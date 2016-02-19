Knowledge Acquisition and Machine Learning
1st Edition
Theory, Methods, and Applications
Table of Contents
The Knowledge Acquisition Framework. The Knowledge Representation Environment. The Inference Im-2. The Sort Taxonomy. The Predicate Structure. Model-Driven Rule Discovery. Knowledge Revision. Concept Formation. Practical Experiences. Bibliography. Author Index. Name Index. Subject Index.
Description
For graduate-/research- level students and professors, this book integrates machine learning with knowledge acquisition to overcome the problems of building models for knowledge-based systems to maintain them successfully. It also reports on BLIP and MOBAL systems developed over the last decade, which illustrate a particular way of unifying knowledge acquisition and machine learning. Practically-orientated, theoretical skills have been used and tested in real-world applications.
Key Features
- Integrates machine learning with knowledge acquisition to overcome the problems of building models for knowledge based systems to maintain them successfully
- Reports on BLIP and MOBAL systems that have been developed over the past 10 years, which illustrate a particular way of unifying knowledge acquisition and machine learning
- Practically oriented--theoretical results have been used and tested in real-world applications from the start
Details
- No. of pages:
- 305
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 2nd August 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125062305
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080924892
About the Authors
Katharina Morik Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat Dortmund
Stefan Wrobel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
GMD
Jorg-Uwe Kietz Author
Affiliations and Expertise
GMD
Werner Emde Author
Affiliations and Expertise
GMD