Knowledge Management in Libraries
1st Edition
Concepts, Tools and Approaches
Description
Knowledge Management in Libraries: Concepts, Tools and Approaches brings to the forefront the increasing recognition of the value of knowledge and information to individuals, organizations, and communities, providing an analysis of the concepts of Knowledge Management (KM) that prevails among the Library and Information Science (LIS) community.
Thus, the book explores knowledge management from the perspective of LIS professionals. Furthermore, unlike most books on the topic, which address it almost exclusively in the context of a firm or an organization to help gain a competitive advantage, this book looks at knowledge management in the context of not for profit organizations such as libraries.
Key Features
- Describes the theory and approaches of knowledge management in the context of librarianship
- Seeks to identify and explain the principles that underlie the different processes of knowledge management
- Combines the theoretical and practical perspectives of the topic
- Provides a comprehensive and methodological approach to support librarians and information science professionals in the implementation of knowledge management in libraries and information centers
- Proposes a model for libraries and information centers which may be used as a guide for implementation
- Incorporates illustrations where necessary to provide a clear understanding of the concepts
Readership
Library & Information Science professionals, Students and Information managers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: A Shift from Agrarian society to Knowledge society
Chapter 2: History and Evolution of Knowledge Management
Chapter 3: Knowledge Management Process
Chapter 4: Knowledge Management Tools
Chapter 5: Knowledge Management and Librarianship
Chapter 6: Knowledge Management Applications in Libraries
Chapter 7: Knowledge Management Models for Libraries
Chapter 8: Some Success Stories of Knowledge Management Implementation in Libraries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 25th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005682
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081005644
About the Author
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim is an Assistant Professor, based at the Department of Library & Information Science, Aligarh Muslim University, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Library & Information Science, Aligarh Muslim University, India Department of Library & Information Science Faculty of Social Science Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh - 202002 UP India
Bhaskar Mukherjee
Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee is an Associate Professor in the Department of Library and Information Science, Guru Ghasidas University, Villaspur, Chattisgarh, India. As a young science graduate and doctorate in the field of Library and Information Science, Dr Mukherjee has been serving this profession since last 14 years at various positions. He has added 30 research articles so far in various highly reputed journals like JASIST, Scientometrics, LISR, IFLA, Journal of Academic Librarianship, etc. in the field. He is recipient of Raja Rammohun Roy Foundation award for contributing best article. Currently he is also serving as reviewer of various highly reputed journals in the field and allied fields. His research interests are webometrics, open access, information storage and retrieval and knowledge organisation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, Guru Ghasidas University, Villaspur, Chattisgarh, India