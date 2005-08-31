Knowledge Management
1st Edition
For Teams and Projects
Description
The discipline of Knowledge Management (KM) is becoming established as a key productivity enabler in today’s modern organisations. This book describes how KM can be applied at a team and project level: at all scales from small teams working on discrete activities, to large multi-company construction and development projects. The book includes some of the KM techniques that can be applied to projects, such as Peer Assists, Project Retrospect's, Technical Limit meetings, KM self-audits, and KM plans. It is illustrated throughout with examples from successful organisations.
Key Features
- Knowledge as a key asset for improving team performance
- The management of knowledge (KM) as a discipline and its evolution and future development
- How KM can be successfully embedded in a project framework
Readership
Project managers, project leaders, project team members, knowledge managers, human resources professionals and information professionals
Table of Contents
Principles of knowledge management; Teamwork and project work; The flow of knowledge within projects; The flow of knowledge between projects; Assurance and embedding; The linkage with other management disciplines; Summary.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 31st August 2005
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631974
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341154
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341147
About the Author
Nick Milton
Dr Nick Milton is a director and co-founder of Knoco Ltd - a Knowledge Management consultancy comprised of seasoned knowledge management practitioners, mentors, and coaches. Knoco Ltd has been delivering successful and sustained Knowledge Management implementation to clients since 1999.
Affiliations and Expertise
Knoco Ltd, UK
Reviews
…a most interesting work on knowledge management that can be applied to teams and projects., Online Information Review