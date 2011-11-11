A clear, concise approach provides the anatomical information you need to excel in massage therapy! Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials covers muscle identification plus attachments, actions, stabilization functions, nerve innervation, palpation, and treatment considerations for each of those muscles. Hundreds of full-color illustrations make it easier to learn muscle and bone identification, as well as bony landmarks. Written by expert massage therapy practitioner and educator Joseph E. Muscolino, Know the Body helps you learn — not simply memorize — the essentials of muscles, bones, and palpation.

Winner of the 2012 Association of American Publishers PROSE Award, Nursing & Allied Health Sciences!