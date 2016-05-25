Krause's Food & the Nutrition Care Process

PART 1: NUTRITION ASSESSMENT

1. Intake: Digestion, Absorption, Transport and Excretion of Nutrients

2. Intake: Energy

3. NEW! Inflammation and the Pathophysiology of Chronic Disease

4. Intake: Analysis of the Diet

5. Clinical: Nutritional Genomics

6. Clinical: Water, Electrolytes, and Acid-Base Balance

7. Clinical: Biochemical, Physical, and Functional Assessment

8. Clinical: Food-Drug Interactions

9. Behavioral-Environmental: The Individual in the Community

PART 2: NUTRITION DIAGNOSIS AND INTERVENTION

10. Overview of Nutrition Diagnosis and Intervention

11. Food and Nutrient Delivery: Diet Guidelines, Nutrient Standards, and Cultural Competence

12. Food and Nutrient Delivery: Complementary and Integrative Medicine and Dietary Supplementation

13. Food and Nutrient Delivery: Nutrition Support

14. Education and Counseling: Behavioral Change

PART 3: NUTRITION IN THE LIFE CYCLE

15. Nutrition for Reproductive Health and Lactation

16. Nutrition in Infancy

17. Nutrition in Childhood

18. Nutrition in Adolescence

19. Nutrition in the Adult Years

20. Nutrition in Aging

PART 4: NUTRITION FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

21. Nutrition for Weight Management

22. Nutrition in Eating Disorders

23. Nutrition for Exercise and Sports Performance

24. Nutrition and Bone Health

25. Nutrition for Oral and Dental Health

PART 5: MEDICAL NUTRITION THERAPY

26. MNT for Adverse Reactions to Food Allergies and Intolerance

27. MNT for Upper Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders

28. MNT for Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders

29. MNT for Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Disorders

30. MNT for Diabetes Mellitus and Hypoglycemia of Nondiabetic Origin

31. MNT for Thyroid, Adrenal, and Other Endocrine Disorders

32. MNT for Anemia

33. MNT for Cardiovascular Disease

34. MNT for Pulmonary Disease

35. MNT for Renal Disorders

36. MNT for Cancer Prevention, Treatment, and Survivorship

37. MNT for HIV and AIDS

38. MNT in Critical Care

39. MNT for Rheumatic Disease

40. MNT for Neurologic Disorders

41. MNT in Psychiatric and Cognitive Disorders

PART 6: PEDIATRIC SPECIALTIES

42. MNT for Low-Birth-Weight Infants

43. MNT for Genetic Metabolic Disorders

44. MNT for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

APPENDICES

INDEX

