Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials
1st Edition
Description
A clear, concise approach provides the anatomical information you need to excel in massage therapy! Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials covers muscle identification plus attachments, actions, stabilization functions, nerve innervation, palpation, and treatment considerations for each of those muscles. Hundreds of full-color illustrations make it easier to learn muscle and bone identification, as well as bony landmarks. Written by expert massage therapy practitioner and educator Joseph E. Muscolino, Know the Body helps you learn — not simply memorize — the essentials of muscles, bones, and palpation.
Winner of the 2012 Association of American Publishers PROSE Award, Nursing & Allied Health Sciences!
Key Features
- Full-color, overlay-style muscle illustrations show anatomical structures and include origin and insertion labeling.
- An introductory overview includes chapters on terminology, the skeletal system, muscle function, and bone palpation.
- Coverage of bones includes the bones and bony landmarks for each body region.
- Review activities in muscle region chapters include short case studies highlighting common conditions related to specific muscles and review questions.
- Treatment considerations explain how to apply muscle and palpation knowledge in massage practice.
- An illustrated stretching atlas is included as the appendix.
- A companion CD includes an interactive review of muscles.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Kinesiology Terminology
2. The Skeletal System
3. How Muscles Function
4. Bone Palpation
5. Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle and Arm
6. Muscles of the Forearm and Hand
7. Muscles of the Spine and Rib Cage
8. Muscles of the Head
9. Muscles of the Pelvis and Thigh
10. Muscles of the Leg and Foot
Appendix: Stretching Atlas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 11th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291439
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089159
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323086844
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT