Know and Understand Centrifugal Pumps - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174091, 9780080509747

Know and Understand Centrifugal Pumps

1st Edition

Editors: L. Bachus A Custodio
eBook ISBN: 9780080509747
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174091
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 25th July 2003
Page Count: 264
Description

Pumps are commonly encountered in industry and are essential to the smooth running of many industrial complexes. Mechanical engineers entering industry often have little practical experience of pumps and their problems, and need to build up an understanding of the design, operation and appropriate use of pumps, plus how to diagnose faults and put them right. This book tackles all these aspects in a readable manner, drawing on the authors' long experience of lecturing and writing on centrifugal pumps for industrial audiences.

Readership

Mechanical engineers, fitters and maintenance engineers.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Basic Pump Principles


Introduction


How do pumps work?


Pressure measurement


Atmospheric pressure (ATM)


Absolute pressure (psia)


Gauge pressure (psig)


Vacuum


Pump head


Specific gravity


Pressure measurement


Pressures inside the pump

Chapter 2: NPSH, Net Positive Suction Head


Introduction


Definition of NPSHr (required)


Definition NPSHa (available)

Chapter 3: Cavitation


Introduction


Vapor pressure


Cavitation


The effects of vapor pressure on pump performance


Cavitation: A practical discussion


Review for preventing cavitation


Cavitation review


Do something about cavitation!

Chapter 4: The Affinity Laws


Introduction


The Laws


The Affinity Laws and the impeller diameter


What's the practical application of these laws?

Chapter 5: Useful Work and Pump Efficiency


Useful work from a pump


Flow determination


Pump efficiency


Factors that affect the efficiency


Calculating pump efficiency

Chapter 6: Pump Classification


Introduction


Positive displacement pumps


Centrifugal pumps


Conceptual difference


Centrifugal volate pumps


Types of centrifugal pumps


Overhung impeller


Impeller between the bearings


Turbine pumps


Specific duty pumps


The typical ANSI pump


API (American Petroleum Institute) pumps


Vertical turbine pumps


Non-metalic pumps


Magnetic drive pumps


Canned motor pumps


Pump impellers


Turbine impellers


Conventional impellers


Suction specific speed, Nss


Open impellers


Semi open impeller


Totally enclosed impeller


Wer bands


Specific speed, Ns

Chapter 7: Understanding Pump Curves


Pump performance curves


History


Head versus pressure


H-Q


Pump efficiency


The energy (BHp) curve


The pump's minimum requirements (NPSH)


Special design pumps


Family curves

Chapter 8: The System Curve


The system controls the pump


The elements of the Total Dynamic Head (TDH)


Determining the Hs


Determining the Hp


Calculating the Hf and Hv


The dynamic system


Variable elevations


The happy zone


Dynamic pressures


Variable resistances


Short term reistance changes


Long term reistance changes


Pumps in parallel and pumps in series


Pumps in parallel


Three tips


Pumps running in series


Combined parallel and seris pump operation

Chapter 9: Shaft Deflection


Introduction


Operation, design and maintenance


Signs of shaft deflection


Interpreting the evidence


The sweet zone


The dual volute pump

Chapter 10: Pump and Motor Alignment


Introduction


Types of misalignment


Alignment techniques


Equipment alignment sequence


Coupling alignment

Chapter 11: Bearings


Introduction


Bearing lubrication


Bearing failure


Bearing maintenance


Bearing seals

Chapter 12: Pump Shaft Packing


History


Vegetable fibers


Reciprocating action


Packing


Rotary action


Synthetic fibers


Compression packing


The lantern ring


The packing lubricant


Stages in the life of packing

Chapter 13: Mechanical Seals


Pump packing


History


The mechanical seal


The single, unbalance, insider mounted mechanical seal


The single, outside-mounted, unbalanced seal


The single, balanced, internal mechanical seal


The single, balanced, external mechanical seal


Advantages of o-rings


The balance effect


Advantages of balance


Balance explained by math


Cartridge mechanical seals


Double seals


The tandem dual seal


The back-to-back double seal


The fact-to-face dual seal


Support systems for dual seals


The thermal convection tank


The turbo tank


The pumping unit

Chapter 14: Failure Analysis of Mechanical Seals


Causes of premature seal failure


O-ring (the elastomer) failure


The elastomer sticks to the shaft


The springs clog and jam


The shaft frets under the shaft seal


Incorrect installation dimension


Environmental controls for difficult sealing applications


Difficult pumping applications for mechanical seals


Environmental control


Proper pump repair alignment methods



Chapter 15: Common Sense Failure Analysis


Pump maintenance files


Failure analysis on centrifugal pumps


Why is this pump in the shop?

Chapter 16: Avoiding Wear in Centrifugal Pumps


Introduction


Erosion


Corrosion


Wear rings


Fluid velocity accelerates wear


Turbulence


Throttling

Chapter 17: Pump Piping


Introduction


Piping design to drain tanks and sumps


The Submergence Laws

