the most cutting-edge and up-to-date dietetics content available in this ever-changing field. Nicknamed the "nutrition bible", students and practitioners alike turn to its current, comprehensive content, engaging pedagogy and design, and logical presentation of information. This new edition includes the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, more visuals, and highlighted Clinical Case Studies, Clinical Insights, and Clinical Applications boxes that help translate scientific knowledge into practical patient care. Written by nearly 50 nationally recognized writers, researchers, and practitioners, it covers nutrition assessment and intervention, the nutritional needs of individuals in different stages of the life cycle, nutrition for health and fitness, and medical nutrition therapy.
Key Features
- Authored by clinical specialists , ensuring in-depth coverage with many practical and evidence-based recommendations.
- Sample Nutrition Diagnosis boxes present a problem, its etiology, and its signs and symptoms before concluding with a sample nutrition diagnosis, providing both students and practitioners with real-life scenarios they may encounter in practice.
- UNIQUE! Pathophysiology algorithms present the cause, pathophysiology, and medical nutrition management for a variety of disorders and conditions to help you provide optimal nutritional care.
- Chapters on nutrition in each of the life cycle phases, include:
- Nutrition in Pregnancy and Lactation
- Nutrition in Infancy
- Nutrition in Childhood
- Nutrition in Adolescence
- Nutrition in the Adult Years
- Nutrition in Aging
- Focus On boxes provide thought-provoking information on key concepts for well-rounded study and further discussion within the classroom.
- New Directions boxes point you toward additional research on emerging areas in nutrition therapy.
- Clinical Insight boxes expand on clinical information, highlight areas that may go unnoticed, and contain clinical resources for students and practitioners.
- Chapters on the nutritional care of the low-birth-weight and premature infant feature information on how to support their health, growth, and development.
- Useful websites direct you to online resources that relate to chapter topics.
- Key terms are defined at the beginning of each chapter and bolded within the text where they are discussed in more detail.
Table of Contents
PART 1: NUTRITION ASSESSMENT
1. Intake: Digestion, Absorption, Transport and Excretion of Nutrients
2. Intake: Energy
3. NEW! Inflammation and the Pathophysiology of Chronic Disease
4. Intake: Analysis of the Diet
5. Clinical: Nutritional Genomics
6. Clinical: Water, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Balance
7. Clinical: Biochemical, Physical, and Functional Assessment
8. Clinical: Food-Drug Interactions
9. Behavioral-Environmental: The Individual in the Community
PART 2: NUTRITION DIAGNOSIS AND INTERVENTION
10. Overview of Nutrition Diagnosis and Intervention
11. Food and Nutrient Delivery: Diet Guidelines, Nutrient Standards, and Cultural Competence
12. Food and Nutrient Delivery: Complementary and Integrative Medicine and Dietary Supplementation
13. Food and Nutrient Delivery: Nutrition Support
14. Education and Counseling: Behavioral Change
PART 3: NUTRITION IN THE LIFE CYCLE
15. Nutrition for Reproductive Health and Lactation
16. Nutrition in Infancy
17. Nutrition in Childhood
18. Nutrition in Adolescence
19. Nutrition in the Adult Years
20. Nutrition in Aging
PART 4: NUTRITION FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS
21. Nutrition for Weight Management
22. Nutrition in Eating Disorders
23. Nutrition for Exercise and Sports Performance
24. Nutrition and Bone Health
25. Nutrition for Oral and Dental Health
PART 5: MEDICAL NUTRITION THERAPY
26. MNT for Adverse Reactions to Food Allergies and Intolerance
27. MNT for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders
28. MNT for Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders
29. MNT for Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders
30. MNT for Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia of Nondiabetic Origin
31. MNT for Thyroid, Adrenal, and Other Endocrine Disorders
32. MNT for Anemia
33. MNT for Cardiovascular Disease
34. MNT for Pulmonary Disease
35. MNT for Renal Disorders
36. MNT for Cancer Prevention, Treatment, and Survivorship
37. MNT for HIV and AIDS
38. MNT in Critical Care
39. MNT for Rheumatic Disease
40. MNT for Neurologic Disorders
41. MNT in Psychiatric and Cognitive Disorders
PART 6: PEDIATRIC SPECIALTIES
42. MNT for Low-Birth-Weight Infants
43. MNT for Genetic Metabolic Disorders
44. MNT for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
APPENDICES
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323340755
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340762
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323340809
About the Author
L. Kathleen Mahan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Nutrition Consultant, Nutrition by Design, Seattle, WA
Janice Raymond
Janice Raymond, MS, RD
janiceoutwest@gmail.com
janice.raymond@multicare.org
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nutrition Manager, Sodexo, Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle, WA; Adjunct Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA