Knowledge Management for Sales and Marketing
1st Edition
A Practitioner’s Guide
Description
While this book is primarily aimed at those who are involved in Knowledge Management (KM) or have recently been appointed to deliver KM in sales and marketing environments, it is also highly relevant to those engaged in the management or delivery of sales and marketing activities. This book presents models to assist the reader to understand how knowledge can be applied and reused within the sales and marketing processes, leading to an enhanced win rate.
Topics covered provide managers and practitioners with the necessary principles, approaches and tools to be able to design their approach from scratch or to be able to compare their existing practices against world class examples. Several models and methodologies are explained which can be applied or replicated in a wide variety of industries. The book also features numerous case studies which illustrate the journey that various companies are taking as they implement KM within sales and marketing.
Key Features
- Develops a generic model for managing knowledge in sales and marketing environments
- Provides a handbook for line managers wishing to introduce knowledge management into their sales and marketing activities
- Written by a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field who is mentored by an recognised sales and marketing industry expert
Readership
Executives contemplating introducing KM into a sales and marketing environment, managers who are tasked with managing a KM program in those industries, practitioners who are tasked with delivering KM in those industries, and academics who seek to understand current KM practice in those industries
Table of Contents
List of figures and table
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
About the authors
Chapter 1: Principles of knowledge management
Introduction
What is knowledge?
Tacit and explicit knowledge
What is knowledge management?
Knowledge management models
People, process, technology and governance
The ‘learning before, during and after’ model
The business need for knowledge management
The learning curve
Benchmarking
Which knowledge?
Approaches to knowledge management
Cultural issues
Chapter 2: The sales and marketing context
The sales force
The bid team
The marketing team
The interface between product development, manufacturing, marketing and sales
Summary
Chapter 3: Knowledge management processes in sales, bidding and marketing
Peer assist
Knowledge exchange
Knowledge market
Retrospect
Mini-knowledge exchange and peer assist at team meetings
After action review (AAR)
Training, coaching and mentoring
Interviews
Knowledge asset
Best practice
Storytelling and case histories
Chapter 4: Communities in sales and marketing
Communities of practice
Communities of purpose
Communities of interest
Chapter 5: Technology
The telephone
Community software
Collaboration software
Knowledge libraries
Customer databases and product databases
Chapter 6: Knowledge management roles
Knowledge manager
Knowledge management champion
Knowledge librarian
Community facilitator or leader
Subject matter experts (SMEs) and knowledge owners
The central knowledge management team
Senior sponsor
Chapter 7: Culture and governance
Knowledge management, target-setting and incentives
The role of the manager in setting the culture
Dealing with inter-team competition
Dealing with ‘not invented here’
Knowledge management expectations
Reinforcement
Chapter 8: Case study from British Telecom: supporting a distributed sales force
Introduction
Understanding the users’ requirements
Web 2.0 for knowledge-sharing
Knowledge-sharing with the Semantic MediaWiki
Delivering information in context
Understanding and improving processes
The users’ response
Next steps
Acknowledgement
Chapter 9: Case study from Mars, Inc.: knowledge management in sales and marketing
Introduction
Toolkit
Global Practice Groups
Communities of practice
Knowledge exchange
Formal knowledge-capture
Go with the flow
Technology – the great enabler
Summary
Chapter 10: Case study from Ordnance Survey: social networking and the transfer of knowledge within supply chain management
Introduction
What was the problem?
Silos
Assumptions
Methodology
Demand audit
Findings – 2004 audit
Findings – 2006 audit
Findings – 2007 audit
Was the problem due to ignoring social architecture?
Personal character traits
Knowledge transfer
Space
Reward systems
Power
Conclusion
Chapter 11: Setting up a knowledge management framework for sales, marketing and bidding
Step 1: define the scope of your exercise
Step 2: identify the key areas of knowledge that people need
Step 3: for each knowledge area, define the source and user of the knowledge
Step 4: define whether this knowledge can be transferred as tacit, explicit or both
Step 5: if knowledge transfer is tacit, define the communication mechanism
Step 6: if knowledge transfer is explicit, define the capture mechanism
Step 7: define the organisation method
Step 8: define the distribution and internalisation mechanism
Step 9: define how you will measure knowledge management activity
Step 10: define how you will manage the performance of knowledge management
Appendix â€“ customer buying process
Index
Details
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 3rd May 2011
About the Author
Tom Young
Tom Young is Chairman of Knoco Ltd. Prior to that Tom was founding member and Principal Coach of BPs Knowledge Management Team and Virtual Teamworking project. His understanding of cultures and industries and how to successfully interact with them, allows him to be equally at home in the Asia Pacific as in Wall Street.
Affiliations and Expertise
Knoco Ltd, UK
Nick Milton
Dr Nick Milton is a director and co-founder of Knoco Ltd - a Knowledge Management consultancy comprised of seasoned knowledge management practitioners, mentors, and coaches. Knoco Ltd has been delivering successful and sustained Knowledge Management implementation to clients since 1999.
Affiliations and Expertise
Knoco Ltd, UK
Reviews
Offers a straightforward and easy-to-grasp overview of a complex subject., Managing Information
This book illustrates that what may appear a straightforward concept is in fact one that requires more consideration and has many elements to it if it is to be successfully implemented. It has been written for a specific audience, but the content can also be understood and applied more broadly., Australian Library Journal