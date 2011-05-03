Knowledge Management for Sales and Marketing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346043, 9781780632643

Knowledge Management for Sales and Marketing

1st Edition

A Practitioner’s Guide

Authors: Tom Young Nick Milton
eBook ISBN: 9781780632643
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346043
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 3rd May 2011
Page Count: 196
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
86.36
73.41
80.00
68.00
49.50
42.08
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
52.66
49.50
42.08
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

While this book is primarily aimed at those who are involved in Knowledge Management (KM) or have recently been appointed to deliver KM in sales and marketing environments, it is also highly relevant to those engaged in the management or delivery of sales and marketing activities. This book presents models to assist the reader to understand how knowledge can be applied and reused within the sales and marketing processes, leading to an enhanced win rate.

Topics covered provide managers and practitioners with the necessary principles, approaches and tools to be able to design their approach from scratch or to be able to compare their existing practices against world class examples. Several models and methodologies are explained which can be applied or replicated in a wide variety of industries. The book also features numerous case studies which illustrate the journey that various companies are taking as they implement KM within sales and marketing.

Key Features

  • Develops a generic model for managing knowledge in sales and marketing environments
  • Provides a handbook for line managers wishing to introduce knowledge management into their sales and marketing activities
  • Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field who is mentored by an recognised sales and marketing industry expert

Readership

Executives contemplating introducing KM into a sales and marketing environment, managers who are tasked with managing a KM program in those industries, practitioners who are tasked with delivering KM in those industries, and academics who seek to understand current KM practice in those industries

Table of Contents

List of figures and table

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the authors

Chapter 1: Principles of knowledge management

Introduction

What is knowledge?

Tacit and explicit knowledge

What is knowledge management?

Knowledge management models

People, process, technology and governance

The ‘learning before, during and after’ model

The business need for knowledge management

The learning curve

Benchmarking

Which knowledge?

Approaches to knowledge management

Cultural issues

Chapter 2: The sales and marketing context

The sales force

The bid team

The marketing team

The interface between product development, manufacturing, marketing and sales

Summary

Chapter 3: Knowledge management processes in sales, bidding and marketing

Peer assist

Knowledge exchange

Knowledge market

Retrospect

Mini-knowledge exchange and peer assist at team meetings

After action review (AAR)

Training, coaching and mentoring

Interviews

Knowledge asset

Best practice

Storytelling and case histories

Chapter 4: Communities in sales and marketing

Communities of practice

Communities of purpose

Communities of interest

Chapter 5: Technology

The telephone

Community software

Collaboration software

Knowledge libraries

Customer databases and product databases

Chapter 6: Knowledge management roles

Knowledge manager

Knowledge management champion

Knowledge librarian

Community facilitator or leader

Subject matter experts (SMEs) and knowledge owners

The central knowledge management team

Senior sponsor

Chapter 7: Culture and governance

Knowledge management, target-setting and incentives

The role of the manager in setting the culture

Dealing with inter-team competition

Dealing with ‘not invented here’

Knowledge management expectations

Reinforcement

Chapter 8: Case study from British Telecom: supporting a distributed sales force

Introduction

Understanding the users’ requirements

Web 2.0 for knowledge-sharing

Knowledge-sharing with the Semantic MediaWiki

Delivering information in context

Understanding and improving processes

The users’ response

Next steps

Acknowledgement

Chapter 9: Case study from Mars, Inc.: knowledge management in sales and marketing

Introduction

Toolkit

Global Practice Groups

Communities of practice

Knowledge exchange

Formal knowledge-capture

Go with the flow

Technology – the great enabler

Summary

Chapter 10: Case study from Ordnance Survey: social networking and the transfer of knowledge within supply chain management

Introduction

What was the problem?

Silos

Assumptions

Methodology

Demand audit

Findings – 2004 audit

Findings – 2006 audit

Findings – 2007 audit

Was the problem due to ignoring social architecture?

Personal character traits

Knowledge transfer

Space

Reward systems

Power

Conclusion

Chapter 11: Setting up a knowledge management framework for sales, marketing and bidding

Step 1: define the scope of your exercise

Step 2: identify the key areas of knowledge that people need

Step 3: for each knowledge area, define the source and user of the knowledge

Step 4: define whether this knowledge can be transferred as tacit, explicit or both

Step 5: if knowledge transfer is tacit, define the communication mechanism

Step 6: if knowledge transfer is explicit, define the capture mechanism

Step 7: define the organisation method

Step 8: define the distribution and internalisation mechanism

Step 9: define how you will measure knowledge management activity

Step 10: define how you will manage the performance of knowledge management

Appendix â€“ customer buying process

Index

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632643
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346043

About the Author

Tom Young

Tom Young is Chairman of Knoco Ltd. Prior to that Tom was founding member and Principal Coach of BPs Knowledge Management Team and Virtual Teamworking project. His understanding of cultures and industries and how to successfully interact with them, allows him to be equally at home in the Asia Pacific as in Wall Street.

Affiliations and Expertise

Knoco Ltd, UK

Nick Milton

Dr Nick Milton is a director and co-founder of Knoco Ltd - a Knowledge Management consultancy comprised of seasoned knowledge management practitioners, mentors, and coaches. Knoco Ltd has been delivering successful and sustained Knowledge Management implementation to clients since 1999.

Affiliations and Expertise

Knoco Ltd, UK

Reviews

Offers a straightforward and easy-to-grasp overview of a complex subject., Managing Information
This book illustrates that what may appear a straightforward concept is in fact one that requires more consideration and has many elements to it if it is to be successfully implemented. It has been written for a specific audience, but the content can also be understood and applied more broadly., Australian Library Journal

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.