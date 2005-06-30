Knowledge-Based Working
1st Edition
Intelligent Operating for the Knowledge Age
Covers the priorities and challenges facing organisations who are increasingly focused on ‘knowledge work’; it is written from a human relations – rather than a technological - perspective. It uses real cases, backed up by evidence and analysis from a detailed study into strategic knowledge based working (KBW). The content of the book draws on two chief sources: the author’s own expertise in KBW developed over five years of blue chip KBW consultancy, and the results of a previously unpublished five year study. The book offers clear, step-by-step guidance to executives who need to understand, deploy and implement KBW.
- Outlines the key challenges for KBW at all organisational levels
- Self assessment questions at the end of each of the four chapters
- Interchapter case studies for in depth teaching/understanding
Managers and those with a need to study knowledge based working in support of a range of professional qualifications in HR or management
‘A perfect storm’ - all roads lead to knowledge; Managing knowledge-based working and knowledge workers; The new rules of organisational behaviour for knowledge-based working; The implications of knowledge-based working.
- 172
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2005
- 30th June 2005
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780631943
- 9781843341215
- 9781843341208
Steve Ellis
Steve Ellis has an established reputation and presence in the Knowledge Based Working field. He has been an invited speaker in leading business schools and international KM conferences. He works as an international KM specialist in the financial services sector, having moved there from academia.
Consultant, UK