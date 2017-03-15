Krause's Food & the Nutrition Care Process, MEA edition
1st Edition
Authors: L. Kathleen Mahan Janice Raymond
Paperback ISBN: 9780702073991
eBook ISBN: 9780702074004
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th March 2017
Page Count: 1152
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 15th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073991
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074004
About the Author
L. Kathleen Mahan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate, Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, University of Washington; Nutrition Consultant, Nutrition by Design, Seattle, WA
Janice Raymond
Janice Raymond, MS, RD
janiceoutwest@gmail.com
janice.raymond@multicare.org
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nutrition Manager, Sodexo, Providence Mount St. Vincent, Seattle, WA; Adjunct Faculty, Bastyr University, Kenmore, WA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.