Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323086844, 9780323291439

Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials

1st Edition

Authors: Joseph Muscolino
eBook ISBN: 9780323291439
eBook ISBN: 9780323089159
Paperback ISBN: 9780323086844
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th November 2011
Page Count: 592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A clear, concise approach provides the anatomical information you need to excel in massage therapy! Know the Body: Muscle, Bone, and Palpation Essentials covers muscle identification plus attachments, actions, stabilization functions, nerve innervation, palpation, and treatment considerations for each of those muscles. Hundreds of full-color illustrations make it easier to learn muscle and bone identification, as well as bony landmarks. Written by expert massage therapy practitioner and educator Joseph E. Muscolino, Know the Body helps you learn — not simply memorize — the essentials of muscles, bones, and palpation.

Winner of the 2012 Association of American Publishers PROSE Award, Nursing & Allied Health Sciences!

Key Features

  • Full-color, overlay-style muscle illustrations show anatomical structures and include origin and insertion labeling.
  • An introductory overview includes chapters on terminology, the skeletal system, muscle function, and bone palpation.
  • Coverage of bones includes the bones and bony landmarks for each body region.
  • Review activities in muscle region chapters include short case studies highlighting common conditions related to specific muscles and review questions.
  • Treatment considerations explain how to apply muscle and palpation knowledge in massage practice.
  • An illustrated stretching atlas is included as the appendix.
  • A companion CD includes an interactive review of muscles.

Table of Contents

1. Basic Kinesiology Terminology

2. The Skeletal System

3. How Muscles Function

4. Bone Palpation

5. Muscles of the Shoulder Girdle and Arm

6. Muscles of the Forearm and Hand

7. Muscles of the Spine and Rib Cage

8. Muscles of the Head

9. Muscles of the Pelvis and Thigh

10. Muscles of the Leg and Foot

Appendix: Stretching Atlas

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323291439
eBook ISBN:
9780323089159
Paperback ISBN:
9780323086844

About the Author

Joseph Muscolino

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.