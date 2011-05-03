Knowledge Management for Sales and Marketing

List of figures and table

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the authors

Chapter 1: Principles of knowledge management

Introduction

What is knowledge?

Tacit and explicit knowledge

What is knowledge management?

Knowledge management models

People, process, technology and governance

The ‘learning before, during and after’ model

The business need for knowledge management

The learning curve

Benchmarking

Which knowledge?

Approaches to knowledge management

Cultural issues

Chapter 2: The sales and marketing context

The sales force

The bid team

The marketing team

The interface between product development, manufacturing, marketing and sales

Summary

Chapter 3: Knowledge management processes in sales, bidding and marketing

Peer assist

Knowledge exchange

Knowledge market

Retrospect

Mini-knowledge exchange and peer assist at team meetings

After action review (AAR)

Training, coaching and mentoring

Interviews

Knowledge asset

Best practice

Storytelling and case histories

Chapter 4: Communities in sales and marketing

Communities of practice

Communities of purpose

Communities of interest

Chapter 5: Technology

The telephone

Community software

Collaboration software

Knowledge libraries

Customer databases and product databases

Chapter 6: Knowledge management roles

Knowledge manager

Knowledge management champion

Knowledge librarian

Community facilitator or leader

Subject matter experts (SMEs) and knowledge owners

The central knowledge management team

Senior sponsor

Chapter 7: Culture and governance

Knowledge management, target-setting and incentives

The role of the manager in setting the culture

Dealing with inter-team competition

Dealing with ‘not invented here’

Knowledge management expectations

Reinforcement

Chapter 8: Case study from British Telecom: supporting a distributed sales force

Introduction

Understanding the users’ requirements

Web 2.0 for knowledge-sharing

Knowledge-sharing with the Semantic MediaWiki

Delivering information in context

Understanding and improving processes

The users’ response

Next steps

Acknowledgement

Chapter 9: Case study from Mars, Inc.: knowledge management in sales and marketing

Introduction

Toolkit

Global Practice Groups

Communities of practice

Knowledge exchange

Formal knowledge-capture

Go with the flow

Technology – the great enabler

Summary

Chapter 10: Case study from Ordnance Survey: social networking and the transfer of knowledge within supply chain management

Introduction

What was the problem?

Silos

Assumptions

Methodology

Demand audit

Findings – 2004 audit

Findings – 2006 audit

Findings – 2007 audit

Was the problem due to ignoring social architecture?

Personal character traits

Knowledge transfer

Space

Reward systems

Power

Conclusion

Chapter 11: Setting up a knowledge management framework for sales, marketing and bidding

Step 1: define the scope of your exercise

Step 2: identify the key areas of knowledge that people need

Step 3: for each knowledge area, define the source and user of the knowledge

Step 4: define whether this knowledge can be transferred as tacit, explicit or both

Step 5: if knowledge transfer is tacit, define the communication mechanism

Step 6: if knowledge transfer is explicit, define the capture mechanism

Step 7: define the organisation method

Step 8: define the distribution and internalisation mechanism

Step 9: define how you will measure knowledge management activity

Step 10: define how you will manage the performance of knowledge management

Appendix â€“ customer buying process

Index