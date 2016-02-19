Knowledge Engineering and Computer Modelling in CAD
1st Edition
Proceedings of CAD86 London 2 — 5 September 1986
Description
Knowledge Engineering and Computer Modelling in CAD covers the proceedings of CAD86, The Seventh International Conference on the Computer as a Design Tool. The book presents 49 papers that are organized into 14 parts according to their respective themes. The main themes of the conference are modeling and expert systems. Materials covering database, control, and geometric modeling are also presented. The coverage of the text includes expert systems in process planning; selections and evaluation of cost-effective CAD systems; and designing complex artifacts with the assistance of a microcomputer-based system. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners whose work involves the utilization of CAD.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Models, Representations, Interfaces
The Evolution of Style of Interaction
Expert Systems in Process Planning
The Interface between Humans and their Computer Work-Stations
New Geometric Modeler TIPS/GS for Geometric Simulation
Plant Design
Plant Design on Microcomputers
Systems Integration in Process Plant Engineering
CAD 1
An Algorithm for Determining Consistency and Manufacturability of Dimensional Drawings
Selection and Evaluation of Cost-Effective CAD Systems
An Integrated Computer Graphics System
Geometric Modeling 1
Rule-Based Approach to Variational Geometry
Integrated Solid Modeling and Drafting through Multiple Dynamic Views
An Intersection Algorithm for C2 Parametric Surface
On Geometrical Problems of Automatic Glass Grinding
CAD 2
An Analysis and Comparison of Knowledge Use in Designing with and without CAD
The Investigation of a Rule-Based Spatial Assembly Procedure
Designing Complex Artifacts with the Assistance of a Microcomputer Based System - Tools and Methodology
Computer-Aided Engineering
Mechanical CAE in 1990
Computer-Aided Design of Journal Bearings
Expert System for Mechanical Elements
Databases
A New Approach to Computer Aided Engineering
CAD and Surface Technology Databases
Oyster: A Shell System for Integration and Control of a Design and Manufacturing Database
Expert Systems 1
Expert System Applications in Computer-Aided Design
Destiny: A Model for Integrated Structural Design
Expert Systems and CAD Databases
Expert Systems 2
Some Logic Modeling Strategies for Expert Systems
An Elementary Rule Interpreter for Architectural Design
DARC: A Knowledge Based Design Assisting Representation Concept
Development of Knowledge-Based Designing System for Generating Multi-Family Housing
Geometric Modeling 2
An Applicable Model Theory
Automatic Calculus of Tolerances in Discrete Part Manufacturing
The Solid Modeling of Electrical Wires on a Computer Graphics Display Screen
A Unified Interactive Geometric Modeler for Simulating Highly Complex Environments
Interdisciplinary CAD
Minimal Requirements for CAD in Computer Mapping
Estate Management: Computer-Aided Design Potential
A System to Create Computer-Aided Art Patterns
The Role of Process Planning in Computer Integrated Manufacture
Electrical Engineering
Geometrical Design in Electrical Engineering by the Finite Element Method
Partitioning Concepts for Placement and Applications
Control
Developments in Computer-Aided Control System Design
The Development of a Graphical Man-Machine Interface for Computer-Aided Control System Design
A Methodology for the Design and Implementation of Graphical Man-Machine Interfaces
A Software Infrastructure for Computer Aided Control in Engineering
Architecture and Building Design
A Realistic View on the Use of CAD Techniques in Architecture and Building Design
Architecturally Speaking: The Use of Speech Technology in Architectural Design
Does your Architectural CAD System Understand You
Cost and Quantity Information from CAD Systems
Reconstruction of Three Dimensional Computer Models from Digitized Stereo Pictures
Sabine: Parametric Data Input Language for Acoustic Modeling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 487
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 4th September 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104942
About the Editor
Alison Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Tutor Sonographer, Women's Health & Fetal Medicine, Guy's & St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK