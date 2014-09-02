Knowledge Development in Nursing - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323316521, 9780323316538

Knowledge Development in Nursing

9th Edition

Theory and Process

Authors: Peggy Chinn Maeona Kramer
eBook ISBN: 9780323316538
eBook ISBN: 9780323316576
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd September 2014
Page Count: 288
Description

Showing how the different types of knowledge affect nursing theory, Knowledge Development in Nursing: Theory and Process, 9th Edition helps you understand nursing theory and its links with nursing research and practice. It examines the principles of knowledge development, including the relationship between patterns of knowing, and explores how evidence-based nursing theory can be used to improve patient care. Written by nursing educators Peggy Chinn and Maeona Kramer, this edition is updated with the latest advances in theory development and additional examples of how nursing theory applies to clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Discussion of Patterns of Knowing includes empiric, personal, aesthetic, ethical, and emancipatory knowledge, defining the five different types of knowledge and how they relate to each other.
  • Full-color map in the front of the book enhances your understanding with a visual representation of how the patterns of knowing are related.
  • Discussion of evidence-based practice provides examples of how the five patterns of knowing may be applied to nursing practice.
  • A comprehensive discussion of theory, theory development, and the relationship of theory to nursing research and practice helps you learn to apply theory to practice.
  • Think About It questions sharpen your understanding of the emancipatory knowing process of praxis — critical reflection and action that transforms experience.
  • Interpretive summaries highlight the essential features of major theories, making conceptual frameworks easier to learn and remember.
  • A glossary defines the key terms and concepts of nursing theory.
  • An Evolve companion website includes more case studies, a Pattern of Knowing animation, and additional learning resources.

Table of Contents

  1. Nursing’s Fundamental Patterns of Knowing
    2. The History of Knowledge Development in Nursing
    3. Emancipatory Knowledge Development
    4. Ethical Knowledge Development
    5. Personal Knowledge Development
    6. Aesthetic Knowledge Development
    7. Empiric Knowledge Development: Conceptualizing and Structuring
    8. Description and Critical Reflection of Empiric Theory
    9. Confirmation and Validation of Empiric Knowledge Using Research
    10. Confirmation and Validation of Empiric Knowledge in Practice
    Glossary
    Index

Details

No. of pages: 288
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

Peggy Chinn

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Connecticut School of Nursing, Storrs, CT

Maeona Kramer

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

