Knowledge-Based Working - 1st Edition

Knowledge-Based Working

1st Edition

Intelligent Operating for the Knowledge Age

Authors: Steve Ellis
eBook ISBN: 9781780631943
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341215
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341208
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2005
Page Count: 172
Description

Covers the priorities and challenges facing organisations who are increasingly focused on ‘knowledge work’; it is written from a human relations – rather than a technological - perspective. It uses real cases, backed up by evidence and analysis from a detailed study into strategic knowledge based working (KBW). The content of the book draws on two chief sources: the author’s own expertise in KBW developed over five years of blue chip KBW consultancy, and the results of a previously unpublished five year study. The book offers clear, step-by-step guidance to executives who need to understand, deploy and implement KBW.

  • Outlines the key challenges for KBW at all organisational levels
  • Self assessment questions at the end of each of the four chapters
  • Interchapter case studies for in depth teaching/understanding

Managers and those with a need to study knowledge based working in support of a range of professional qualifications in HR or management

‘A perfect storm’ - all roads lead to knowledge; Managing knowledge-based working and knowledge workers; The new rules of organisational behaviour for knowledge-based working; The implications of knowledge-based working.

Steve Ellis

Steve Ellis has an established reputation and presence in the Knowledge Based Working field. He has been an invited speaker in leading business schools and international KM conferences. He works as an international KM specialist in the financial services sector, having moved there from academia.

Consultant, UK

