Knowledge Management in Libraries: Concepts, Tools and Approaches brings to the forefront the increasing recognition of the value of knowledge and information to individuals, organizations, and communities, providing an analysis of the concepts of Knowledge Management (KM) that prevails among the Library and Information Science (LIS) community.

Thus, the book explores knowledge management from the perspective of LIS professionals. Furthermore, unlike most books on the topic, which address it almost exclusively in the context of a firm or an organization to help gain a competitive advantage, this book looks at knowledge management in the context of not for profit organizations such as libraries.