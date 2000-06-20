Knowledge-Based Systems, Four-Volume Set
1st Edition
Techniques and Applications
Description
The design of knowledge systems is finding myriad applications from corporate databases to general decision support in areas as diverse as engineering, manufacturing and other industrial processes, medicine, business, and economics. In engineering, for example, knowledge bases can be utilized for reliable electric power system operation. In medicine they support complex diagnoses, while in business they inform the process of strategic planning. Programmed securities trading and the defeat of chess champion Kasparov by IBM's Big Blue are two familiar examples of dedicated knowledge bases in combination with an expert system for decision-making. With volumes covering "Implementation," "Optimization," "Computer Techniques," and "Systems and Applications," this comprehensive set constitutes a unique reference source for students, practitioners, and researchers in computer science, engineering, and the broad range of applications areas for knowledge-based systems.
Readership
Students, researchers, and practitioners in computer science, biomedicine, and engineering, particularly manufacturing and other industrial processes in which knowledge-based systems are being designed and/or implemented.
Table of Contents
Over 40 Articles Including: Geometric Knowledge-Based Systems Framework For Structural Image Analysis and Postprocessing. A Universal Representation Paradigm for Knowledge-Based Structuring Methods. Database Systems Techniques and Tools in Automatic Knowledge Acquisition for Rule-Based Expert Systems. Geometric Knowledge-Based Systems Framework for Stereo Image Matching. Datamining and Deductive Databases. Knowledge Processing in Control Systems. Using Domain Knowledge in Knowledge Discovery: An Optimization Perspective. Dynamic Structuring of Computer Control Systems. Dynamic Construction of Knowledge-Based Systems. Petri Nets in Knowledge Verification and Validation of Rule-Based Expert Systems. Assembling Techniques for Building Knowledge-Based Systems. Self Learning Knowledge Systems and Fuzzy Systems and Their Applications. Knowledge-Based Hybrid Techniques Combined with Simulation and Their Application to Robust Manfacturing Systems. Performance Evaluation and Tuning of UNIX Based Software Systems. Case-Based Reasoning. Discrete Time Control Systems. Design Knowledge Development Techniques and Applications in Productivity Enhancement in Concurrent Systems Design. Expert Systems in Power Systems Control. A Knowledge Modeling Technique for Construction of Knowledge and Databases in Industrial Applications. The Representation of Positional Information. Development of VLSI Systems. Expert Systems in Foundry System Operations. The Integration and Visualization of Assembly Sequences in Manufacturing Systems. Knowledge-Based Decision Support Systems.
Details
1449
- 1449
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
20th June 2000
- 20th June 2000
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780124438750
- 9780124438750
9780080535289
- 9780080535289
About the Editor
Cornelius Leondes
Cornelius T. Leondes received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and has held numerous positions in industrial and academic institutions. He is currently a Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles. He has also served as the Boeing Professor at the University of Washington and as an adjunct professor at the University of California, San Diego. He is the author, editor, or co-author of more than 100 textbooks and handbooks and has published more than 200 technical papers. In addition, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow, Fulbright Research Scholar, IEEE Fellow, and a recipient of IEEE's Baker Prize Award and Barry Carlton Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Reviews
"The authors are all to be highly commended for their splendid contributions to this four-volume set, which will provide a significant and uniquely comprehensive reference source for students, research workers, practitioners, computer scientists, and others on the international scene for years to come." "With volumes focusing on implementation, optimization, computer techniques, and systems and applications, Knowledge-Based Systems:Techniques and Applications is bound to become the focus of intense professional attention and a vital source for practitioners and researchers. Each contribution is accompanied by an extensive list of references. Contributors are leading practitioners and researchers from research centers, and universities in several countries..." @source:--CURRENT ENGINEERING PRACTICE, HANDBOOK OF MACHINERY DYNAMICS, Vol.43, Nos 2-3; July-August-Septemeber, 2000; October-November-December, 2000