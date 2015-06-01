Knowledge Driven Development
1st Edition
Private Extension and Global Lessons
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Editors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Rationale and Aims of the Book
- Key Research Questions
- Research Methodology
- Overview of Content
- References
- Chapter 2. The Current Status and Role of Private Extension: A Literature Review and a Conceptual Framework
- Introduction
- Trends in the Development of Private Extension
- Conceptual Framework for the Analysis of Private Extension
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 3. Private Approaches to Extension and Advisory Services: A Historical Analysis
- Introduction
- What Is Private Extension?
- Trends in the Development of Private Extension and Advisory Services
- Origins of Privatized Agricultural Extension Services Worldwide
- Documentation of Case Studies on Privatization and National Reform Process
- Challenges and Issues Facing the Development and Expansion of Private Extension
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Chapter 4. Private Sector Extension with Input Supply and Output Aggregation: Case of Sugarcane Production System with EID Parry in India
- Introduction
- Description of the Value Chain (Production and Marketing System)
- Description of the Extension Approach
- Analysis of the Private Extension Services with Respect to Relevance, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Equity, Sustainability, and Impact
- Comparison with Public Extension in India
- Uniqueness of the Model and Value Addition (Institutional Innovation)
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 5. Kenya Horticultural Exporters: Linking Smallholders to Market
- Introduction
- The Bean Value Chain
- Extension Methods of KHE
- Analysis of the Private Extension Program with Respect to Relevance, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Equity, Sustainability, and Impact
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Private Sectors in the Country
- Uniqueness of the Model and Its Value Addition
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 6. Private Technical Assistance Approaches in Brazil: The Case of Food Processing Company Rio de Una
- Introduction
- Description of the Value Chain (Production and Marketing System)
- Description of the Technical Assistance Approach
- Analysis of Private Technical Assistance
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Providers
- Uniqueness of the Model and Value Addition
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 7. Syngenta Frijol Nica Program: Supporting Nicaraguan Bean Growers
- Introduction
- The Dry Bean Value Chain
- Extension Methods of the Frijol Nica Program
- Analysis of the Private Extension with Respect to Relevance, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Equity, Sustainability, and Impact
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Private Sectors in the Country
- Uniqueness of the Model and Its Value Addition
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 8. Private Sector Participation in Agricultural Extension for Cocoa Farming in Nigeria: The Case of Multi-Trex Integrated Foods
- Introduction
- Description of the Cocoa Value Chain in Nigeria
- Description of the Extension Approach
- Analysis of the Private Extension with Respect to Relevance, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Equity, Sustainability, and Impact
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Private Sectors in Nigeria
- Uniqueness of the Model and Value Addition
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 9. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited: Creating Shared Value for Small Onion Growers
- Introduction
- India’s Onion Value Chain
- Extension Methods of JISL’s Onion Program
- Analysis of the Private Extension with Respect to Relevance, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Equity, Sustainability, and Impact
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Private Sectors in the Country
- Uniqueness of the Model and Its Value Addition
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 10. Private-Sector Participation in Agricultural Extension for Safflower Farming in India: The Case of Marico Limited
- Introduction
- Description of the Safflower Value Chain in India
- Description of the Extension Approach
- Analysis of the Private Extension Program
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Private Sectors in India
- Uniqueness of the Model and Value Addition
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 11. Private Provision of Extension Through the Contract Farming Approach in Bangladesh: The Case of PRAN in Bangladesh
- Introduction
- Description of Various Value Chains
- Description of PRAN’s Extension Program
- Analysis of Private Extension Approach
- Comparison Between Public and Private Extension Services in Bangladesh
- Uniqueness of the Model
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 12. Extension and Advisory Services for Organic Basmati Rice Production in Jammu and Kashmir, India: A Case Study of Sarveshwar Organic Foods Ltd.
- Introduction
- Basmati Rice and Its Export from India
- Production of Basmati in Jammu Division
- Overview of Sarveshwar Organic Foods Ltd. and Its Role in Organic Rice Production
- Description of the Extension Approach of Sarveshwar Organic Foods Ltd.
- Uniqueness of the Model
- Analysis of Private Extension
- Lessons Learned
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 13. Private Extension Provision in Vietnam: A Case Study of An Giang Plant Protection Joint Stock Company
- Introduction
- Private Extension by AGPPS
- Vietnamese Rice Sector: Emerging Issues, 2012–2015
- Description of the Extension Approach
- Analysis of the Private Extension with Respect to Relevance, Efficiency, Effectiveness, Equity, Sustainability, and Impact
- Comparison with Public Extension and Other Private Sectors in Vietnam
- Uniqueness of the Model and Value Added
- Lessons for Replication and Scaling Up
- Conclusions
- References
- Chapter 14. Private Sector Extension—Synthesis of the Case Studies
- Value Chains and Private Extension
- Broad Lessons from the Private Extension Case Studies
- Challenges and Ways Forward
- Concluding Remarks
- Index
Description
Knowledge Driven Development: Private Extension and Global Lessons uses actual cases written specifically to study the role and capacity of private companies in knowledge sharing and intensification through agricultural extension. Descriptions of specific models and approaches are teased out of complex situations exhibiting a range of agricultural, regulatory, socio-economic variables. Illustrative cases focus on a particular agricultural value chain and elaborate the special feature of the associated private extension system.
Chapters presenting individual cases of private extension also highlight specific areas of variations and significant deviance. Each chapter begins with a section describing the background and agricultural context of the case, followed by a description of the specific crop value chain. Based on understanding of this context, extension models and methods by private companies receive deeper analysis and definition in the next section. This leads to a discussion of the private extension with respect to its relevance, efficiency, effectiveness, equity, sustainability and impact. Following that, comparison with public extension, the uniqueness of the knowledge intensification model, and lessons for its replication and scaling up are elaborated. The final chapter summarizes the major results from the ten cases presented, looking at the trends, commonalities and differences of various extension approaches and the general lessons for success or failure. It concludes with a set of messages around value creation, integrated services, market links, inclusive innovation, and capacity development.
Key Features
- Provides understanding of different knowledge sharing and intensification models of extension delivery and financing by private companies across the agricultural value chains
- Assesses the factors leading to successes or failures of various approaches
- Draws lessons and recommendations for future endeavors relating to private extension policies and programs
Readership
Academic researchers, international development organizations (both government and NGO), advanced level students in agriculture/policy development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128023631
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128022313
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Yuan Zhou Editor
Yuan Zhou
Head of Research and Policy Analysis - Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture
Yuan Zhou brings experience in environmental economics and water management. She has worked on a range of interdisciplinary projects in developing countries including economics and management of water resources, cost evaluation of water treatment and desalination technologies, integrated studies on water/food/environment relations, and rural development issues. Yuan holds a PhD in environmental economics from University of Hamburg and previously worked as a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology
Affiliations and Expertise
Sygenta Foundation, Basel, Switzerland
Suresh Babu Editor
Suresh C Babu is a Senior Research Fellow and Head of Capacity Strengthening at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington D.C. Before joining IFPRI in 1992 as a Research Fellow, Dr. Babu was a Research Economist at the Division of Nutritional Sciences, Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. Between 1989 and 1994 he spent 5 years in Malawi, Southern Africa on various capacities. He was Senior Food Policy Advisor to the Malawi Ministry of Agriculture on developing a national level Food and Nutrition Information System; an Evaluation Economist for the UNICEF-Malawi working on designing food and nutrition intervention programs; Coordinator of UNICEF/IFPRI food security program in Malawi; and a Senior Lecturer at the Bunda College of Agriculture, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANR). He has been coordinator of IFPRI’s South Asia Initiative and Central Asia Program. His past research covers a range of developmental issues including nutrition economics and policy, economics of soil fertility, famine prevention, market integration, migration, pesticide pollution, groundwater depletion, and gender bias in development. He has published more than 18 books and monographs and 80 peer reviewed journal papers. He has been on the advisory board of World Agricultural Forum and a Coordinating Lead Author of Millennium Ecosystem Assessment. He currently conducts research on Capacity Development including Economic Analysis of Extension and Advisory Services; Reforming of National agricultural Research Systems; Understanding Policy Process; and Institutional Innovations for Agricultural Transformation. He is or has been a Visiting as Honorary Professor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, India, American University, Washington DC, University of Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, and Zhejiang University, China. He currently serves or has served on the editorial boards of the following journals – Food Security, Food and Nutrition Bulletin, Agricultural Economics Research Review, African Journal of Agricultural and Resource Economics, African Journal of Management, and African Journal of Food, Nutrition, and Development. Dr. Babu was educated at Agricultural Universities in Tamil Nadu, India (B.S. Agriculture; M.S. Agriculture) and at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa (M.S. Economics and PhD Economics).
Affiliations and Expertise
Int'l Food Policy Research Institute, Washington, DC, USA