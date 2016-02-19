Knowledge Acquisition from Text and Pictures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444873538, 9780080867120

Knowledge Acquisition from Text and Pictures, Volume 58

1st Edition

Editors: H. Mandl J.R. Levin
eBook ISBN: 9780080867120
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 1989
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Approaches to Knowledge Acquisition from Text and Pictures. Problems in Knowledge Acquisition from Text and Pictures (S. Molitor, S.-P. Ballstaedt, H. Mandl). Presentation of Information by Media and its Effect on Mental Models (N.M. Seel, P. Strittmatter). Knowledge from Text and Pictures: A Neuropsychological Perspective (M.J. Farah). Learning from Texts and Pictures: Reflections on a Meta-Level (G. Salomon). A Transfer-Appropriate-Processing Perspective of Pictures in Prose (J.R. Levin). Understanding Visual and Verbal Messages (P. Baggett). The Design and Use of Instructional Graphics (W. Winn). Towards a Graphic Ecology (M. Macdonald-Ross). Research on Knowledge Acquisition from Text and Pictures. When Good Pictures Fail: An Information-Processing Approach to the Effect of Illustrations (B. Weidenmann). Understanding Machines from Text and Diagrams (M. Hegarty, M.A. Just). Visualization by Pictorial Analogies in Understanding Expository Text (L.J. Issing, J. Hannemann, J. Haack). Two Functions of Diagrams in Problem Solving by Analogy (M.L. Gick). Developmental Studies of Text-Picture Interactions in the Perception of Animated Cartoons with Text (G. D'Ydewalle, J. Van Rensbergen). The Processing of Texts Describing Spatial Configurations ( G. Denhière, M. Denis). Trends in the Delayed Use of Information from an Illustrated Text (J. Peeck). Intercultural Experiments as a Research Tool in the Study of Cognitive Skill Acquisition: Japanese Character Recognition and Eye Movements in Non-Japanese Subjects (K. Koga, R. Groner). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Media-didactics have recently become more firmly grounded on cognitive theory, with an increasing concern for the internal processes of knowledge representation and acquisition. With this cognitive aspect in mind, an international group of researchers held a meeting in Tübingen, Federal Republic of Germany, to present and discuss the theoretical approaches to and empirical investigations of knowledge acquisition from text and pictures. This volume contains the revised contributions resulting from that meeting.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867120

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Mandl Editor

J.R. Levin Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.