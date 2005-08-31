Knowledge Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341147, 9781780631974

Knowledge Management

1st Edition

For Teams and Projects

Authors: Nick Milton
eBook ISBN: 9781780631974
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341154
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341147
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2005
Page Count: 168
Description

The discipline of Knowledge Management (KM) is becoming established as a key productivity enabler in today’s modern organisations. This book describes how KM can be applied at a team and project level: at all scales from small teams working on discrete activities, to large multi-company construction and development projects. The book includes some of the KM techniques that can be applied to projects, such as Peer Assists, Project Retrospect's, Technical Limit meetings, KM self-audits, and KM plans. It is illustrated throughout with examples from successful organisations.

Key Features

  • Knowledge as a key asset for improving team performance
  • The management of knowledge (KM) as a discipline and its evolution and future development
  • How KM can be successfully embedded in a project framework

Readership

Project managers, project leaders, project team members, knowledge managers, human resources professionals and information professionals

Table of Contents

Principles of knowledge management; Teamwork and project work; The flow of knowledge within projects; The flow of knowledge between projects; Assurance and embedding; The linkage with other management disciplines; Summary.

About the Author

Nick Milton

Dr Nick Milton is a director and co-founder of Knoco Ltd - a Knowledge Management consultancy comprised of seasoned knowledge management practitioners, mentors, and coaches. Knoco Ltd has been delivering successful and sustained Knowledge Management implementation to clients since 1999.

Affiliations and Expertise

Knoco Ltd, UK

Reviews

…a most interesting work on knowledge management that can be applied to teams and projects., Online Information Review

