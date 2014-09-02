Showing how the different types of knowledge affect nursing theory, Knowledge Development in Nursing: Theory and Process, 9th Edition helps you understand nursing theory and its links with nursing research and practice. It examines the principles of knowledge development, including the relationship between patterns of knowing, and explores how evidence-based nursing theory can be used to improve patient care. Written by nursing educators Peggy Chinn and Maeona Kramer, this edition is updated with the latest advances in theory development and additional examples of how nursing theory applies to clinical practice.